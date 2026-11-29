A challenging season molded by injuries to key players helped transform the Dos Pueblos High football team into champions.

After overcoming roster attrition throughout the season, the Chargers turned their depth into a major strength. As a result, Dos Pueblos overcame an early deficit and steamrolled previously unbeaten Nogales 41-21 on Saturday night to capture the CIF-SS Division 10 Championship.

“Just so many guys willing to put it on the line for their friends. This is one of the coolest groups I have ever coached. They are so connected. Off the field, they fish and they hang out,” said Dos Pueblos coach AJ Pateras. “It has been a special group, and tonight you could just see different guys all year stepping up. I think that’s the beauty of building a program and letting every kid know they have value and they’re special.”

The victory secured the first CIF championship in school history for Dos Pueblos, which was founded in 1966. The Chargers had reached the championship game on two previous occasions, most recently in 2017.

It appeared Dos Pueblos might have to wait even longer to capture an elusive CIF title as Nogales marched down the field on a 12-play, 68-yard drive to open the game. Jojo Venegas capped the drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter, giving the visiting Nobles a 7-0 lead after a successful extra point. The key play on the drive was a 12-yard pass from Venegas to Tyron Walker, who picked up a first down on third-and-13 from the 32-yard line.

Despite falling behind, the Chargers didn’t flinch. They responded with a 17-play drive that consumed more than 10 minutes. Caeden Lee picked up two yards on fourth-and-2 from the three-yard line and followed that with a one-yard touchdown plunge to even the score at 7-7 with 6:23 remaining in the second quarter.

After the Dos Pueblos defense forced a punt, previously injured quarterback Grady Felix entered the game and exploded up the middle for a 54-yard touchdown run. Felix outraced the Nogales secondary on the play and flashed a burst of speed that electrified the Scott O’Leary Stadium crowd. Sophomore quarterback Calvin Mitchell started the game for Dos Pueblos and split playing time with Felix for the remainder of the contest.

“Grady was like, ‘I’m done,’ and then Grady was like, ‘I’m better,’” Pateras said of Felix’s resilience while battling injuries this season.

Clinging to a 14-7 lead, Dos Pueblos thwarted a Nogales drive as the second quarter came to a close.

Lee picked up where he left off in the second half with a 30-yard run down to the four-yard line. One play later, he powered into the end zone, increasing the Chargers’ lead to 21-7 with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter.

Blake Williams scored a special teams touchdown for Dos Pueblos. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

On the ensuing kickoff, junior Blake Williams made the play of the game. Williams raced down the field, stripped the Nogales returner while barely breaking stride, and returned the fumble for a touchdown to give Dos Pueblos a commanding 28-7 lead.

Nogales cut into its deficit with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Venegas to Gatsbee Gumban with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter. The Nobles’ rally continued when Venegas connected with Isaac Guzman in the end zone, cutting the deficit to 28-21 at the 11:14 mark of the fourth quarter.

With the championship in the balance, Dos Pueblos returned to its ground game, and Chase Johnson delivered with a 23-yard touchdown run to give the Chargers a 35-21 lead with 7:30 remaining. Johnson had been battling injury issues of his own during the second half of the season but came through when his team needed him most.

Chase Johnson has eclipsed 1400 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

On the ensuing Nogales possession, Patrick Sullivan intercepted a Venegas pass, setting up a one-yard touchdown run by Lee, his third of the game, that closed out the scoring with 2:08 remaining.

Dos Pueblos will now advance to the CIF State Regionals next week. Pairing will be released Sunday, November 29.