The time-lapse follows Lake Cachuma's fluctuation from 51% to 8% to 50% capacity.

Half Empty or Half Full? Cachuma Time Lapse

In amid the infinite pages of stats and maps at the county’s hydrology website is a mesmerizing compilation of stills from the Lake Cachuma webcam taken between September 2013 and April 2017. The fearsome sight of the lake bottom emerging to such a degree that you see a truck parked on it gradually makes way to the lake returning to half full. It’s a silent film, which creates lots of DIY audio options, like “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”.



