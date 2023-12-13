General Assignment Reporter : The Independent is seeking a general assignment reporter to join the editorial team. In addition to reporting and writing, the job involves collaboration with editors on assignments , cultivating sources, and a general interest in government and civic issues. Knowledge of Santa Barbara County is preferred. This is a full-time position that requires attention to detail, ability to perform under pressure of deadlines, and strong time management skills. Though specific experience in reporting on Santa Barbara is preferred, this is an entry-level position and dedicated workers with strong writing skills may apply. Starting Hourly Rate: $17-$18

Advertising Executive: The Independent has an opportunity in our advertising sales division for an engaged, motivated candidate to join our established team of sales professionals.

This full-time position requires the ability to sell multimedia products — print, online, and other developing industry offerings — excellent organizational and time-management skills to meet deadlines crucial to our production process; superb verbal and written communication skills; the ability to build strong client relationships via collaborative selling and excellent customer service; as well as the charisma to be a strong ambassador of the Independent in our community.

With a 35+ year history of serving Santa Barbara, our award-winning products are an integral part of our community and are well-respected on a national level. We offer a competitive (non-capped) commission structure starting at a draw of $45,000+, along with a strong benefits package, including health and dental insurance, Section 125 cafeteria plan, 401(k), and vacation program. This is a full-time position based in our downtown Santa Barbara office but our sales team is currently working from home.

Please introduce yourself, reasons for interest, and a brief summary of your qualifications, along with your résumé, to hr@independent.com. No phone calls, please. EOE m/f/d/v.