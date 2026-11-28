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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Coastal Housing Coalition (CHC) estimates that more than 40% of South Coast residents fall into the “missing middle.” They earn too much to qualify for many affordable housing programs yet struggle to rent or buy a home near work. On Thursday, December 10, CHC’s 2026 Annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference will bring employers, housing providers and public officials to the Carrillo Recreation Center in downtown Santa Barbara to examine what it would take to build homes these residents can afford.

When families move farther from work to find housing, longer commutes can make it harder for employers to keep experienced staff. Building closer to jobs presents its own challenge. The rents local households can pay may fall short of what it costs to buy land, finance a project and build the homes.

“An approved housing plan can still be too expensive to build at rents local community members can afford,” said Jon Standring, CHC board president and conference chair. “We’re bringing employers, housing providers and public officials together to ask where that gap opens up and which decisions we can make here on the South Coast to close it.”

Keynote speaker Clayton Nall, an associate professor of political science at UC Santa Barbara, will explore how residents’ views on housing shape those decisions. In a study he co-authored, only a minority of respondents across three surveys believed that a large increase in the regional housing supply would lower home prices or rents. “Those beliefs influence which policies communities support and which projects they oppose,” said Nall.

Garrett Scharton of Servitas and Taylor Klavan of Greenberg Traurig will discuss how employers could help finance housing for the broader workforce. Under a model developed for Mercy, part of HCA Healthcare, an employer would take on a short-term master lease for up to 10% of the homes only if the project’s net operating income fell below its debt payments. That limited commitment could strengthen the project’s credit and keep borrowing costs low while preserving fully tax-exempt financing.

The final panel will feature Christopher Guillen, an attorney and shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. He will examine how the Santa Barbara community can leverage recent changes in California housing law to streamline entitlements and get housing built. “The State has laid the foundation for our communities to build more housing. Our communities can leverage these laws to expedite entitlements and start to make a dent in our housing shortage.”Coffee and Networking begins at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be catered by Lunchbox. Registration is available at http://www.coastalhousingcoalition.org/conference

About Coastal Housing Coalition

Founded in 2005, the Coastal Housing Coalition is a nonprofit working to expand housing options for moderate-and middle-income households on Santa Barbara’s South Coast.