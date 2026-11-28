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LOMPOC, CA – Lompoc Unified School District is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Megan Evans as its next Assistant Superintendent of Business Services. Evans will succeed current Assistant Superintendent Mr. Doug Sorum, who will retire at the end of December following more than 30 years of service to the District.

“We are excited to welcome Megan into this important leadership role,” said Dr. Clara Finneran, Superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District. “Throughout our selection process, our Business Services and District leaders emphasized the importance of integrity, strong communication, sound fiscal judgment, long-term planning, collaboration, and, above all, keeping students first. Megan brings these qualities, along with a wealth of educational leadership experience and a genuine commitment to our community. We are confident she will build upon the strong foundation established by Mr. Sorum and help move our District forward.”

“I am honored and excited to serve Lompoc Unified in this new capacity,” said Evans. “Having grown up in Lompoc and graduated from Lompoc High School, this community means a great deal to me. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff, leadership team, and Board of Education to support our schools and ensure that our resources and operations continue to serve the best interests of our students.”

Evans currently serves as Lompoc Unified’s Director of Information Technology and previously served as principal of Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy. Her leadership experience also includes serving as a principal and Director of Elementary Education for California VirtualAcademies, where she oversaw instructional and operational planning, budget development, staffing, professional learning, and labor relations for nearly 10,000 public school students and 300 employees.

She holds a School Business Finance Certificate from the California Association of School Business Officials (CASBO) and is currently pursuing a doctorate with a focus on school business. She is also participating in CASBO’s Accelerated CBO Business Executives Leadership Program. Evans earned her bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies from California State University, Fresno, and her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Grand Canyon University.

In addition to presenting at multiple statewide conferences, Evans serves on the Association of California School Administrators’ (ACSA) statewide Leadership Development Committee and mentors aspiring administrators through the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Clear Administrative Services Credential program.

A proud Lompoc High School graduate, Evans grew up in the community and continues to call Lompoc home, where she and her husband, Sean, are raising their children. Her professional experience, knowledge of school operations, and personal connection to the community make her a welcome addition to the District’s executive leadership team.

As the District prepares for this transition, it also celebrates the remarkable contributions of Mr. Sorum, who has dedicated more than three decades of service to Lompoc Unified, including the past seven years as Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.

“Mr. Sorum has given so much of himself to this District and community over the past 30-plus years,” said Dr. Finneran. “He is a true servant leader whose kindness, attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to students have made a lasting difference. His leadership has helped strengthen our financial position, improve the departments under his supervision, and advance important projects that benefit our schools and community. We are deeply grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best as he begins this next chapter with more time for his family and the things he enjoys.”

During his tenure as Assistant Superintendent, the District’s budget received positive certification from the Santa Barbara County Education Office each year. Sorum also played an instrumental role in championing Measure M, helping ensure that the initial funding was thoughtfully invested in critical repairs and improvements throughout District schools and facilities. Additionally, he has led the District’s efforts to pursue workforce housing and facilitated numerous other projects supporting District operations and long-term needs.

“While we are excited about the future and the leadership Megan will bring, we also recognize that we have much to be thankful for because of Mr. Sorum’s dedication and service, ” Finneran added. “We wish him a well-deserved retirement and look forward to this next chapter for Lompoc Unified.

”Lompoc Unified School District is grateful to both leaders for their commitment to the District and its students and looks forward to a smooth and successful leadership transition.

About Lompoc Unified School District

Lompoc Unified School District serves about 8,800 students from preschool through adult education in Lompoc and the surrounding communities of Santa Barbara County. Learn more at http://www.lusd.org.