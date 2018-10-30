Privacy Policy

This is the website of Independent.com.

Our postal address is 12 E. Figueroa St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101

We can be reached via email at web@independent.com or by phone at 805-965-5205

For each visitor to our website, our web server automatically recognizes only the consumer’s domain name, but not the email address (where possible). We collect only the domain name, but not the email address of visitors to our website, aggregate information on what pages consumers access or visit, user-specific information on what pages consumers access or visit, information volunteered by the consumer, such as survey information and/or site registrations, name and address, telephone number, payment information (e.g., credit card number and billing address).

The information we collect is used to improve the content of our website and used by us to contact consumers for marketing purposes. These addresses are not shared, without permission, with any other company.

With respect to cookies: We use cookies to record session information, such as items that consumers add to their shopping cart, record user-specific information on what pages users access or visit, and record past activity at a site in order to provide better service when visitors return to our site.

If you do not want to receive email from us in the future, please let us know by or using our “Unsubscribe” function.

Persons who supply us with their phone numbers online will only receive phone contact from us with information regarding orders they have placed online, or confirmation/follow-up via phone on requested services.

Please provide us with your name and phone number. We will be sure your name is removed from the list we share with other organizations.

With respect to Ad Servers: We do not partner with or have special relationships with any ad server companies, other than hosting their widgets. None of our site information is shared with these partners. You must check their policies to determine their privacy policies.

Upon request we provide site visitors with access to financial information (e.g., credit card account information) that we maintain about them, unique identifier information (e.g., customer number or password) that we maintain about them, transaction information (e.g., dates on which customers made purchases, amounts and types of purchases) that we maintain about them. Consumers can access this information by emailing us at the above address or writing to us at the above address. Consumers can have this information corrected by sending us an email at the above address.

With respect to security: We have appropriate security measures in place in our physical facilities to protect against the loss, misuse or alteration of information that we have collected from you at our site.

If you feel that this site is not following its stated information policy, you may contact us at the above addresses or phone number.