Santa Barbara Botanic Garden: Water Hero

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has been working on the sustainability of its plantings and landscape since 2010, and at the end of 2016, it earned the City of Santa Barbara’s Water Hero Award for its efforts. The city completed a video this month that gives an overview of the Botanic Garden’s accomplishments, with plenty of visual aids and commentary from garden staffers that show everyone what they can create around their own homes for a beautiful apogee of water savings.