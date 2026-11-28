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What You Need to Know: CDPH is warning Californians to be alert for highly poisonous wild mushrooms. Less than a year ago, California experienced an unprecedented outbreak of severe illness, liver failure, and deaths associated with people accidently picking and eating Death Cap and Western Destroying Angel mushrooms. These highly poisonous mushrooms closely resemble familiar safe-to-eat varieties. With El Niño expected to bring increased rainfall to some parts of the state, health officials are concerned that poisonous mushrooms could once again grow in large numbers.

SACRAMENTO – As rainy weather returns to many parts of California, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is warning residents that El Niño conditions could lead to increased growth of poisonous wild mushrooms, including Death Caps (Amanita phalloides) and Western Destroying Angels (Amanita ocreata).

Death Caps and Western Destroying Angels resemble several safe-to-eat mushroom species in both appearance and taste. Eating just a small amount can cause severe illness, liver failure and death. Even experienced foragers may have difficulty distinguishing these deadly species from safe varieties.

Death Caps typically start to bloom in the fall, after the first rains, and continue into the spring. Western Destroying Angels typically bloom later in winter through the spring. These poisonous mushrooms grow on the ground, most often near oak trees, but may also grow near some other types of trees. The mushrooms can grow in yards, neighborhoods, and parks, not just in wilderness areas.

“With El Niño expected to bring increased rainfall to parts of California, we are concerned that these poisonous mushrooms could grow in large numbers,” said Dr. Erica Pan, Director and State Public Health Officer at the California Department of Public Health. “Now is the time to raise awareness and help Californians stay safe.”

This warning comes less than a year after California experienced an unprecedented outbreak of mushroom-related amatoxin poisonings. Between November 2025 and May 2026, 50 people were hospitalized after accidentally picking and eating Death Cap or Western Destroying Angel mushrooms. Four people required liver transplants, and four people died. Before this outbreak, California typically reported fewer than five amatoxin poisonings each year.

What CDPH is Doing

To help protect the public, CDPH has developed a variety of educational resources on poisonous wild mushrooms. These include webpages in English and Spanish; a poster and flyers in English, Spanish, Mam and K’iche’ (Indigenous Mayan languages), Chinese, Ukrainian, and Russian; and short videos in English, Spanish, and Mixteco (an Indigenous language of Mexico).

CDPH has created a new dashboard that tracks reported observations of Death Caps and Western Destroying Angels posted to iNaturalist, an online community-science platform popular among mycologists. This dashboard can help local health departments and park agencies identify areas where the mushrooms may be growing and where outreach and education efforts may be needed.

California also recently added amatoxin poisoning to the list of reportable conditions under Title 17 of the California Code of Regulations. Medical providers are now required to report probable cases of amatoxin poisoning to local public health departments, allowing local and state health agencies to identify cases more quickly, monitor trends, and respond to potential outbreaks.

In addition, the California Poison Control System offers multilingual educational resources on poisonous wild mushrooms.

What Californians Can Do

The best way to stay safe is to not pick and eat wild mushrooms.

Beware: Death Caps and Western Destroying Angels are still poisonous after cooking, boiling, freezing or drying.

Buy mushrooms from grocery stores and trusted retailers. Take care when buying from street vendors.

Avoid eating wild mushrooms collected by friends or family.

Watch children closely when they play outside where mushrooms grow.

Keep pets away from wild mushrooms – pets can be poisoned too.

Do not rely on mushroom-identification apps, social media, online photos, or artificial intelligence tools to determine whether a mushroom is safe to eat.

If an individual thinks they may have eaten a poisonous mushroom, they should seek medical care right way. Treatment is more difficult once symptoms develop. For advice, contact California Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. The hotline is free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages.

For the latest information, please visit the CDPH Poisonous Wild Mushroom webpage.

Learn more about the November 2025 to May 2026 outbreak of amatoxin poisonings associated with people accidently picking and eating Death Cap and Western Destroying Angel mushrooms.