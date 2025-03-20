WINE WEEK RETURNS MAY 8 – 14!

7 days of $10 glasses of wine at participating wineries, restaurants, and bars throughout Santa Barbara County.

Join us for Wine Week and seize the opportunity to elevate your winery’s profile! Highlight your wine selection, tell your story, and connect with our passionate audience eager to explore and experience the best in wine. By participating, you’ll not only increase your foot traffic and brand visibility, but also engage with a community that appreciates the artistry behind each bottle. Don’t miss out — Wine Week is your moment to shine!

To see the Wine Week 2024 promotion click here.

PARTICIPATION DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

PARTICIPATION LEVELS: The Jeroboam | $650 + $25 gift card

– 1/5 page ad in the Wine Week issue publishing May 2

– Participation The Magnum | $500 + $25 gift card

– Big Business Card (BBC) ad in the Wine Week issue publishing May 2

– Participation The Bottle | $275 + $25 gift card

– Participation

AS A PARTICIPANT…

You’ll Receive:

– A flyer and social media marketing package to promote your participation in Wine Week

– A listing in the Wine Week issue that includes your name, location, website, and wine being served

– Digital Wine Week listing on independent.com linking to your website

– Inclusion in Wine Week feature in Extra! newsletter (21,000+ readers)

You Should Expect:

– To see Wine Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Wine Week

– An increase of people coming into your business

– To build branding and awareness for your business

– To develop new customers

You Agree To:

– Include a $10 glass of wine on your menu from May 8 – May 14

– You must commit to having the $10 glass of wine on your menu all week

– Promote your participation on your social media and at your business