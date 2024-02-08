Backyard Brunch
Saturday April 6, 2024 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Get ready to tantalize taste buds and make a splash at the newest culinary event in town – Backyard Brunch! Taking place on April 6, at the charming Stow House in Goleta, this event marks the long-awaited return of brunch bliss after a five-year hiatus. With an anticipated attendance of 300 eager brunch enthusiasts, this is your golden opportunity to showcase your culinary expertise and signature dishes to a captivated audience!
Join us as we create a vibrant culinary celebration filled with delicious flavors, community spirit, and unforgettable experiences. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this exciting event – secure your spot at Backyard Brunch today and let your restaurant shine!
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund.
Participation Deadline: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Photo Booth Sponsor:
$3,000
- Logo on all the photos taken at the photo booth during the event
- 10 VIP Tickets
- Prominent Logo placement on welcome board
- Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event
- Prominent Logo placement on website
- Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad
Wristband Sponsor:
$1,500
- Logos on all the wristbands
- 6 VIP Tickets
- Prominent Logo placement on welcome board
- Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event
- Prominent Logo placement on website
- Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad
Cocktail Napkin Sponsor:
$1,500
- Logos on all the cocktail napkins
- 4 VIP Tickets
- Prominent Logo placement on welcome board
- Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event
- Prominent Logo placement on website
- Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad
Lawn Games Sponsor:
$750
- Sponsorship of the game area and Logo on a sign next the game area
- 2 VIP Tickets
- Prominent Logo placement on welcome board
- Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event
- Prominent Logo placement on website
- Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad
Food and Drink Sponsors:
All food/drink sponsors will be listed on the event page on independent.com and in all of our marketing material for the event.
What to bring:
- Brunch bites/sips* for 300 attendees
- Compostable plates/bowls/utensils
- Any Banner, signage, or set-up that you would like on display
What we will provide:
- Cocktail Napkins
- Glasses
- Table space
- Black table cloth
*Hard alcohol is not permitted at this event.
Contact Your Advertising Representative Today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.