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The Health Department said that of the 7,500 registered runners in Sunday’s race, 19 runners were treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and seven at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. | Credit: Run Local / Stephen Lewis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – November 27, 2026

The Santa Barbara Police Department, in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara Health Department, would like to announce that, following an extensive follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the medical incidents involving multiple participants during the Santa Barbara Half-Marathon held on November 8, 2026, no suspicious or criminal activity was determined to be the cause of the medical emergencies.

As previously reported by the County Health Department, 30 of the approximately 7,500 registered race participants received medical treatment. Because of the number of participants required emergency medical attention, and in the interest of public safety, the police department investigated whether any suspicious circumstances or exposure to foreign substances may have contributed to the medical incidents.

The investigation included interviews with race participants, a review of medical and toxicology testing conducted by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, additional forensic lab toxicology testing, and a comparison assessment of weather and environmental conditions of the 2025 and 2026 Santa Barbara Half Marathons.

Forensic Toxicology Testing

The investigation included submitting blood samples of race participants to a forensic toxicology laboratory for additional testing. The testing included a standard 12-panel drug screen, as well as additional testing specifically for ketamine, psilocybin, and kratom.

The forensic toxicology results were negative for the presence of substances screened in the testing, and the investigation revealed no evidence indicating exposure to illicit or foreign substances that contributed to the medical incidents.

As previously reported by the County Health Department, Environmental Health Services personnel inspected the race electrolyte drink preparation stations twice before the event. Neither inspection identified violations or areas of concern.

Weather and Environmental Factors

When comparing the weather and environmental conditions during the November 9, 2025, and November 8, 2026, Santa Barbara Half-Marathons. Substantial differences were noted in both ambient temperature and its rate of increase during the morning hours of the 2026 event.

The following differences were noted:

During the 2025 event, temperatures remained relatively consistent, ranging between 58-60 degrees Fahrenheit throughout most of the morning.

During the 2026 event, temperatures increased from 62 °F at 6:00 a.m. to 76°F by 9:00 a.m., representing a 14-degree increase in just three hours.

By 9:00 a.m., temperatures were 17 degrees warmer than those recorded at the same time during the 2025 event.

Wind speeds during the period of rapid temperature increase were approximately 1–2 mph, potentially reducing the effectiveness of natural cooling mechanisms.

The recorded daily high temperature in 2026 was 83°F, compared to 66°F in 2025.

The combination of rapidly rising temperatures, limited wind-assisted cooling, prolonged exposure to warmer conditions, and the physical demands of running 13.1 miles created an environment with substantially greater potential for heat-related stress than the previous year’s event.

Investigative Findings

The concluded investigation did not identify evidence of criminal activity, intentional contamination, or the introduction of unknown illicit substances that could have contributed to medical incidents.

The collective findings are consistent with heat-related illness and indicate that significant differences in weather and environmental conditions, combined with the physical demands of the event, likely contributed.

Although the investigation cannot definitively establish the cause of every individual medical incident, it found no evidence of an ongoing threat to public health or safety.

Acknowledgments

The Santa Barbara Police Department and the County of Santa Barbara Health Department would like to express our appreciation to the race participants who voluntarily assisted with the investigation, provided detailed information, and made biological samples available for additional forensic testing. Their cooperation was instrumental in allowing investigators to conduct a thorough and objective investigation. The department hopes those who experienced a medical incident make a full recovery.

Both departments would also like to recognize the efforts of emergency responders, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital staff, and the event organizers for their immediate response, professionalism, and continued cooperation throughout the investigative process.

The collaborative efforts of these individuals and organizations demonstrate the importance of cooperation and everyone’s commitment to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our community and those who may have traveled to Santa Barbara for the event.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and the County of Santa Barbara Health Department remain committed to public safety, transparency, and ensuring that matters such as what was experienced during the half-marathon are investigated thoroughly and objectively, with conclusions supported by factual, scientifically backed evidence.