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Santa Barbara, CA – The holiday season is here, and Downtown Santa Barbara is welcoming the community with a festive lineup of holiday events, live music, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to shop local. The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to celebrate the season with holiday traditions and special gatherings throughout downtown.

The festivities begin on Saturday, November 28, with Small Business Saturday, featuring a Holiday Stroll along State Street and throughout downtown. Visitors can explore local shops, discover unique gifts, enjoy special promotions, and stop by participating businesses for holiday treats and festive surprises. From 1:00–3:00 PM, join us on the 700 block of State Street for a free Wreath-Making Workshop using trimmings from the downtown holiday tree. Materials are available while supplies last.

One of downtown’s most cherished traditions returns on Friday, December 4, with the 68th Annual Holiday Parade, from 6:30–8:00 PM along State Street, between Sola and Ortega Streets. Enjoy an evening of marching bands, dance groups, illuminated performers, and holiday cheer.

Additional holiday celebrations include the 1st Thursday Art Walk on December 3 (5:00–8:00 PM), the Holiday Sing-Along with the Prime Time Band on December 11 (6:00–7:30 PM) at Michael Towbes Library Plaza, and the Santa Barbara Holiday Brass Concert on December 12 (12:00–2:00 PM) at Storke Placita in the 700 block of State Street.

The celebrations continue with DSBIA’s Downtown Community Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 16, from 5:00–8:00 PM at Son Y Sabor. Community members, local business owners, and friends are invited to enjoy live music, festive bites, refreshments, and an evening of connection. Tickets are $25 and include one complimentary drink ticket and light bites. This is a 21+ event.

For the complete holiday event schedule, additional details, and ticket information, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to email info@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.