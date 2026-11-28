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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is seeking volunteers for the return of the 68th Annual Holiday Parade on State Street Friday, December 4.

Volunteers play an important role in making this annual celebration possible and helping create a fun, safe, and memorable experience for the entire community. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available to support the production of the parade as well as other pre and post downtown holiday happenings.

Volunteers are also needed on Black Friday to distribute poinsettias and bows to downtown businesses on 11/27, help prep tree trimmings and support with holiday wreath making on Small Business Saturday 11/28.

Whether you’re a student looking to earn community service hours, part of a local organization, or simply someone who loves getting involved in the community, DSBIA welcomes volunteers of all backgrounds to join us in helping create the holiday magic for our community to enjoy.

This is a great opportunity to connect with fellow community members, and be part of building memories and traditions for our greater community and those visiting Downtown Santa Barbara.

Learn about upcoming downtown holiday events here.

To learn more about available volunteer roles and sign up, please complete the volunteer interest form here.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.