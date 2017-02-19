The current Corwins, Bruce and David, are the third and fourth generation to operate movie theaters, which in Santa Barbara has occurred continuously since 1948. Bruce provides some of their fascinating family history and Bruce and David provide a ‘yin-and-yang’ perspective on balancing business with social responsibility by giving back to the community.
Bruce and David Corwin: Business and Social Responsibility
Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster
Sunday, February 19, 2017
