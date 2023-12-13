Current Open Positions
Editorial
Advertising
This full-time position requires the ability to sell multimedia products — print, online, and other developing industry offerings — excellent organizational and time-management skills to meet deadlines crucial to our production process; superb verbal and written communication skills; the ability to build strong client relationships via collaborative selling and excellent customer service; as well as the charisma to be a strong ambassador of the Independent in our community.
With a 35+ year history of serving Santa Barbara, our award-winning products are an integral part of our community and are well-respected on a national level. We offer a competitive (non-capped) commission structure starting at a draw of $45,000+, along with a strong benefits package, including health and dental insurance, Section 125 cafeteria plan, 401(k), and vacation program. This is a full-time position based in our downtown Santa Barbara office but our sales team is currently working from home.
Please introduce yourself, reasons for interest, and a brief summary of your qualifications, along with your résumé, to hr@independent.com. No phone calls, please. EOE m/f/d/v.