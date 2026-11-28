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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY , CA — November 2026 — What happens when we make practical nutrition education a greater priority in community health? Local partnerships are beginning to demonstrate what’s possible.

Across its community-based Food is Medicine programs, Rooted Santa Barbara County is seeing encouraging patterns of increased nutrition knowledge, confidence, and motivation to make healthy changes. At San Marcos High School’s Cottage Health Careers Academy, the percentage of students reporting a high or very high understanding of nutrition’s role in health increased from 26% to 90%, with 90% motivated to continue making healthy changes. Across three nutrition education series in partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, average post-program nutrition knowledge scores exceeded 90% in each series.

Building on these promising results, Rooted is working to expand its bilingual community education and healthcare workforce training in 2027, bringing together healthcare, food access, and community-based education to address a critical gap in chronic disease prevention and care.

Santa Barbara County’s 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment identified significant challenges, including a growing burden of chronic disease and persistent barriers to nutritious food and culturally responsive, preventive healthcare.

While healthcare systems provide essential screenings, diagnoses, and treatment, and food assistance organizations address food insecurity, another critical part of community health often receives less attention and investment: practical nutrition and lifestyle education that helps people turn health recommendations into everyday habits.

Rooted Santa Barbara County is addressing that gap.Bringing a Growing National Movement Home Across the country, the Food is Medicine movement is gaining momentum as healthcare organizations, researchers, and community partners explore nutrition’s role in preventing and managing chronic disease.

Founded in 2019, Rooted is helping mobilize this work locally, connecting nutrition science with practical education and community support.

Rooted meets neighbors where they are — bringing programs to the places they live, learn, work, access food, and receive care. Through its bilingual Eat to Thrive / Comer Para Prosperar programs, participants build skills for incorporating more fiber-rich foods, understanding nutrition’s role in health, and making food choices that fit their lives, cultures, and budgets.

Rooted prioritizes community members facing the greatest barriers to good health while equipping the healthcare professionals, community health workers, educators, and direct-service teams who support them.

Turning Nutrition Science Into Everyday Skills

Research increasingly supports the role of healthy dietary patterns and lifestyle changes in preventing and managing chronic disease. Yet many healthcare professionals receive limited nutrition education, and patients often lack access to practical guidance and ongoing support — even after a chronic disease diagnosis.

“Healthy food is healthcare, and ensuring local families have access to nutritious food and other basic needs is the essential first step,” said Beth Skidmore, MSACN, Rooted’s chair and executive lead. “The next step is helping our neighbors build the knowledge, skills, confidence, and support to turn that access into better health. That’s where Rooted comes in — working alongside community partners and equipping healthcare and direct-service teams to help more neighbors thrive.”

Rooted’s programs go beyond traditional nutrition or cooking classes, helping participants find realistic ways to eat well regardless of their cooking experience, time, energy, or resources. Classes build on — rather than replace — participants’ existing knowledge, skills, and food traditions, offering practical options and a welcoming, shame-free environment that fosters conversation, connection, and a sense of belonging.

“People don’t need to be great cooks to eat well, and they certainly don’t need to love every food that’s considered healthy,” said Mary Galindo, RD, MPH, Rooted’s Lead Educator. “We all have different tastes, textures, and foods we enjoy. Our classes increase awareness of the many ways to include fiber-rich foods — fresh, frozen, canned, or prepared — and find what works for them. We trust people will make choices that fit their lives. Our job is to offer information, encouragement, and support to help make those decisions easier.”

Promising Results: Preparing the Next Generation of Healthcare Professionals

In 2026, Rooted brought its five-week nutrition and lifestyle education program to approximately 30 students at San Marcos High School’s Cottage Health Careers Academy, combining food literacy, prevention education, and healthcare career exploration.

Students reported substantial gains in understanding nutrition’s role in health and disease prevention. Before the program, just 26% rated their understanding as high or very high, compared with 90% afterward. Additionally, 90% reported feeling motivated to continue making healthy changes.

“As we prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals, we recognize it’s equally our responsibility to prepare them with the tools and knowledge they need to take care of themselves. This partnership is a powerful example of that. Seeing 90% of our students leave with a deeper understanding of nutrition’s role in health, and 90% motivated to continue making healthy changes, tells us this content is making a real difference. We are so grateful to the Rooted team for taking the time to truly get to know our students and deliver education we know will have a lasting impact on their lives, and on the patients they will one day serve. ” — Emily Stokes, Coordinator, San Marcos High School’s Cottage Health Careers Academy

Rooted has been invited to expand the program in 2027, reaching approximately 90 students through coursework integrating nutrition, mental health, relationships with food, and overall well-being.

Connecting Food Access With Food Literacy

Rooted’s partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has also demonstrated promising results through three virtual Cafecito Connect series offered in English and Spanish in 2026.

Featuring practical food literacy education and interactive Q&A sessions with Rooted’s Lead Educator, Mary Galindo, RD, MPH, all three series demonstrated gains in nutrition knowledge, with average post-program knowledge scores exceeding 90% in each series. Participants, including community health workers, also reported increased confidence incorporating fiber-rich foods into everyday meals, motivation to continue making healthy changes, and sharing what they learned with others.

“This partnership brings together resources, expertise, and trusted relationships to strengthen local nutrition security. Together, we are ensuring neighbors build the knowledge and confidence to make healthier choices and improve their well-being.” — Lacey Baldiviez Johnston, PhD, President, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

While preliminary, these findings highlight the value of pairing food access with practical nutrition education and support. Other Rooted programs have demonstrated encouraging results among diverse participants, including Spanish-speaking residents, multigenerational families, cancer survivors, caregivers, clinicians, and community health workers.Building a Stronger Community Health Model Rooted’s growing partnerships span healthcare, education, and community services. Collaborators include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, San Marcos High School’s Cottage Health Careers Academy, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Savie Health, Harding University Partnership School, Santa Maria High School, Santa Barbara Public Library, St. Vincent’s, CommUnify, Maravilla, LVCHO and Route One Farmers Market, the CSUCI Nursing Program, and Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, with whom Rooted is supporting preschool educator wellness and classroom food literacy.

Programs reach residents in clinics, schools, libraries, community centers, and food access settings, while professional education equips healthcare and direct-service teams to extend the benefits of nutrition and lifestyle education throughout the community.

Healthcare, nutritious food access, and community-based education and support are interconnected parts of a stronger continuum of prevention and care. Looking toward 2027, Rooted aims to deepen partnerships that make nutrition and lifestyle education an integral part of this continuum.

At a time when many community-serving organizations face increasing financial pressures and more neighbors face barriers to the resources that support good health, investment in accessible prevention and education is especially important. Rooted is inviting philanthropic and corporate partners to invest in expanding these programs, ensuring that the financial capacity of a school, healthcare clinic, or community organization does not determine whether the people they serve have access to this education and support.

“There’s an enormous opportunity to improve health before chronic disease develops, and to better support people already living with chronic conditions,” said Fred Kass, MD, JD, Rooted board member and retired oncologist. “The national Food is Medicine movement is helping bring attention and momentum to this work. Here in Santa Barbara County, we’re building the partnerships and practical programs to put that promise into action. Now we have an opportunity to make this education and support a greater priority in how we invest in community health.”

Imagine a Santa Barbara County where practical food and health education is as much a part of community health as access to nutritious food and medical care — where prevention is a shared priority, and every neighbor has the opportunity to build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive. Through growing partnerships and community investment, Rooted is working to make that vision a reality.

About Rooted Santa Barbara County

Rooted Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit initiative fiscally sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation. Rooted partners with individuals, families, healthcare teams, and community organizations to make Food is Medicine and evidence-based lifestyle education part of everyday health. Through bilingual, culturally relevant programs and healthcare workforce education, Rooted helps neighbors build the knowledge, skills, confidence, and connections to eat more plants, lower their risk of chronic disease, better manage existing conditions, and improve their health and well-being.

Learn more, explore partnership opportunities, or invest in Rooted’s work: RootedSantaBarbara.org or contact hello@rootedsantabarbara.org.