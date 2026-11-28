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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara County & San Luis Obispo County, Calif., November 23, 2026 — For families struggling to make ends meet, providing for a beloved pet can mean making difficult choices, especially when urgent veterinary care is needed or even something as basic as food becomes unaffordable. This holiday season, C.A.R.E.4Paws is rallying the community around two initiatives to help pets and their families through difficult times.

Thanks to the generosity of Andrew and Kendra Feshbach and the Schwartz Family Fund, C.A.R.E.4Paws offers a $50,000 matching opportunity for its Albus Pet Lifeline Fund (aka Albus Fund), which helps dogs and cats receive urgent and lifesaving veterinary care their families cannot afford. Part of the nonprofit’s Veterinary Partner Services program, the fund helps cover critical treatment at partner hospitals when pets need care beyond the scope of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ two mobile veterinary clinics. Now through December 31, donations to the Albus Fund will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $50,000, with the goal of raising $100,000 to save more lives (care4paws.org/albusfund).



Nine-month-old kitten Mr. Tuffles is among the pets who have received help through the Albus Fund in 2026. After breaking both bones in his lower front leg, Mr. Tuffles needed extensive treatment and follow-up care. His devoted owner, John, who lives with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD following a car accident, calls Mr. Tuffles his best friend and a ray of sunshine. With help from the Albus Fund, Mr. Tuffles is receiving the care he needs to heal.



Stories like Mr. Tuffles’ highlight a growing challenge for pet families. A recent ASPCA survey found that six in 10 U.S. pet families aren’t confident that they could afford a medical emergency for their pet. Here on the Central Coast, the need for affordable veterinary care is significant. In 2026 alone, C.A.R.E.4Paws has helped more than 700 pets through its Veterinary Partner Services program, typically contributing $250 to $500 per pet, with some cases requiring significantly more support.

“When a beloved pet needs urgent veterinary care, the cost can be devastating for families already struggling to make ends meet,” says Isabelle Gullö, Executive Director and Cofounder of C.A.R.E.4Paws. “Even providing something as basic as pet food can become a challenge. No one should have to choose between caring for their pet and meeting their own basic needs. Through these holiday initiatives, our community can help ease that burden, save lives and keep pets with the families who love them.”

To keep pet food bowls full this holiday season and beyond, C.A.R.E.4Paws is calling on the community to support its holiday food drives. The nonprofit distributes two to three tons of pet food monthly to families facing financial hardship. On Saturday, December 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts its annual Howliday Donation Drive-Thru at Adams Elementary School in Santa Barbara. Donations will also be collected at Farm Supply’s five store locations on December 13 during Farm Supply’s annual Home for the Holidays event (care4paws.org/drive).

Each year, C.A.R.E.4Paws serves more than 25,000 pets and their families across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through its many programs. By providing a vital safety net for families facing financial hardship and other crises, the nonprofit works to prevent pets from entering shelters simply because their families lack the resources to care for them. Community support makes this work possible, keeping more pets healthy, safe and with the families who love them.

To make a lifesaving gift to the Albus Pet Lifeline Fund, contribute to the holiday pet food drives or learn more about C.A.R.E.4Paws, visit care4paws.org.

About C.A.R.E.4Paws

Since 2009, C.A.R.E.4Paws—short for Community Awareness, Resources & Education—has worked to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare, helping more than 25,000 dogs and cats annually. Its critical services include free and low-cost spays/neuters, veterinary care and vaccine events in two mobile clinics; assistance with emergency medical care; distribution of pet food and supplies; and support for families exposed to domestic violence through Safe Haven. In 2026, C.A.R.E.4Paws expanded its support services by opening the Pet Refuge, which provides confidential emergency boarding for pets whose families are navigating a life crisis. Additionally, the nonprofit offers humane education through Paws Up For Pets. To learn more or to make a contribution, visit care4paws.org. Follow us on Facebook at @care4paws, YouTube @care4paws, Instagram @care4pawsSB, and LinkedIn @care4paws-inc.