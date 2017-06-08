Ready for Recycled Water?

As the drought drags on, South Coast agencies are scrambling to lay the groundwork for a potable water supply that might one day be the region’s largest, after Lake Cachuma: purified and recycled wastewater.

For the past 25 years, a small amount of wastewater from sinks, tubs, and toilets has been treated and sprayed on the turf at golf courses, schools, and parks in Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley. It’s not suitable for drinking, but it keeps the grass green.

The rest of the South Coast wastewater stream — about 11 million gallons per day — is treated, piped offshore, and dumped into the ocean. But why waste a supply that can be turned into drinking water? officials are asking now. Even after a wet winter, Cachuma is only half full. Future allocations from the lake will likely be drastically reduced because of siltation and mandatory downstream releases. And it could take 10 years to recharge the local groundwater basins, now at historical lows.

The South Coast — and much of California — has exceeded the limits of reservoirs and wells, the traditional supply options of the 20th century. Now, like Cinderella at the ball, recycled water is attracting a host of eager suitors. “We’re chomping at the bit,” said Dave Davis, a Santa Barbara water commissioner. “The interest is as high as you could possibly believe.”

In recent days, even as Santa Barbara’s new $70 million desalination plant began operations, the City Council rushed to bid on a $5 million property for a future water recycling plant nearby. The 2.4-acre parcel is on the waterfront between South César Chávez and Quarantina streets. “Recycled water has the potential to make up 50 percent of the city’s supply,” said Joshua Haggmark, Santa Barbara water resources manager. “We’re 10 years out, but it’s not too early to start to open people’s minds.”

A flurry of reports commissioned by South Coast water agencies during the past year shows that purified wastewater from Santa Barbara, Montecito, and the Goleta and Carpinteria valleys could supply enough potable water for 80,000 residents, out of a total population of 207,000.

In Goleta and Carpinteria, preliminary plans for recycling plants are already under review: The price tags would be $83 million and $21 million, respectively. It would be cheaper for the Carpinteria Valley to turn wastewater into drinking water than to import state water or build a desalination plant, a recent report shows. “It’s probably the top priority,” said Robert McDonald, general manager of the Carpinteria Valley Water District. For years, he said, the district has been trying to sell half the valley’s state water entitlement and invest in recycled water. From 2012-2016, the state aqueduct delivered only 37 percent of entitlements yearly, on average.

Even the Montecito Water District, which has never endorsed the production of non-potable irrigation water in Montecito or allowed customers to tap into the nearby city supply, is applying for $75,000 in state funding for a study on water recycling. “We are going after it, absolutely,” said Tobe Plough, a Montecito water board director. “To me, that’s where the future lies. What on earth are we doing, sending all this stuff to the ocean?”

About 13 percent of municipal wastewater in California is recycled. Orange County is the undisputed leader, having built the world’s largest wastewater recycling plant in 2008 to replenish its vast groundwater basins with potable water.

Water officials avoid the phrase “toilet-to-tap”; they view it as misleading. In recycling plants, municipal wastewater is passed through micro-filters and reverse-osmosis membranes, and then disinfected with ultraviolet light and hydrogen peroxide: The end result is purer than tap water. For good measure, the water is allowed to filter through layers of rock in the underground basins for months before it goes into homes.

For Hillary Hauser, executive director of Heal the Ocean, a Santa Barbara–based environmentalist group, it couldn’t happen soon enough on the South Coast. Hauser cofounded the organization in 1998 with the slogan “No More Ocean Dumping!” Early on, the group successfully pressured the Goleta Sanitary District to treat its wastewater to a higher standard before shipping it offshore.

But times have changed. On May 24, as a committee of the Goleta water board explored several options for recycled water, Hauser said, “Bravo! I want to commend the Goleta Water District for being one of the first to move forward in this county.”