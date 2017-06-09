Half Empty or Half Full? Cachuma Time Lapse

In amid the infinite pages of stats and maps at the county’s hydrology website is a mesmerizing compilation of stills from the Lake Cachuma webcam taken between September 2013 and April 2017. The fearsome sight of the lake bottom emerging to such a degree that you see a truck parked on it gradually makes way to the lake returning to half full. It’s a silent film, which creates lots of DIY audio options, like “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”.