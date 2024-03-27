Highlight your Mother’s Day offerings in our dedicated email going out Sunday, April 28 and online at independent.com
PARTICIPATION DEADLINE: MONDAY, APRIL 22
COST: $250
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- Inclusion in a dedicated email going out to 21,000+ readers on Sunday, April 28
- Your listing will include:
- Business Name
- 100 word description
- Photo
- Button that goes to a link of your choice (website, reservation page, etc.)
- Your listing will also be included on a dedicated Mother’s Day landing page on independent.com
- This landing page will be promoted in print, online, and in our weekly Extra! newsletter between April 28 and May 12
