The Santa Barbara Independent is celebrating 40 years of journalism in the community and we want to invite you to join us at our neighborhood block party! For these forty years, the Independent has operated with a simple mission: to inform, connect, and strengthen our community.

We are bringing this mission to INDY40 Fest by making this festival free to all attendees, highlighting our community partners, neighborhood businesses, and our journalism with panel talks and interactive festival elements in the Indy Corner and Reunion Lounge. Help us bring this festival to life and celebrate with our community!

INDY40 Fest

August 29 • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join the Independent at the Presidio Parade Grounds and Chapel

and in our surrounding historic neighborhood

for a Block Party you won’t want to miss.

Exclusive Sponsorships

Exclusive Sponsorship Deadlines Vary. Contact your advertising representative today or email advertising@independent.com.

Being an Exclusive Sponsor of INDY40 Fest is a way to get your branding in front of all festival attendees and align your brand alongside the Independent.

All Exclusive Sponsors will receive:

Exclusive INDY40 Fest swag bag + merch

Tickets to the INDY40 Afterparty

Two reserved seats for each journalism panel

And more!



See the lists below for specific sponsor benefits.

Naming recognition for the stage

Premium logo placement

Recognition during programming

Up to a Full Page ad space in the Independent

Opportunity for a custom activation Naming rights to the lounge

Branded signage + décor integration

Up to a Full Page ad space in the Independent

Social + onsite recognition Naming rights to the panels

Introduce moderators

Branded signage + décor integration

Up to a Full Page ad space in the Independent

Social + onsite recognition

Naming rights to the Picnic Table section

Branded signage + décor integration

Up to a Half Page ad space in the Independent

Social + onsite recognition Custom branded photo booth experience

Featured logo placement on marketing materials

Up to a Half Page ad space in the Independent

Social + onsite recognition

*All sponsor ad spaces are not applicable for promoting Best of Santa Barbara®

Interactive Booth / Activation Partner | $500 Interactive experiences throughout the event – installations, games, giveaways, mini pop-ups, creative activations, and community fun.

Booth/activation space

Inclusion on event map/materials

Social media mention

1/5 page space in the Independent (not applicable for promoting Best of Santa Barbara®)

*Experiences are not limited to the list above and are subject to approval by organizers.

INDY40 Pit Stop Participant | $250

Listing in the Independent

Inclusion on event map

Shared promotional support

Circle of 40 Indy Friends | $2,500 Recognition as an official “Indy Friend”

Logo/name on event materials + website

Social media recognition in event posts with dedicated slide

Opportunity to share a memory, photo, or message

Exclusive commemorative pin *Indy Friends can pay a direct business expense or make a tax-deductible donation through the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund.

Have an engaging way to sponsor INDY40 Fest not listed above? Reach out to richelle@independent.com

Contact your advertising representative today or email advertising@independent.com.