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SANTA BARBARA, California — Doctors Without Walls–Santa Barbara Street Medicine (DWW) launched its gynecology clinic on October 23, 2026, expanding access to essential gynecological services for women experiencing homelessness or housing instability in Santa Barbara County. Services include pelvic exams, Pap smears, infection screening, breast exams, and referrals for additional care when needed.

The initiative grew out of conversations with women receiving services through DWW’s Women’s Free Health Clinic (WFHC). DWW Medical Directors Jorie Nilson and Dr. Priti Gagneja recognized the need for accessible gynecological care and began exploring ways to offer these services within the WFHC. After surveying approximately 20–30 women attending the clinic, they found strong interest in receiving gynecological care in a familiar, welcoming, and comfortable environment. With the support of Dr. Lisa Lepine, gynecologist, the clinic is now providing this much-needed service.

The gynecology clinic offers free care regardless of insurance status, helping remove barriers that often prevent women experiencing homelessness or housing instability from accessing preventive and reproductive healthcare. By bringing care directly into a trusted community setting, DWW seeks to create an environment where women feel safe, respected, and supported while addressing their healthcare needs.

The clinic operates on the second Friday of each month at Transition House, located at 434 East Ortega Street in Santa Barbara, as part of DWW’s Women’s Free Health Clinic. Transition House provides transitional housing and support for families moving out of homelessness and working toward permanent housing. The WFHC holds clinics at Transition House twice monthly, offering medical and wellness services alongside personal care resources, nourishment, and community support.

Doctors Without Walls–Santa Barbara Street Medicine (DWW) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critical, sustainable, and compassionate medical care to vulnerable unsheltered individuals and families throughout Santa Barbara County. Its services include first aid, medical care and resources, nonmedical referrals, transportation, clothing, haircuts, dental X-rays and extractions, and other essential services. Guided by a commitment to advocacy, collaboration, and sustainability, DWW also provides education and training for volunteers to learn and practice humanitarian medicine, bringing warmth, comfort, and dignity to individuals and families in need.

https://sbdww.org/