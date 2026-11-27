I never planned to tell all of Santa Barbara that I received ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. A medical clinic on Milpas Street made that decision for me.

On March 18, 2025, Lucid Therapeutics sent one email to me and roughly 40 other patients, with every recipient’s email address visible to everyone else in the “To” line. The subject line called us “Blue Shield Patients.”

This breach didn’t happen in Los Angeles, where 40 people might disappear among millions. In a town our size, 40 fellow patients are neighbors and friends, and every one of them now knew I was seeking ketamine therapy.

That’s unacceptable. Whether someone is receiving mental-health treatment is private health information. I felt violated in a way I had never felt before.

The intake specialist apologized to everyone that night and to me directly the next morning. The clinic’s founder and medical director, Dr. Remi Drozd, was copied on her apology to me.

More than a year and a half later, he has never apologized to me himself. We’ve since run into each other at the Lululemon on State Street. He made eye contact. He didn’t say a word.

My visit eight days earlier had disappointed me, too. My medical assessment with Dr. Drozd on March 10, 2025, was scheduled for 50 minutes. It lasted about 20, and most of it was a sales pitch. On my free consultation call, a staff member told me I could start with a single ketamine session. Dr. Drozd said the minimum was three ketamine sessions, plus preparation and integration sessions with his coach, for more than $3,000.

I want every clinic in this town to remember that patient privacy is part of treatment. When you accidentally disclose someone’s very personal treatment work, the person whose name is on the door should apologize.

Dr. Remi Drozd replied: Patient privacy is fundamental to our work at Lucid Therapeutics. In March 2025, a group email was inadvertently sent without concealing the recipients’ email addresses. This was a mistake, and it should not have happened. We promptly notified those affected, issued a written apology, and subsequently provided additional HIPAA privacy training to our entire team.

We take responsibility for this error and sincerely apologize to everyone affected. As mental health professionals, we intentionally refrain from initiating interactions with patients in public unless they acknowledge us first. This practice is intended to protect their privacy, not to convey indifference.

While our confidentiality obligations prevent us from confirming anyone’s patient status or discussing individual clinical experiences, we remain committed to providing compassionate, respectful, and confidential care. —Dr. Remi Drozd, DO, FAWM, Owner, Lucid Therapeutics