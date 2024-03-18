PUBLISHES: THURSDAY, APRIL 25

AD RESERVATION DEADLINE: FRIDAY, APRIL 19, AT NOON

AD SIZES & PRICES:

FULL: $1,500

1/2 PAGE: $980

1/4 PAGE: $540

ALL PRICES INCLUDE COLOR

Contact Your advertising Representative today!
advertising@independent.com

EXTEND YOUR MARKETING DIGITALLY

Target those planning to upgrade their homes or gardens in both big and small ways through programmatic advertising.
Reaching people where they are on mobile, desktop, and in-apps.

DIGITAL ADVERTISING PRICES:

35,000 impressions = $455 monthly
50,000 impressions = $650 monthly
80,000 impressions = $1040 monthly

*MINIMUM 3-MONTH COMMITMENT
Contact your Advertising Representative today!
advertising@independent.com

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.