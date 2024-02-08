Backyard Brunch

Saturday April 6, 2024 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Get ready to tantalize taste buds and make a splash at the newest culinary event in town – Backyard Brunch! Taking place on April 6, at the charming Stow House in Goleta, this event marks the long-awaited return of brunch bliss after a five-year hiatus. With an anticipated attendance of 300 eager brunch enthusiasts, this is your golden opportunity to showcase your culinary expertise and signature dishes to a captivated audience!

Join us as we create a vibrant culinary celebration filled with delicious flavors, community spirit, and unforgettable experiences. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this exciting event – secure your spot at Backyard Brunch today and let your restaurant shine!

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund.

Participation Deadline: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Photo Booth Sponsor: $3,000 Logo on all the photos taken at the photo booth during the event

10 VIP Tickets

Prominent Logo placement on welcome board

Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event

Prominent Logo placement on website

Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad

Wristband Sponsor: $1,500 Logos on all the wristbands

6 VIP Tickets

Prominent Logo placement on welcome board

Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event

Prominent Logo placement on website

Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad

Cocktail Napkin Sponsor: $1,500 Logos on all the cocktail napkins

4 VIP Tickets

Prominent Logo placement on welcome board

Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event

Prominent Logo placement on website

Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad

Lawn Games Sponsor: $750 Sponsorship of the game area and Logo on a sign next the game area

2 VIP Tickets

Prominent Logo placement on welcome board

Prominent Logo placement in event ads leading up to event

Prominent Logo placement on website

Prominent Logo placement in thank you ad

Food and Drink Sponsors: All food/drink sponsors will be listed on the event page on independent.com and in all of our marketing material for the event. What to bring: Brunch bites/sips* for 300 attendees

Compostable plates/bowls/utensils

Any Banner, signage, or set-up that you would like on display What we will provide: Cocktail Napkins

Glasses

Table space



Black table cloth *Hard alcohol is not permitted at this event.

