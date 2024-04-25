Santa Barbara Man Pleads Guilty to Two Murders in 2021 DUI Crash

Santa Barbara man Andrew Raymond Burgher, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd degree murder for his role in a fatal DUI crash on Cathedral Oaks Road in 2021, according to an announcement by District Attorney John Savrnoch on Wednesday.

The charges stem from the evening of October 26, 2021, when Burgher was driving his Toyota 4-Runner while under the influence, speeding in the direction of Santa Barbara on Cathedral Oaks between Fairview and Patterson, when he crashed into a 2002 Mustang sedan. The Mustang sedan spun from the collision, hitting two parked cars.

The Mustang’s driver, 40-year-old Gilberto Arteaga-Gutierrez of Santa Barbara, and passenger, 45-year-old Silvia Velasco of Lompoc, were both pronounced dead at the scene, and Burgher was arrested and booked into county jail on charges of murder and driving under the influence.

Following his guilty pleas, Burgher is expected to be sentenced to 15 years to life in State Prison at his sentencing on June 13.

“The dangers of drinking and driving are now notorious, and when the actions of an individual so egregiously endanger the public resulting in a death, our office will not hesitate to prosecute those perpetrators with murder,” DA Savrnoch said. “Thank you, California Highway Patrol, for their exceptional investigation and the Prosecution Team consisting of Michelle Mossembekker and Kevin Weichbrod for their tireless efforts in holding this individual accountable for this horrendous crime.”