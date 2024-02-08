Backyard Brunch

Saturday April 6, 2024 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Get ready to tantalize taste buds and make a splash at the newest culinary event in town – Backyard Brunch! Taking place on April 6, at the charming Stow House in Goleta, this event marks the long-awaited return of brunch bliss after a five-year hiatus. With an anticipated attendance of 300 eager brunch enthusiasts, this is your golden opportunity to showcase your culinary expertise and signature dishes to a captivated audience!

Join us as we create a vibrant culinary celebration filled with delicious flavors, community spirit, and unforgettable experiences. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this exciting event – secure your spot at Backyard Brunch today and let your restaurant shine!

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund.

Participation Deadline: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Photo Booth Sponsor:

$3,000

  • Logo on all the photos taken at the photo booth during the event
  • 10 VIP Tickets
  • Prominent Logo placement on welcome board
  • Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event
  • Prominent Logo placement on website
  • Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad

Wristband Sponsor:

$1,500

  • Logos on all the wristbands
  • 6 VIP Tickets
  • Prominent Logo placement on welcome board
  • Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event
  • Prominent Logo placement on website
  • Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad

Cocktail Napkin Sponsor:

$1,500

  • Logos on all the cocktail napkins
  • 4 VIP Tickets
  • Prominent Logo placement on welcome board
  • Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event
  • Prominent Logo placement on website
  • Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad

Lawn Games Sponsor:

$750

  • Sponsorship of the game area and Logo on a sign next the game area
  • 2 VIP Tickets
  • Prominent Logo placement on welcome board
  • Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event
  • Prominent Logo placement on website
  • Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad

Food and Drink Sponsors:

All food/drink sponsors will be listed on the event page on independent.com and in all of our marketing material for the event.

What to bring:

  • Brunch bites/sips* for 300 attendees
  • Compostable plates/bowls/utensils
  • Any Banner, signage, or set-up that you would like on display

What we will provide:

  • Cocktail Napkins
  • Glasses
  • Table space
  • Black table cloth

*Hard alcohol is not permitted at this event.

