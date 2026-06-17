The Santa Barbara Independent is celebrating 40 years of journalism in the community and we want to invite you to join us at our neighborhood block party! For these forty years, the Independent has operated with a simple mission: to inform, connect, and strengthen our community.
We are bringing this mission to INDY40 Fest by making this festival free to all attendees, highlighting our community partners, neighborhood businesses, and our journalism with panel talks and interactive festival elements in the Indy Corner and Reunion Lounge. Help us bring this festival to life and celebrate with our community!
INDY40 Fest
August 29 • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Join the Independent at the Presidio Parade Grounds and Chapel
and in our surrounding historic neighborhood
for a Block Party you won’t want to miss.
Exclusive Sponsorships
Exclusive Sponsorship Deadlines Vary. Contact your advertising representative today or email advertising@independent.com.
Being an Exclusive Sponsor of INDY40 Fest is a way to get your branding in front of all festival attendees and align your brand alongside the Independent.
All Exclusive Sponsors will receive:
- Exclusive INDY40 Fest swag bag + merch
- Tickets to the INDY40 Afterparty
- Two reserved seats for each journalism panel
- And more!
See the lists below for specific sponsor benefits.
Community Stage
Sponsor | $5,000
- Naming recognition for the stage
- Premium logo placement
- Recognition during programming
- Up to a Full Page ad space in the Independent
- Opportunity for a custom activation
Reunion Lounge
Sponsor | $5,000
- Naming rights to the lounge
- Branded signage + décor integration
- Up to a Full Page ad space in the Independent
- Social + onsite recognition
Journalism Panel
Sponsor | $3,500
- Naming rights to the panels
- Introduce moderators
- Branded signage + décor integration
- Up to a Full Page ad space in the Independent
- Social + onsite recognition
Picnic Table
Sponsor | $3,000
- Naming rights to the Picnic Table section
- Branded signage + décor integration
- Up to a Half Page ad space in the Independent
- Social + onsite recognition
Interactive Photoframe Sponsor | $3,000
- Custom branded photo booth experience
- Featured logo placement on marketing materials
- Up to a Half Page ad space in the Independent
- Social + onsite recognition
*All sponsor ad spaces are not applicable for promoting Best of Santa Barbara®
Interactive Booth / Activation Partner | $500
Interactive experiences throughout the event – installations, games, giveaways, mini pop-ups, creative activations, and community fun.
- Booth/activation space
- Inclusion on event map/materials
- Social media mention
- 1/5 page space in the Independent (not applicable for promoting Best of Santa Barbara®)
*Experiences are not limited to the list above and are subject to approval by organizers.
INDY40 Pit Stop Participant | $250
A lighter-touch way to join the fun and be part of the event atmosphere. Good for neighborhood businesses that want to increase foot traffic and audience in their places of business. Think: tastings, mini deals, samples, giveaways, playful interactive moments.
- Listing in the Independent
- Inclusion on event map
- Shared promotional support
Circle of 40 Indy Friends | $2,500
- Recognition as an official “Indy Friend”
- Logo/name on event materials + website
- Social media recognition in event posts with dedicated slide
- Opportunity to share a memory, photo, or message
- Exclusive commemorative pin
*Indy Friends can pay a direct business expense or make a tax-deductible donation through the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund.
Additional Sponsorships
Have an engaging way to sponsor INDY40 Fest not listed above? Reach out to richelle@independent.com
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