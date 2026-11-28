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SANTA MARIA, CA — Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) is proud to partner with Tierra Blanca Arts Center for the third consecutive year to present El Ermitaño, a traditional Mexican Pastorela by Miguel Sabido, December 12 and 13, 2026, in the Severson Theatre. Blending humor, music, satire, and timeless themes, this festive theatrical tradition offers Central Coast audiences an opportunity to experience a vibrant piece of Mexican heritage brought to life on stage. With only three performances, audiences won’t want to miss this special holiday presentation.

“At Tierra Blanca Arts Center, we believe that theater is more than entertainment. It is a bridge between cultures, generations, and communities. Our partnership with PCPA is especially meaningful because it allows us to share El Ermitaño, a traditional Mexican Pastorela filled with humor, music, satire, and heart, with audiences who may be discovering this beautiful tradition for the first time,” says Blanca Soto of Tierra Blanca Arts Center. “Through laughter and storytelling, we celebrate our cultural roots while reminding audiences of the universal values of hope, compassion, resilience, and the triumph of good over evil.

“We are deeply grateful to PCPA for opening its doors to our artists and embracing the importance of cultural representation. Collaborations like this remind us that the arts have the extraordinary power to bring people together, honor our heritage, and create a sense of belonging for everyone.”

For families, El Ermitaño offers an opportunity to share an experience that connects generations through laughter, storytelling, and holiday tradition. A Pastorela is a beloved form of Mexican theater that humorously follows the shepherds’ journey to Bethlehem, often featuring playful battles between good and evil along the way. For those who grew up with this tradition, the performance may evoke cherished childhood memories and holiday celebrations, while newcomers will discover a lively theatrical experience filled with humor, heart, and timeless themes.

PCPA is honored to continue its partnership with Tierra Blanca Arts Center, welcoming its artists to the Severson Theatre and creating space for stories and perspectives that reflect the rich cultural fabric of the Central Coast. Through collaborations like this, PCPA continues to expand the region’s artistic experiences and celebrate the power of live theatre to connect audiences across cultures and generations.

Cast: Directed by Gerardo Gutierrez. The cast includes Humberto Amor as El Ermitaño, Goretty Ornelas as Madre Tierra, Adrian Hernandez-Morales as Angel, Blanca Araceli Soto as Luzbella, Anakaren Andrade as Aristel, Aldair Mendoza as Nahoquiron, Beatriz Jamaica as Querbuin, Maffe Cervantes as Gila, Antonio Chávez-Febres as Pastor 1, Alisson Saravia as Pastora 2/ Eva/ Virgen María, Elmer Cortez as Pastor 6, Erias Arias as Pastor 3/ Adán/ Bailarín, Rey Ochoa as Pastor 5/ Sant Jose, Verónica Flores as pastora 4 , and Yali Escobar Nájera as Pastora.

Tickets for El Ermitaño can be purchased online at PCPA.ORG or through our box office at 805-922-8313. This 60-minute Christmas play is in Spanish.