Mike Troy, who was up in Rancho del Cuervo when Tuesday night's lightning storm hit, sent over amazing footage of the lightshow coming ashore. The strikes of lightning hit power poles, putting more than 3,700 people in Santa Barbara and Goleta in the dark. The storm also brought between an inch and 2.6 inches of rain to the county, raising Lake Cachuma by about three feet and to 68.4 percent capacity.