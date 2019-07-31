Hear ye! Hear ye! Best Of Santa Barbara® 2019 Readers’ Poll is upon us! ‘Tis time to tell us who is deserving of the Best Of Santa Barbara® crown!

Here’s how it works:

Nomination Period: From June 6 – July 3, you will determine who deserves to be a nominee for each category by nominating your favorites below. Please nominate in at least 20 different categories! Once the nomination period is over, we will create the voting ballot directly based on your responses. The number of final nominees in each category will vary based on number of votes received in that category.



Voting Period: Voting will be open from July 31 – August 28, when you can vote for your favorite nominees in each category online at independent.com/bestof2019. Each voter is required to vote in at least 20 categories for their votes to be counted.

Results: Once the voting period is over we will tally up the winners and publish them in our annual Best Of Santa Barbara® issue hitting stands October 17. We will also be hosting our 4th Annual Best Fest on October 17, where all of the winners and runner-ups are invited to showcase their award-winning food, drinks, and services. By participating in the nomination and voting process and signing up for our Events & Promotions Newsletter, you will gain access to “Early-Bird” tickets to Best Fest.

Please note, that all nominations and voting will be done exclusively online. There will be no paper ballots.

Don’t see a category that fits your favorite Santa Barbara spot? Let us know!

Tips for a successful voting ballot:

1. For each category you would like to vote for a business in, click the “vote” button to the right of the business name.

2. Your votes will register as you go through the ballot. There is not a final “submit” button. Don’t worry! As long as you are clicking the “vote” button next to each business, we are getting your votes!

3. Be sure to vote in at least 20 categories, or we will not count your votes.

4. You are able to vote and change your votes up until August 28, 2019 at 11:59pm PST

FAQ For Santa Barbara Businesses