With the great “blue sweep” of the Democrats in the recent election, I want to dig deeper and look at what the two great political parties stand for. Are you a “Democrat” or “Republican”? What do either of those “titles” stand for?

I remember Bill Bradley, who played basketball for the Knicks (“Dollar Bill,” they called him) and later served as Democratic Senator in New Jersey. He defined the values of each party. ChatGPT summarized them for me:

The Democratic Value (Caring & Collective Action): Bradley states that the Democratic core value is rooted in an “ethic of caring” and the power of public, collective action to improve people’s lives. At its best, this manifests as generous compassion toward civil rights, economic safety nets, labor, public education, and environmental protection.

The Republican Value (Responsibility & Individual Action): Bradley connects the Republican core value to an “ethic of responsibility” and individual initiative. This system values traditional social norms, free markets, and a lower degree of government intervention, viewing personal freedom and self-reliance as the primary drivers of societal success.

Wait! I like both of those sets of values! When I was a child, about 10 years old, I asked my dad why he voted for the Democrats. His answer was, “They are for the little guy.” I liked that answer — I am for the little guy too. I want to take care of the poor, make it possible for everybody to have a job, to have a family, to have a home, to “make a living.” But I also claim the “Republican” values of individuality, freedom, and self-reliance. Why do I have to choose between the two parties? I want both of these sets of values — serving self and serving others.

I use the word “integrity” to combine both of these two sets of values. It means something is “right,” not simply because “I say so.” What’s right takes into account serving my needs and the needs of the greater human community. For me, having integrity means having both. I go along with Dollar Bill!

When I moved to California and registered to vote, I had to identify the party I belonged to. I was annoyed. I thought, “Wait a minute, I have both of those values! Why can’t I have both? Why do I have to choose between one or the other, as if I am committed to the party rather than committed to these values?”

So, I don’t want to be labeled as either Democrat or Republican. I want both. Likewise, I don’t want to be labeled as a capitalist or a communist. I want both. I want to have the opportunity to make my own way in the world, not to be told by others but to decide for myself — while listening to others. And I want to help give that right to everybody, including “the little guy.” I want to take care of others and myself!

What politicians “take care of” is: getting and keeping their job! To do that, they have to align with one of the two parties. And as citizens, we get to choose. But there are so many to choose from on the ballot that we have to rely on a party to select the “best” candidates. George Washington warned about “party politics” in his farewell speech. Bill Bradley spoke up for both values, but he served in office as a Democrat. Bernie Sanders tried to avoid it by becoming an Independent, but he generally votes with the Democrats. The perennial questions arise: Who do I vote for? Which is “the best political party”? Who says? Why? When?

I didn’t answer the question in the title of this article. There has got to be a better way!