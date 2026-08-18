[Updated: Tue., Aug. 18, 2026, 1:15pm]

Santa Barbara City College texted its campus to lock down around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after an individual pulled a knife on a victim, said college spokesperson Jordan Killebrew. According to an employee on lockdown, the incident occurred at the top of SBCC’s stadium. The suspect slashed the victim’s tire and then ran off, Killebrew said. Santa Barbara police were on site, working with campus security to locate the individual.

The college opens formally next week, on August 24, but the campus is populated with staff, faculty, students, and sports practices ongoing.

Santa Barbara police provided more information about the altercation, stating the two knew each other by first name and that it was a bicycle tire that was punctured. The individual was not found on campus, and the lockdown was lifted about an hour after it began.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.