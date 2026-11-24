Every few weeks this year, another local business has posted a goodbye.

Satellite, after 10 years on State Street. Bibi Ji, after more than eight. Mission Refill in Goleta, which had a growing customer base and still couldn’t absorb a sharp rent increase. Those are just the ones that made the news. Most of us can name a few more: a shop we meant to get back to, a restaurant we kept saying we’d try.

And every time, the comments fill up with the same thing. “So sad.” “This was my favorite place.” “I’ll miss it.” I believe every one of those comments. But love after the fact doesn’t pay the rent that came before it.

I was born and raised here, and I own a small business in the Funk Zone. The owners around me open early, close late, and donate to every school auction that asks. They aren’t failing for lack of effort or quality. They’re up against commercial rents, rising costs, and a downtown where too few people live. Satellite’s owner pointed out there are only about 517 residential units on State Street.

Meanwhile, our civic energy keeps going into one argument: cars or a promenade? People I respect disagree on it, but neither answer helps the business trying to make rent next month. Neither does painting the windows of empty storefronts. Art on vacant glass makes a block look less abandoned, but it doesn’t bring anyone back inside. Whatever State Street becomes, it only works if there are still independent businesses on it.

We also tell ourselves tourism will carry us. It won’t. Santa Barbara sells itself to visitors as a town of independent boutiques, restaurants, galleries, and makers. Tourists can discover those places, but they can’t sustain them. Visitors are seasonal, and they react to gas prices, the weather, the news. Rent, payroll, and insurance come due every month either way.

Here’s a telling number: The most recent Radius Commercial report found State Street’s available storefronts at a seven-year low, while four restaurants closed in the same quarter. Full storefronts aren’t the same as healthy businesses. The question isn’t whether spaces get leased. It’s whether the people who live here keep showing up once they open.

And it’s not just State Street. Asking rents in the Funk Zone run $5.50 to more than $10 a square foot a month, and in Montecito they reach $14. Spaces in the Funk Zone are sitting empty, and Municipal Winemakers left after 15 years. At those prices, who besides a national brand can afford to open a shop?

To be clear, this isn’t only on residents. Landlords and City Hall have real work to do: lease terms that give a small business a fighting chance, more housing downtown, and policy that treats independents as the asset they are, not an afterthought. Those changes matter, and they’ll take time.

But we don’t have to wait for them to make a difference.

The holidays are when this matters most. For many shops, November and December aren’t just busy months. They’re what carry us through January to March, when tourism slows and locals hibernate. A good December can mean starting the year with some breathing room. A weak one can mean the next goodbye post.

So, here’s the ask, and it’s a small one.

Small Business Saturday is November 28. Make a plan for it. Walk State Street, wander the Funk Zone, hit Old Town Goleta or Summerland or Carpinteria. Buy one gift this season from someone who made it or chose to display it by hand. Get dinner at the place you keep meaning to try. Give a gift card to a local spot instead of a national chain. Leave a review. Tell a friend.

I know budgets are tight, and I know online is easier. Nobody’s asking you to spend more. Just think about where some of what you already spend goes.

The Santa Barbara we all say we love, the one that’s creative, independent, and a little quirky, isn’t just scenery. It’s a few hundred people taking a real risk to build something here. It can disappear one storefront at a time, quietly, while we argue about the street.

Let’s not wait for the goodbye post to say how much a place meant to us. Go tell them now, preferably with your wallet.

Lindsay Gould is a Santa Barbara native and the owner of Golden Arrow Goods and Candle Bar 111.