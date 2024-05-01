Santa Barbara Wine Week’s

Second Vintage

Seven Days of $10 Glasses from

More than One Dozen Establishments

By Matt Kettmann | May 2, 2024

Whatever the root causes, there’s no denying that it’s pricier than ever to enjoy a night out on the town. Meanwhile, rents are skyrocketing, hotel stays are through the roof, and gas can’t seem to dip below $5 per gallon.

But one thing remains the same bargain that it was last year: just $10 for a glass of wine during Santa Barbara Wine Week!

In this second annual iteration of our week-long deal, the Santa Barbara Independent enlisted more than one dozen establishments from the Funk Zone to the Santa Ynez Valley to pour a wide range of bottlings from May 2 to 8. That’s not quite the nearly three dozen partners we offered in our inaugural promotion, but it’s still more glasses of wine than most people can handle in a given week.

We detail this year’s offerings below, and also present two additional articles. The first is about the career arc of Chris Hammell at Bien Nacido Vineyard, and what his departure after nearly 25 years there tells us about the greater Santa Barbara County wine business. And the second, which was originally published in my Full Belly Files newsletter last month, is about why now is the time to support Santa Barbara County tasting rooms, as visitation numbers continue to struggle.

Enjoy your sips!

Bidding Adieu to

Bien Nacido’s

Vineyard Guru

How Chris Hammell’s Career

Reflects the Past and Future of

Santa Barbara County Wine

Santa Maria, California; Chris Hammell in Z Block, syrah planted in 1992, Bien Nacido Vineyard | Credit: Macduff Everton

When Chris Hammell started at Bien Nacido Vineyard a quarter-century ago, it was already well-known for growing some of the most compelling pinot noir, chardonnay, and syrah on the Central Coast. But the Santa Maria Valley property, which stretches across the mouth of a prominent canyon from steep hillsides to gentle slopes to alluvial flats, was not yet heralded as “the most vineyard-designated vineyard in the world.”

That distinction — essentially self-proclaimed, but never disputed — means that more winemakers who buy grapes proudly call out “Bien Nacido” on their labels than they do for any other vineyard. Translating such jargon into layman’s terms, the phrase implies that Bien Nacido is one of the most respected places for wine grapes on the planet, and that recognition is a critical reason that Santa Barbara County at large is home to a bustling wine industry at all.

This coming fall, after the last grapes of the 2024 vintage have been picked, Hammell will be leaving his role as Bien Nacido’s ranch manager to embark on his next, as-yet-known adventure. It marks the end of a particularly propitious era in Santa Barbara wine, bridging the pre-Sideways days to the global renown of today, when even celebrated wineries from Champagne and Burgundy are investing in land here.

“Especially after I got with winemakers like Manfred Krankl and Bill Wathen and Adam Tolmach and Jim Clendenen and Bob Lindquist, I got jazzed up about what it would be like to grow grapes at a high level,” said the ever-humble Hammell, giving equal credit to the Miller family, who owns Bien Nacido, and former colleagues like James Ontiveros and Michael Brughelli, who sold the grapes he grew. “We got to do something a little bit extraordinary, and we kinda hit some highs, and we got good recognition for it. It was just fun to be a part of that. I’m glad they let me put some of my mind to it. I was just part of a big thing that we happened to ride.”

The Miller family — who own Bien Nacido as well as the nearby Solomon Hills Vineyard and French Camp in Paso Robles — will be sad to see Hammell leave. The news is especially emotional since Hammell has lived on the property since he was hired in November 2000 with his wife, Dayna, who runs the estate’s hospitality program, and their four kids.

“Under his guidance, the vineyard and the wineries we were working with expanded greatly over the last couple decades to the point that it’s being considered one of the greatest vineyards in the world,” said second-generation vintner Nicholas Miller. “That’s a pretty unique thing for a vineyard to transcend regionality.”

“His generational impact on Bien Nacido is pretty profound,” said Marshall Miller, Nicholas’s brother and the family’s COO. “What makes Chris really special is his ability to work with a broad diversity of winemakers stylistically in an appropriate way to command their respect and their deference. Chris has been able to work with people to achieve their vision in winemaking, but in a way, they are prepared to trust and rely on him.”

It was their dad, Stephen Miller, who with his late brother Bob Miller hired Hammell and, in 2011, built a comfortable home on site for the family. “He’s been a wonderful, wonderful representative of the company,” said the elder Miller, noting that Hammell is special in multiple ways, from his world championship jiu-jitsu practice to his guitar playing in the Tepusquet Tornadoes. They’re looking for a replacement now, but Miller readily admitted, “It won’t be anyone who can create a rock band in his garage the way Chris has.”

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2000 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2001 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2002 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2003 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives, Christmas 2006 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2007 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2007 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2008 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2008 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2009 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2011 | Credit: Courtesy

Bien Nacido’s 40th Anniversary in 2013 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2015 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2016 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2017 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2018 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2019 | Credit: Courtesy

A photo from the Hammell family archives circa 2020 | Credit: Courtesy

Hammell’s amicable departure, in the works although mostly secret for more than a year, couldn’t come at a more pivotal time, both for the Miller family and the California wine industry at large.

The industry is facing unprecedented challenges. Vine disease is on the rise, climate craziness is affecting year-round weather, and prices are skyrocketing for everything from glass to labor. Then there’s more competition from other alcohol and cannabis products than ever, and emerging generations of consumers just aren’t drinking as much of anything. Since farming decisions today will affect options decades into the future, vineyard owners are walking a tightrope between supply and demand like they haven’t had to do in a generation.

The Millers are on that exact tightrope. After entering the wine business in the early 1970s as solely grape growers, the Millers shifted their business model over the past 15 years into producing wine, from small-batch, high-touch estate projects to broad-market, nationally distributed brands.

Last year, they closed their Central Coast Wine Services facility in Santa Maria, the breeding ground for dozens and dozens of iconic Santa Barbara wine brands. After attempting to make that the home base for their own larger wine production plans, they grew frustrated with the County of Santa Barbara’s strict regulatory environment and are now selling the massive complex outside of the wine industry. They’ll base their winemaking operations elsewhere.

Though they will continue selling grapes into the future, they’re in the midst of massive replanting projects at Bien Nacido — now down to about 350 acres of vine from the 900-acre peak — and across the Santa Maria Valley at Solomon Hills, where the 100 acres have been scaled down to a mere dozen. Recent drives by Solomon Hills, which sits on Highway 101, recalled a sort of grapevine apocalypse, with piles of ripped plants surrounded by naked, scraped earth.

“In 10 years, farming on the Central Coast is going to look a lot different than it does today,” said Marshall Miller, who believes there will be much more mechanized farming. There will also be increased attention on eliminating grape disease like leaf roll, which is what forced them to rip out so many Bien Nacido vines. “We may be the first to do this at our size, but we do not believe that we are the last,” he said. “This is a cresting wave that is coming, so we are prepared to take dramatic action.”

The Millers will continue some of their artisanal, hand-farming practices, but not all of their grape customers will be able to keep up with the increased prices required to make those practices pencil out. “There are programs that can hit that bottle price-wise, and there are ones that can’t,” said Miller. “Where we are headed is a narrower set of customers.”

Whereas Hammell was integral to the growth and popularity of Bien Nacido, the future strategy will be more about technology and tightening. “It will be a new version of Bien Nacido,” said Hammell, who believes the Millers will continue to lead the industry on many fronts. “There’s still a lot of room for our industry to grow in how we farm and a lot more progress that we can make on the labor front.”

It’s not the typical wine country love story, but Chris and Dayna Hammell both went to Arroyo Grande High and Cal Poly. They married in 1996, the same year Chris took his first vineyard job at Cambria. When he went north to work at David Bruce Winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Dayna stayed at his parents’ house with their first two kids.

“We reunited as a family at Bien Nacido,” she said of Chris being hired there in 2000. “We were thrilled.”

In addition to working for the Millers — Dayna started helping with preparing food and organizing hospitality for wine writers, winemakers, holiday parties, and the like in 2004 — the Hammells became deeply invested in the Santa Maria Valley. All four kids attended the tiny Blochman School, where Chris coached basketball and Dayna was PTA president.

Chris in 2024. | Credit: Courtesy

“It was very special to have been able to raise all four kids in the same place without moving around,” said Dayna, whose youngest graduates from high school this summer. “Twenty-four fast years, right? It seems like yesterday, honestly. It’s crazy to think that we’re at this point, but the timing is right for our family.”

Of all his triumphs, Chris is quite proud of his own small, head-trained vineyard that he planted on Bien Nacido to build his own wine brand called True Believer, which became a cult hit for lovers of powerful grenache and syrah. Yet even after recently sharing many vintages of those wines over a roast pork lunch made by Dayna at the Hammells’ Bien Nacido home, where winemakers and their kids filtered in and out, Chris wasn’t sentimental about his departure.

“I don’t want to get all nostalgic. I just put it in a corner of my mind and don’t deal with it. I don’t know if that’s good. I do that with dead people too,” said Hammell, always sporting a wry smile. “It ran its course and it’s done and I may not do something as good again, or maybe I will. But I’ll never have this experience of meeting with so many winemakers all at once. It was great. I’ll miss the ground.”

The Millers are now actively looking for a new ranch manager, albeit somewhat wistfully. “I think there’s a cognizance that there are other things he wants to accomplish in life, and I respect that,” said Marshall Miller. “I’m sad that he’s come to that conclusion, but I deeply respect why he has.”

Santa Maria, California; Chris Hammell in Z Block, syrah planted in 1992, Bien Nacido Vineyard | Credit: Macduff Everton

Who’s Pouring for

Wine Week 2024

Au Bon Climat:

Mondeuse Rosé, Pinot Gris/Pinot Blanc, G-15 Valdiguié

One of the most important brands in the history of California wine, Au Bon Climat was created back in 1982 by the late Jim Clendenen and continues to craft a massive range of taste-making wines under both Au Bon Climat and Clendenen Family Wines. Now run by the second generation of Isabelle and Knox Alexander Clendenen, their El Paseo outpost is pouring three wines: the crisp mondeuse rosé; the mineral-driven pinot gris/pinot blanc white blend; and the vibrant, complex, maraschino-cherry-laced G-15 valdiguié. “It’s a curated collection from both of our labels, perfectly suited for the upcoming summer season,” said tasting room manager Wiktoria Marroquin.

813 Anacapa St., Ste. 5B; aubonclimat.com; @aubonclimat

Dusk Bar:

Buttonwood Rosé

“Not only is Buttonwood Winery and Vineyard a companion venture to Dusk, it also produces some of the best wine in the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Michael Wiggins of Dusk, the State Street bar on the bottom floor of the Drift Hotel, whose co-owners purchased Buttonwood last year. This 2022 syrah-based rosé is dry and full of summer fruit notes, and it’s great with spicy fare or by itself on the patio.

524 State St.; drifthotels.co/santabarbara/eat-drink; @duskbarsb

Buttonwood Farm & Vineyards, 1500 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang; buttonwoodwinery.com; @ButtonwoodWinery

Eureka!:

Clayhouse Cab & Tarrica Pinot Gris

This creative burger joint on the backside of Paseo Nuevo doesn’t just sell craft brews and intriguing bourbons. Wine is always on the menu, and very few things pair better than a juicy burger and a big red. They’re pouring two wines this week: the Clayhouse cabernet sauvignon from Paso Robles and the Tarrica pinot gris, also from Paso Robles. Manager Milton Carrillo suggested ordering the Clayhouse with any of their burgers or, for the health-conscious, perhaps the steak salad.

601 Paseo Nuevo; eurekarestaurantgroup.com; @eatdrinkeureka

Fess Parker Winery:

Epiphany Rosé

One of the pioneering properties for Santa Barbara County, Fess Parker Winery makes a lot of wines, from pinot noir and chardonnay grown in the Sta. Rita Hills and Santa Maria Valley to the Rhône wines under the Epiphany label, many of which they grow on their own property. “The grenache for this rosé comes from Rodney’s Vineyard, the estate vineyard on the Fess Parker Home Ranch,” said Greer Shull, the director of marketing. She’s proud that the wine is SIP Certified, which is a third-party designation for “Sustainable in Practice.”

116 E. Yanonali St., Ste. A; fessparker.com; @fessparkerwinery

Gala | Credit: Courtesy

Gala:

Alamati Riesling

Santa Barbara native Tara Penke, who opened Gala last year after successfully running restaurants in Barcelona for years, is extremely excited to get Alamati’s “Goldie” dry riesling from the 2021 vintages into people’s hands. “Goldie is lean and aromatic with tasting notes of lemon peel, jasmine, and melon,” explained Penke, who’d pair it with Gala’s halibut crudo, Hope Ranch mussels, or baby kale salad with truffle soy vinaigrette. “We wanted to highlight a small, new, and exciting winery like Alamati.”

705 Anacapa St.; galasb.com; @galarestaurantsb

Good Land Wine Shop:

Field Recordings Rosé

Doug Trantow opened one of the first new wine shops in years back in 2022 and is hosting a steady series of Tuesday wine tastings that bring celebrated winemakers down to his shop near where Highway 154 runs into State Street. A blend of 95 percent grenache and 5 percent marselan — a French hybrid of grenache and cabernet sauvignon — this “Soft Eyes Rosé” by Field Recordings from the brand’s So Far Out series “is a beautiful organic wine,” said Trantow. “The nose is bursting with the scent of fresh strawberries, and the palate tastes of tangy raspberry and cranberry with a hint of lemon zest.”

4177 State St.; goodlandwineshop.com; @good_land_wine_shop

La Lieff Wines:

Alamo Creek Ranch Rosé

Gretchen Lieff is proudly elevating the status of women in the wine industry at her tasting room in the Funk Zone. She’s pouring this grenache-based rosé from the 2020 vintage grown on her remote property off of Highway 166 just north of the county line in San Luis Obispo County. “This is a beautiful and fun rosé perfect for the springtime and summer,” said General Manager Torrey English. “It has wonderful notes of ripe strawberry, tropical flowers, and banana nectar.”

210 Gray Ave.; lalieffwines.com; @lalieffwines

Longoria:

Lovely Rita Pinot Noir, Matinee Rosé

This historic winery founded in 1982 by legend Richard Longoria was purchased two years ago by Brooke and Lindsey Christian, who promptly expanded to a stylish tasting room on State Street. They’re pouring the 2022 edition of Lovely Rita, the brand’s Sta. Rita Hills pinot noir. “The name is an homage to our home and favorite place on Earth for Pinot Noir,” said General Manager Brent Wilson. “It is also a wink toward our music aficionados, as it shares a name with a song by one of the most iconic bands of all time.” They’re also pouring their 2022 Matinee Rosé.

732 State St.; longoriawines.com; @longoriawines

SYV Marriot | Credit: Courtesy

Marriott S.Y.V.’s 555 Lounge & Bar:

Buttonwood Rosé

One of the most recognizable, largest, and longest-standing hotels in the heart of Santa Barbara County wine country, the Marriott Santa Ynez Valley sits right off the 101 in Buellton. The 555 Lounge & Bar occupies the lobby area of the hotel and serves a variety of foods that can be prepared in five, 10, or 20 minutes. They’re pouring the Buttonwood Winery & Vineyard’s 2022 rosé, which smells of Red Delicious apple and strawberry and flavors of watermelon and nectarine with an appealing, food-friendly acidity.

One glass per person. 555 McMurray Rd., Buellton; marriott.com/sbasy; @syvmarriott

Margerum Wine Company:

Trois Blondes Rhône White

Doug Margerum’s Funk Zone–adjacent tasting room and mini-restaurant is actually serving four different glasses of $10 wine this week but wanted to focus on this 2021 Rhône white blend from the Los Olivos District. “This is a first-time bottling from our estate vineyard,” said tasting room manager Lisa Delanty. “It’s a direct result of how compelling a marsanne-dominant wine is when combined with roussanne and viognier. There is a potent combination matching the rich, vibrant textures of these grapes with aromatic delight.” She suggests pairing Trois Blondes with their salmon-on-cucumber appetizer or smoked salmon salad. Additionally, the tasting room will be pouring $10 glasses of 2021 Fonte, a blend of chardonnay, pinot gris, and pinot blanc; the 2022 Santa Barbara County grenache; and the 2022 Santa Barbara County syrah.

19 E. Mason St.; margerumwines.com; @margerumwines

Margerum | Credit: Courtesy

Opal Restaurant & Bar:

Talley Estate Chardonnay 2021

This ever-popular restaurant next to the Arlington Theatre sports the most New York City bistro vibes out of any place in town. They’re serving this 2021 chardonnay from Talley Vineyards, a seminal property in the Arroyo Grande Valley. “This wine is a perennial favorite of many of our regular guests,” said owner Richard Yates. “Although it usually lacks any obvious or showy oak note in its taste profile, it has no lack of richness.” Because of that, he suggests it with Opal’s chicken piccata pasta, basil fettuccine with sauteed tiger shrimp in smoked mozzarella pesto cream sauce, seafood salads, and fish special of the night.

Must be ordered with food. 1325 State St.; opalrestaurantandbar.com; @opal_sb

Pali Wine | Credit: Courtesy

Pali Wine Co.:

Charm Acres Chardonnay

Though Santa Barbara County is the focus — from its Lompoc winery to its longtime presence in the Funk Zone — Pali Wine Co. has always sourced grapes from elsewhere, including this 2018 chardonnay from Northern California. “This is a very bright wine,” said Marketing Manager Madison Steinberg. “Our Charm Acres is crafted from chardonnay grapes grown on premium vineyards on the Sonoma Coast in Sonoma County. It’s a very bright wine with Granny Smith apple, honeysuckle, white peach, and beeswax flavors as well as a touch of brioche.”

205 Anacapa St.; paliwineco.com; @paliwineco and @paliwineco_funkzone

Tower 15:

Gamay Noir

Originally from the Beaujolais region of France, gamay noir is one of the hottest grapes right now. This 2022 Santa Barbara County bottling blends the Sta. Rita Hills estate vineyard of Pali Wine Co., which owns Tower 15, and Nolan Vineyard in Alisos Canyon. “Bold and nuanced, this vintage showcases the full potential of this grape varietal,” said Marketing Manager Madison Steinberg, noting that 20 percent was made in a carbonic style that brings a freshness to the wine. “Intense aromas of dark cherries, blackcurrants, and ripe strawberries are complemented by subtle hints of black pepper and clove.”

205 Anacapa St.; paliwineco.com; @paliwineco and @paliwineco_funkzone

We Want the Funk

We Want the Funk’s owner Ted Ellis, who opened this Funk Zone space for shellfish, flatbread, and good vibes with his wife, Greer, in late 2022, comes from a wine background, so he’s got the pulse on the bottle scene from near and far.

210 Gray Ave.; (805) 837-8584; wewantthefunksb.com

Yona Redz:

Red Wine Sangria

Jonathan “Yona” Estrada turned his Westside birria pop-up into this always bustling spot for quesabirria tacos, birria ramen, vampiros, mulitas, and much more Mexican cuisine on a nightclub-heavy block of State Street. He’s suggesting that guests use this red wine sangria to wash down their birria.

532 State St.; yonaredz.com; @yona_redz