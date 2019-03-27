2019 Summer Camp Guide
Make Plans for When School is Out
By Terry Ortega
With the help of this annual guide, I sent my son (22 years old) and daughter (about to graduate high school) to various summer camps over the years, including the Museum of Art, the Museum of Natural History, martial arts, surf and volleyball camps, the zoo, and more. I can honestly say that they never wanted to go but they ended up having long days of memorable experiences laughing, meeting new friends, and learning new things.
For this year’s guide, we’ve compiled a list of more than 200 camps, including old favorites such as the Boy & Girls Club, Parks & Rec, and the YMCA, and new camps such as Make A Pizza! Camp, Seaglass Summer Camp, and Summer Ice Hockey School, in categories from arts and outdoor to special needs, spiritual, and sports with daily, half-day, and full-day fun.
This sunny season, use the Santa Barbara Independent Summer Camp Guide to find the perfect experience that excites, teaches, and inspires your kids. Happy Camping!
▸▸ Look for information on how to be listed in next year’s guide in our paper and online in February 2020. Listings are not automatically rolled over from the previous year without verification.
2019 Summertime Fun with S.B. Parks & Recreation
This summer, S.B. Parks & Recreation is once again offering many different camps at some of S.B.’s most iconic locations: extended care, full-day, junior counselors, part-day, and drop-in camps that included established classics like Spotlight Kids Theater Camp, Skate Camp at Skater’s Point, and Jon Lee’s runaway favorite Beach Volleyball Camp. We’ve compiled a list of Parks & Rec camp titles, age ranges, phone numbers, and websites for you to find out more information, such as dates, times, cost, and locations. All summer camp information is available at sbparksandrec.org.
Arts
Arts
Ceramics Summer Clay Camp
Ages 7-14. Call 897-2519.
sbparksandrec.org/ceramics-camp
Spotlight Kids Theater Camp
Ages 7-11. Call 897-2519.
sbparksandrec.org/spotlight-kids-theater-camp
Education
Education
Bizzy Girls
Entrepreneurship Camp
Ages 6-12. Call 564-5495.
sbparksandrec.org/bizzy-girls-camp
Camp Millionaire Financial Literacy Camp
Ages 10-14. Call 897-2519.
sbparksandrec.org/camp-millionaire
EduCraft Technology and Coding
Ages 7-15. Call 564-5495.
sbparksandrec.org/educraft-full-day
Lego-Inspired Engineering Camps
Ages 5-10. Call 564-5495.
sbparksandrec.org/lego-camp
General
General
Summer FUN Program
Entering grades 1-6, junior counselors: entering grades 7-12. Call 564-5495.
sbparksandrec.org/summer-fun-drop-in
Junior Counselors for Various Parks and Rec Camps
Ages 13-17. Call 564-5495.
sbparksandrec.org/junior-counselors
Outdoor/General
Outdoor/General
Aquacamp
Ages 6-10. Call 897-2680.
sbparksandrec.org/aquacamp
Camp Rad
Ages 8-12. Call 564-5422.
sbparksandrec.org/camp-rad
Nature Camp
Ages 6-12. Call 564-5495.
sbparksandrec.org/nature-camp
Outta Bounds Camp
Ages 8-12. Call 564-5422.
sbparksandrec.org/outta-bounds-camp
Sports
Sports
AAA Beach Volleyball Camp
Ages 9-18. Call 897-2680.
sbparksandrec.org/aaa-beach-volleyball-camp
Beach Volleyball Camp
Ages 9-17. Call 897-2680.
sbparksandrec.org/beach-volleyball-camp
Boogie and Surf Traveling Camp
Ages 5-15. Call 699-5371.
sbparksandrec.org/surf-camp
Kidz Love Soccer Camp
Ages 4-12. Call 564-5422.
sbparksandrec.org/kidz-love-soccer-camp
Learn to Swim
6 mos.-12 yrs. Call 966-6110.
sbparksandrec.org/swimming-lessons
S.B. Junior Lifeguards
Ages 9-17. Call 897-2680.
sbparksandrec.org/santa-barbara-junior-lifeguards
S.B. Junior Lifeguards for “Little Nippers” Camp
Ages 7-13. Call 897-2680.
sbparksandrec.org/little-nippersuards
Skate Camp
Ages 6-12. Call 564-5495.
sbparksandrec.org/skate-camp
Tennis and Swim Camp
Ages 7-15. Call 564-5573.
sbparksandrec.org/tennis-swim-camp
Ultimate Frisbee Camp
Ages 8-16. Call 564-5422.
sbparksandrec.org/ultimate-frisbee-camp
All Listings
Arts
Arts
Action/Adventure Movie Stunt Camp
Fun and dynamic activities include parkour/free running, gymnastics, martial arts, choreography, fencing, and the behind-the-scenes work of action movie production. Kids will come together and make a short movie with scenes based on popular genres such as Star Wars, ninjas, pirates, zombie apocalypse, superheroes, and more. Open to all levels.
Ages 7-14. Mon.-Fri.; June 17-21, July 8-12, Aug. 5-9; 9am-2pm. Call 687-1514 or or email valhallaetc@gmail.com.
Apples to Zucchini Cooking School
Each day children will chop, slice, measure, and stir to prepare a meal with Apples to Zucchini culinary educators and skilled volunteers, and then sit down and enjoy it together. Afternoons will be spent on field trips focused around local culinary fun!
Grades 4-8. Mon-Fri., July 22-26, 9am-3pm. $295. Teaching Kitchen, SDRI, 2219 Bath St., 3rd fl. Call 452-3497 or email nancy@atozcookingschool.org. tinyurl.com/ATOZCamp
Art Camp S.B.
Art projects galore will keep young artists inspired as well as nature walks, park picnics, and art supplies, including self-hardening clay, every paint imaginable, whimsical assemblages, and storytelling masks, and all done in a magical outdoor setting above San Antonio Canyon.
Mon.-Fri., 9am-2:30pm. Ages 5-10: June 17-21, July 8-12, Aug. 12-16. Ages 11-14: July 29-Aug. 2. $195/week, $350 for siblings. Call (646) 369-7277. thewoodsartstudio.com
Art Explorers Summer Camps 2019
Let your inner artist shine and unleash your creative energy and spirit in this fun, themed multi-arts camps. Grab your passport for Fantastic Beasts, chart the waters and discover treasure in Pirate Camp, discover your Superhero talent, try out filmmaking with Stop Motion Explosion, perfect the techniques of Special Effects, learn Sewing &amp; Pattern Making, and experience the Great Masters of Art &amp; Engineering hands-on camps. Let your imagination run wild with Harry Potter, Star Wars, or Enchanted Creatures art-themed camps. Go to the max with EXTREME Art, and 3D Art &amp; Design. Using artist-quality media and engaging curriculum, campers will draw, paint, sew, sculpt and produce fantastic art creations.
Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 9. Grades K-1: 9am-2pm; grades 1-9: 9am-3:30pm. $275-$390/week. Multi-week and sibling discounts and pre-and post-care available. Vieja Valley Elementary School, 434 Nogal Dr. terrificscientific.org
Art Impact Summer Camps
There are six one-week art camps with different themes and an art show at the end of each week. Partial scholarships are available.
Ages 5-13. Mon.-Fri., 9am-3pm. Drawing: July 8-12. Paint-Color: July 15-19. Animals &amp; Imaginary Creatures: July 22-26. People &amp; Faces: July 29-Aug. 2. Landscape &amp; Still Life: Aug. 5-9. Drawing: Aug. 12-16. $400/week; $385/week (CITs ages 14-17, siblings, and referrals). Extended day: $15/hour; drop-in: $85/day. 3803 Connie Wy. Call 448-6289. poppinsfamilyservices.com
Art Studio 4 Kids
This fun and enriching program will educate, inspire, and entertain creative young minds. Explore a variety of art projects such as drawing, painting, sculpting, papier-mâché, sewing, tie-dye, batik, and printmaking.
Grades 1-8. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-28, July 8-12; 9am-2pm. $310/week. Art Rm., Vieja Valley Elementary School, 434 Nogal Dr. Call 689-8993. artstudio4kids.com
Arts by the Sea
The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center will offer seven weeks of summer day camp of fine-art creations and the performing arts with an art show and music/drama performance every week as well as a beach field trip to paint. Materials, supplies, snacks, and a T-shirt are included.
Ages 6-11. Mon.-Fri., June 24-Aug. 9, 9am-3pm. $250/week (members), $275/week (nonmembers). Carpinteria Arts Ctr., 855 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Call 684-7789 or email kristina@carpinteria artscenter.org. carpinteriaartscenter.org
Boxtales Summer TEEN Theatre Camp
Take your acting to the next level in this three-week intensive in the Boxtales method, including training in acting, storytelling, acro-yoga, mime, music, and collaboration, ending with an original production of Homer’s classic, The Odyssey.
Ages 14-19. July 22-Aug 9. Mon.-Thu., 9am-3:30pm; Fri., 9am-12:30pm. $800. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Call 962-1142 or email info@boxtales.org. boxtales.org
Boxtales Summer YOUTH Theatre Camp
Campers will take a three-week journey in the Boxtales method, including training in acting, storytelling, acro-yoga, mime, music, and collaboration, ending with an original production of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen.
Ages 8-13. June 24-July 12. Mon.-Thu., 9am-3:30pm; Fri., 9am-12:30pm. $800. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Call 962-1142 or email info@boxtales.org. boxtales.org
Broadway on the Riviera
Led by Dauri Kennedy (in partnership with SOPA and PVAC), students will train in voice, acting, choreography, and more, concluding with a performance of Aladdin July 26-28 at the Jo Ann Caines Theatre. Auditions will be July 1-2.
Entering grades 3-10. Mon.-Fri., July 8-26, 9am-4pm. $795. Early drop-off available at 8:30am. Marymount of S.B., 2130 Mission Ridge Rd. Call 569-1811 x114 or email.ddowdy@marymountsb.org. marymountsbcamps.org
Destination Dance
Build confidence, make friends, and learn proper technique with nurturing staff (CPR and first-aid certified) in age-appropriate classes for beginning to advanced-level dancers who work toward weekly performances in a fun and positive environment. Classes include jazz and hip-hop, aerial, tumbling, ballet, and more. There are master classes, themed mini-camps, and mini-sessions. Free lunch daily.
Ages 2-teen. Mon.-Thu., June 10-Aug. 15. Morning, afternoon, drop-in, and all-day sessions. $30-$350. S.B. Dance Arts Performing Arts Ctr., 531 E. Cota St. Call 966-5299. sbdancearts.com
DP Media Camp
Overlord squids? Yup! Penguins in sombreros selling a rice cooker? You betcha! Anything is possible. An awesome staff of experienced media teachers and high-school media students will provide kids with the skills and equipment they need to express their creativity with videos, photos, and more.
Ages 8-13. Mon.-Fri., July 8-Aug. 9, 8am-noon, 1-4:30pm, or 8am-4:30pm. Media Lab, Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Email info@dpmediacamp.com. dpmediacamp.com
Fiesta Camp
Music, dance, costumes, and crafts end with participation in the parade. Help decorate the float, learn songs and dances to perform in the parade, and be showered with flowers by family, friends, and onlookers.
Ages 4+. Mon.-Sat., July 29-Aug 3, 9am-noon. $200/week. Aftercare available. Westside Dance Studios, 2009 De la Vina St. Call 637-8773. westsidedancesb.com/calendar.html
Garden Street Academy Art Camp
Students will have the opportunity to explore art through a variety of different media, learn valuable techniques, and be inspired by nature and Bob Ross in three camps for different age groups.
Mon.-Fri., 8:30am-noon. Session 1: Art Explorers. June 10-14. Ages 5-9. Session 2: Nature Inspiration. June 17-21. Ages 8-12. Session 3: Paint like Bob Ross. June 24-28. Ages 10-14. $115/session. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 687-3717 or email camps@gardenstreetacademy.org. gardenstreetacademy.org/summer-camps
Garden Street Academy Dance Camp
Students with little or no experience can learn beginning tap and musical theater basics with a short or intermediate level dance class. Students in the All That Jazz camp will begin their day will yoga or Pilates and then learn jazz choreography, with all camps ending with a performance on the final day (tap, ballet, or jazz shoes required).
Mon.-Fri., 8:30am-noon. Session 1: Tappin’ Onto Broadway. June 10-14. Ages 5-9. Session 2: Tappin’ Onto Broadway. June 17-21. Ages 9-14. Session 3: All That Jazz (And More!). June 24-28. Ages 9-14. $115 /session. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 687-3717 or email camps@gardenstreetacademy.org. gardenstreetacademy.org/summer-camps
Garden Street Academy Music Camp
Singers of all levels will learn concepts including how to choose a repertoire, what it means to support, healthy vocal projection, and effective stage presence, either in the Broadway or classical genre. Singers will finish the week with a live performance of their solos and songs!
Ages 8-12. Mon.-Fri., 12:30-4pm. Session 1: Singer’s Academy: Broadway. June 10-14. Session 2: Singer’s Academy: Classical. June 17-21. Session 3: Singer’s Academy: Broadway. June 24-28. $115/session. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 687-3717 or email camps@gardenstreetacademy.org. gardenstreetacademy.org/summer-camps
Garden Street Academy Theater Camp: James and the Giant Peach Jr.
Join an exciting three weeks of acting, singing, and dancing! Build relationships, learn technical skills, and grow as performers in a fun and educational environment with an end-of-camp performance on June 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Mon-Fri., June 10-28, 8:30am-3:30pm. $550. Extended day: 3:30-5:15pm. Additional $250.Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 687-3717 or email camps@gardenstreetacademy.org. gardenstreetacademy.org/summer-camps
Girls Rock S.B. Amplify Sleep Away Camp
Girls will spend each week focusing on one of six tracks: playing music, learning photography and filmmaking, music production, deejaying, coding, or journalism. Stay one week or all seven! Scholarships available.
Ages 10-18. Sun-Sat; June 16-22, June 23-29, June 30-July 6, July 7-13, July 14-20, July 21-27, July 28-Aug 3. $1550/week. Ojai Valley School Upper Campus, 10820 Reeves Rd., Ojai. Call 861-8128. girlsrocksb.org
Girls Rock S.B. Summer Day Camp
Learn to play an instrument or rock the instrument you already play, form a band, write an original song, and perform. Nonmusical tracks in photography and filmmaking and in music journalism will also be offered.
Ages 7-15. Mon.-Fri., Aug 5-9, and 12-16, 9am-3pm. $375/week. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 861-8128. girlsrocksb.org
Goleta School of Ballet Dance Camp
Students in levels 2-6 can take classes in ballet technique, stretch, repertory, musical theater, and dance history, as well as make sewing and craft projects. The program will end with a performance at Center Stage Theater on July 6.
Ages 8-12. Mon.-Fri., June 17-July 6, 9am-2:30pm. $675/three weeks. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call 328-3823. goletaschoolofballet.com
Goleta School of Ballet Summer Primary Program
This four-week summer session is designed to introduce young students to the Goleta School of Ballet’s Primary Program.
Ages 4-5: 3:15-4pm; ages 6-7: 4-4:45pm. Wed., July 10-31. $60/four classes. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call 328-3823. goletaschoolofballet.com
Goleta School of Ballet Summer Intensive
This intensive will focus on classical ballet technique and is open to students in pre-elementary, elementary, intermediate, and advanced levels. It will culminate in a performance at the Center Stage Theater on August 10. Guest teachers include Leta Biasucci, soloist dancer for Pacific Northwest Ballet.
Ages 13-17. Mon.-Fri., July 8-Aug. 9, 9am-3pm. $1,250/five weeks. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call 328-3823. goletaschoolofballet.com
Goodland Woodworking Camps
Camps offer the youth of our community the opportunity to enrich their interest, knowledge, and skill in the world of carpentry and woodworking. Maximum of 16 campers per camp.
Grades 5-12. Mon.-Fri.; July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29-Aug. 2, Aug. 5-9; 9am-noon. $185/week. Rm. T4, Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Call 403-0917. goodlandwoodworkingcamps.com
Guitar &amp; Keyboard Camp
Learn how or enhance skills playing acoustic guitar and basic piano! Skilled or just starting, learn chords, tabs, picking, strumming, keyboard, music theory, and songwriting; perform rock, pop, and classical; and write original song and perform it for family, friends, and fellow students.
Grades 3-12. Mon.-Fri., June 17-21 and 24-28, 9am-2pm. (When June sessions fill, July 8-12 and 15-19 sessions will be added). $372/week. Early drop-off at 8am: $25/day. 10 percent multiple-week and sibling discounts available. darezzocenter.com
Gustafson Dance Camps
Gustafson Dance offers a variety of summer programs for ages 3-16, complete with a variety of dance forms, art, and more. All programs culminate in a performance.
Musical Theatre Intensive: Ages 8-16. Mon.-Fri., June 10-21, 9am-3:30pm. Junior Intensive: Ages 8-16. Mon.-Fri., July 22-Aug. 2, 9am-3:30pm. Wizard of Oz Mini Dance Camp: Ages 3-6. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-16, 9am-noon. Wizard of Oz Dance Camp: Ages 6-12. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-16, 9am-3:30pm. Under the Sea Mini Dance Camp: Ages 3-6. Mon.-Fri., June 10-14, 9am-noon. Disney Mini Dance Camp: Ages 3-6. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 19-23, 9am-noon. $200-$550. Gustafson Dance, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call 563-3262 x1 or email info@gustafsondance.com. gustafsondance.com
Inspire Dance S.B: Afternoon Disney Dance Camp
This Jungle Book–themed one-week children’s creative project in dance is open to boys and girls and includes a class performance on the last day. There will be lessons in ballet, arts and crafts, and a performance, as well as snack time.
Ages 3-6+. Mon.-Fri., June 24-28, 1:30-5:30 pm. $160 (before June 1)-$180. Inspire Dance S.B., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call 770-5295. inspiredancesb.com
Inspire Dance S.B: Ballet Intensive: Sleeping Beauty Classical Ballet Variations
Campers will take lessons in ballet technique, character dance, pre-pointe, pointe, variation dance, set design, and costume design with experience in an accelerated format of training in performance and technique, culminating in a short production at Center Stage on August 11 and 12. An MTD bus pass may be required for field trips to a museum and parks.
Ages 6-18. Mon.-Fri., July 29-Aug. 9, 11am-5:30pm. $650 (if paid before June 1)-$800; $350/week. Performances in studio on Aug. 9, 5:30pm. Inspire Dance S.B., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call 770-5295. inspiredancesb.com
Inspire Dance S.B.: Morning Disney Dance Camps
This one-week children’s creative project in dance is open to boys and girls and includes a class performance on the last day. There will be lessons in ballet, arts and crafts, and a performance, as well as snack time.
Ages 3-6+. Mon.-Fri., 8:45am-noon. Frozen: June 17-21. Alice in Wonderland: Aug. 12-16. $160 (before June 1)-$180. Inspire Dance S.B., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call 770-5295. inspiredancesb.com
Inspire Dance S.B.: Wizard of Oz Dance Camp
This four-week children’s creative project in dance is open to boys and girls and includes a class performance on the last day. There will be lessons in ballet, arts and crafts, and a performance at Center Stage July 26 at 2 p.m.
Ages 6-18+. Mon.-Fri., July 1-26, 11am-5:30 pm. $875 (before June 1)-$1,000. Inspire Dance S.B., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call 770-5295. inspiredancesb.com
InterAct British School of Musical Theatre
Join a fun-filled week at Arabian Nights and Merlin theater camp, with a stage production on the final day.
Ages 4-16. July 8-12 and July 15-19, 9am-4pm. $198+. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 724-9530. interacttheatreschool.com
Make A Pizza! Camp
Make a pizza from seed to table! Campers will garden, make sauce, mill grains, and cook their delicious handmade creations in a mobile wood-fired pizza oven. Join this week of cooking and gardening fun!
Ages 8-12. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-9, 9am-3pm. $300; $280/sibling. Pilgrim Terrace Urban Farm, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Dr. Call 884-0459 x16 or email rachel@exploreecology.org. exploreecology.org
Momentum Summer Dance Camps
Fill your summer with sizzlin’ hot dance camps for boys and girls of all skill levels, including jazz, hip-hop, tumbling, and ballet in a high-energy and encouraging environment that combines dance, arts and crafts, and imagination with an end-of-the-week performance with a new theme every week!
Ages 3-11. Mon-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-4pm. Early drop-off and half days available. $225-$250/week. Momentum Dance Company, 316-A State St. Call 364-1638 or email momentumdancesb@gmail.com. momentumdancesb.com
MOXI Camp: Making for Fiesta
Get crafty and colorful in preparation for the biggest party of summer in S.B.! Construct confetti launchers, fabricate paper flowers and beads, experiment with papier-mâché and color mixing, and more. Viva la creativity!
Entering grades 2-3. Mon.-Thu., July 29-Aug 1. $240-$310, (member discounts available). MOXI, 125 State St. Call 770-5012. moxi.org
Music, Music, Music!
Southern California Piano Academy will offer fun days of tailored music instruction by visiting symphonic artists, workshops in sight-reading, music notation, composition, choir, theory, and jazz, with MTNA international curriculum while younger musicians will be able to discover which instrument inspires them before the next school year.
Ages 8-12. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, 17-21, 24-28. $345/week. Scholarships available. Early drop-off at 8:30am: $25/week. Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd., Call 770-7942. socalpianoacademy.com
Natural Artists Camp
Explore nature and make art projects as campers go on treasure hunts, dye with indigo, and incorporate natural colors into their art. Snacks and a T-shirt are included.
Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., 9am-3pm. Session 1: Leaves, Stems, and Petals. June 17-21. Session 2: Natural Patterns. June 24-28. $270; $250/sibling. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St., and Watershed Resource Ctr., Arroyo Burro Beach, 2981 Cliff Dr. Call 884-0459 x16 or email rachel@exploreecology.org. exploreecology.org
The Nick Rail Summer Band Camp
This well-established music program will provide campers the opportunity to continue their musical learning and includes concert band and sectional instruction.
Ages 9-13. Mon., Tue., Thu.; June 17-July 11. Beginner: 8-9am. Intermediate: 8-10am. Advanced: 10am-noon. $125. Scholarships available. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Call 284-9125. sbefoundation.org
Opera S.B. Youth Summer Program
If you like to sing and are curious about opera, you will enjoy unparalleled exposure to the workings of a professional opera company. Participants will spend two weeks learning Odyssey, an opera based on Homer’s epic tale, and perform it onstage at the end of camp.
Ages 8-18. Mon.-Fri., June 10-23, 10am-4pm. $300. Scholarships available. Alhecama Theater, 215 A, E. Canon Perdido St. Email lex@operasb.org. operasb.org
Performing Arts Camp
Learn how to prepare for and present on stage from auditions to performance in talent shows, theater, and music. Build characters from rehearsal to performance in a safe, fun-filled environment while you study acting, music, and theater techniques. Build confidence and social skills by age group. Enroll in multiple weeks and learn advanced skills and earn star rolls.
Grades 3-12. Mon.-Fri.; June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19; 9am-2pm. $372/week. Early drop-off at 8am: $25/day. Multiple-week and sibling discounts available. D’Arezzo Creative Education, 1219 State St. darezzocenter.com
Photojournalism Camp
Do your kids love technology? Learn photography and integrate writing to create a fun blog with all your new skills. There will be daily photography field trips around town and photojournalist guest speakers.
Ages 10-13. Mon.-Fri., July 29-Aug. 2, 8:30am-2pm. $199. Gateway Educational Services Learning Ctr., 4850 Hollister Ave., Ste. C. Call 895-1153 or email info@gatewayeducationalservices.org. gatewayeducationalservices.org
S.B. Kindermusik with Kathy &amp; Friends
Weekly full- or half-day camps with FUN, dynamic and intimate settings for instrument instruction, music, dance, and singing with small groups, where your camper will get ample personal attention and learn music. Children can play the keyboard, ukulele, xylophones, percussions, drums, and learn multicultural music, including dance, all in the key of fun!
Ages 4-9. Mon.-Fri. $105-295. S.B. Kindermusik, First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Call 680-0749. kindermusikwithkathy.com
S.B. Museum of Art: Art Camp
Each exciting week is focused on a different art technique, such as building magical machines and fantasy structures, or playing with scale, size, and subject matter in drawing, painting, and printmaking.
Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-3pm. $250/week (members), $300/week (nonmembers). SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Ctr. at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. Call 884-6441. sbma.net/kidsfamilies
S.B. Museum of Art: Ceramics Camp
These weeklong, full-day camps will introduce sculptural and functional ceramic and include hand building, wheel throwing, finishing, and glazing techniques around age-appropriate, always-new themes. Class size is limited to 13. Ages 6-14. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-3pm. $300/week (members), $350/week (nonmembers). SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Ctr. at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. Call 884-6441. sbma.net/kidsfamilies
S.B. Summer Stock Youth Theater Camp
This creative, community-based, nonprofit youth theater company will stage a production of The Myth of Perseus. Come act, dance, and sing your way along the adventure as the theater is transformed into the mythological land of Greek gods and humans in this story of heroism and deceit.
Ages 6-14. Mon.-Thu., June 17-July 13, 9am-1:30pm. Performance: Thu.-Sat., July 11-13. $675. Lotus Theater, S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call 284-6114. sbsummerstock.com
SBEF Summer String Camp
This string camp is a one week program for violin, viola, cello or bass players, with at least one year experience. Activities include ensemble playing, music-based games, and lots of time spent playing your instrument.
Ages 9-14. Mon.-Fri., June 10-14, 9am-noon. $125. Scholarships available. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Call 284-9125. sbefoundation.org
SBEF Summer Drumline Camp
This drumline camp is for all levels. Participants will be exposed to all different types of percussion instruments that are used in a large percussion ensembles.
Entering grades 6-8. Mon.-Fri., June 17-28, 9am-noon. $175. Scholarships available. La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd. Call 284-9125. sbefoundation.org
SBIFF Film Camp
In partnership with the United Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, SBIFF is thrilled to present the fourth annual Film Camp, an educational summer program for underserved youth. Campers are taught the art of filmmaking working in production teams to write and create their own short films.
Ages 12-16. June 16-21. Camp Whittier, 2400 CA-154. Sign up at your local UBGCSB or call 681-1315. unitedbg.org
Sew Much Fun
Sewers will develop fine-motor skills and focus as they sew American Girl Doll clothes, pajama pants, beach bags, ponchos, Scottie dogs, dolphins, cats, travel pillows, and more. Sewing machines will be provided.
K+. Flexible times; call to arrange. $275/six 2-hr classes. Overpass Rd. Call 450-7129 or email HeyPrissy@gmail.com.
Shakespeare in the Park at Marymount
Led by Miriam Dance’s team of professional artists, students will rehearse and perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Daily small group sessions will develop all aspects of a young actor with a focus on dialect, vocal production, costume design, storytelling through dance, and character development.
Entering grades 4-10. Mon-Fri., June 10-28, 9am-4pm. $750. Early drop-off available at 8:30am. Marymount of S.B., 2130 Mission Ridge. Call 569-1811 x114 or email ddowdy@marymountsb.org. marymountsbcamps.org
Shutterbugs Photo Camp by Kacie Jean Photography
Enjoy the discovery of photography during this weeklong outdoor summer camp. Learn to express yourself through images utilizing light, shadows, movement, perspective, and composition. Daily photo scavenger hunts, nature walks, and art creations.
Ages 7-12. Aug. 12-16, 9am-3:00pm. $350. Stow Grove Park, 580 N. La Patera Ln., Goleta. Call 705-6264 or email shutterbugsphotocamp@gmail.com. shutterbugsphotocamp.com
Solstice Camp
A week of creating “wonder” using music, dance and crafts. Students will create items they can wear during your family festivities at the parade or park and learn songs and cheers to join in the fun. This dance camp will fully embrace the pure joy of creativity, fantasy, and art!
Ages 4+. Mon.-Fri., June 17-21. 9am-noon. $175/week. Aftercare available. Westside Dance Studios, 2009 De la Vina St. Call 637-8773. westsidedancesb.com/calendar.html
Stage Left Junior
Exploration and self-expression are emphasized through the creative arts of performance as well as cooking! Under the direction of Steven Lovelace and Shana Lynch Arthurs, small-group classes include singing, dancing, acting, and cooking. Camp culminates with a finale performance and a kid-created cookbook.
Ages 6-12. Mon.-Fri., June 10-14, 9am-3pm. Extended hours available. $275/week. Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera. Call 570-1661 or email stageleftjr@gmail.com. stageleftsb.com
Stage Left Productions: Grease
Shana Lynch Arthurs and Steven Lovelace will teach intensive training in audition technique, physical comedy, characterization, vocal technique, dance, and set and costume design and construction with a technical track available, where students will learn about lights, sound, backstage training, and more. Camp will culminate with four performances of Grease!
Ages 10-17. Mon.-Fri., July 1-July 29, 1-6:15pm. $775. Goleta Valley Jr. High, 6100 Stow Canyon Rd., Goleta. Call 965-0880 or email stageleft@cox.net. stageleftsb.com
Teen Film Club
Learn the art of filmmaking and collaboration while creating great projects for our community. Students will learn video and editing techniques to create short films for local nonprofit organizations in this hands-on workshop. Students need their own computer with video editing software.
Grades 9-12. Please inquire for session dates/times and enrollment forms. Call 452-7069 or email teenfilmclub805@gmail.com.
Young Singers Club
This high-energy, creative, fun week will include daily voice lessons, choreography, acting, performance prep, mic skills, stage skits, team-building games, and tons of fun.
Ages 5-12+. Mon.-Fri., June 24-Aug. 16, 9am-3pm. $250-$315. Young Singers Club, 4713 Chandler St. Call 280-9802. youngsingersclub.com
Video Production Camp
Work in groups (by age groups) to write, design, edit, and produce a video! Choose a topic, write the storyboard, and capture film clips. All levels can learn songwriting and write original music, basic guitar and keyboard. Share personalized video with family and friends.
Grades 3-12. Mon.-Fri., June 17-21 and 24-28, 9am-2pm. (When June sessions fill, July 8-12 and 15-19 will be added). $372/week. Early drop-off at 8am: $25/day. 10 percent multiple-week and sibling discounts available. darezzocenter.com
Education
Education
Architecture, City Planning, and Economics Using Lego
Design and build a city with infrastructure according to plan and specifications, exchange money, and learn zoning, mechanics, trade inventions, and economics.
9:30am-2:30pm. Entering grades 2-4: Mon.-Thu., July 29-Aug. 1. Entering grades 3-5: Lego Automation, Games, and Fine Arts. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-9. $295/week. The Architectural Foundation of S.B., 229 E. Victoria St. Call (408) 210-5174. kidzengineering101.com
Architecture Engineering 101 Using Real Building Material
Design and build an architectural model and learn about the various careers involved in the industry. Decorate your model’s interior and exterior with elegant material, light circuits, a pool, play structure, gazebo, etc.
Entering grades 5-8: Mon.-Fri., July 15-19. Entering grades 8-10: July 22-26, 9:30am-2:30pm. $295/week. The Architectural Foundation of S.B., 229 E. Victoria St. Call (408) 210-5174. kidzengineering101.com
BRAIN Academy
This program bridges reading and arithmetic imagery needs and will help your child comprehend what they read and truly understand math concepts through hands-on and visual activities in a variety of subjects. Small groups are accessible for a variety of students’ needs. Space is limited.
Entering grades 4-9. June 6-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29-Aug 2, Aug. 5-9, 9:30am-12:30pm. $100/daily, $450/weekly, $50/à la carte classes thru 5/31. Discounts may apply. Individualized Educational Services, 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 213. Call 477-9860. ies-tutor.com/summer-2019
Brain Balance Positive School Start Program
Lay the foundation for a positive start to the school year with multi-sensory stimulation this summer. Coaches use fun, noninvasive exercises and technology solutions that create integrated balanced brain function, which leads to positive academic, social, and behavioral experiences.
Ages 4-17. Mon.-Sat., year-round. $450/week, Discounts may apply. 12-week min. Brain Balance Ctr., 5737 Calle Real, Goleta. Call 770-3896. brainbalance.com
California Learning Center Camps/Workshops
This center offers camps and programs dedicated to academics, college prep, and creative enrichment. Take part in its signature Math Madness camp for students ages 9-12, new art course for ages 10-15, Spanish camp for ages 8-12, SAT/PSAT prep, college application workshop, individual college counseling, academic advising, or private tutoring.
Ages 8-15. June 24-Aug. 19. Times and prices vary. California Learning Ctr., 3324 State St., Ste. L. Call 563-1579 or email wendi@clcsb.com. clcsb.com
Cate Summer Institute
Spend a week devoted to academics, leadership, and the outdoors with days full of excitement, experiential education, making friends from around the world, experiencing the ropes course, and sleeping in dorms overlooking the Pacific.
Grades 7-8. Sun.-Sat.; June 16-22, June 23-29, July 28-Aug. 3. $1,875/week. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call 684-4127 x134. www.cate.org/summer/csi/
iD Tech Camps
Learn to code, design video games, mod Minecraft, create with Roblox, engineer robots, print 3D characters, work with AI, and more! Your child can make friends as they master new tech skills and join a community of 350,000 alumni.
Ages 7-17. June 25-Aug. 3. Weekly, day, and overnight programs. $899-$1,828. UCSB. Call (844) 788-1858. tinyurl.com/idtech-sb
Invent. Make. Play!
Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. A field trip to MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, will inspire campers’ imagination and innovation. Snacks and a T-shirt are included.
Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., 9am-3pm. Session 1: Air, Water, Ground. July 15-19. Session 2: Machines. July 22-26. $270; $250/sibling. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St.; Watershed Resource Ctr., Arroyo Burro Beach, 2981 Cliff Dr. Call 884-0459 x16 or email rachel@exploreecology.org. exploreecology.org
IoT Internet of Things Summer Institute @ LBS
The institute will focus on a Wi-Fi communication protocol via the Photon microprocessor to communicate with iPhone, email, and/or PC. Students will program, wire up, solder, and fasten their device into a 3D-printed enclosure. Materials will be provided. Some experience is necessary. An internet-capable PC or Mac is required.
Entering grades 9-12. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 19-22, 9am-4pm. $500. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr. Email Dan Ary at dary@lagunablanca.org to register. tinyurl.com/LagunaBlancaSummer
Kumon
This supplemental math program goes from counting to calculus and covers learning how to read to high-school-level reading.
Ages 3+. 3-6pm. Year-round. Mon., Thu.: Kumon of S.B., 3230 State St., Ste. B. Call 687-5944; Tue., Fri.: Kumon of Goleta, 5707 Calle Real, Goleta. $150/month per subject. Call 967-8510. kumon.com
Laguna Blanca College Essay Workshop
Get a jump start on your college essay with this intensive writing workshop with Laguna’s seasoned director of college counseling, Matt Struckmeyer, to develop a confident voice and uncover your authentic story in an essay that truly reflects your values and life experiences. A college admissions officer will offer feedback and evaluation.
Entering grades 9-12. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-9, 8:30am-4pm. $500 (before Apr. 30)-$600. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr. Email mstruckmeyer@lagunablanca.org. tinyurl.com/LagunaBlancaSummer
Marymount Summer Experience
Explore technology, engineering, art, math, and cooking with four weeks of exciting STEAM camps that will keep campers busy cooking with a professional chef, building a pinball game, exploring Marymount’s Center for Creative Design and Engineering building, and more!
Entering grades K-8. Mon.-Fri., June 17-July 19, 9am-2:30pm. Early drop-off at 8:30am, extended day to 4:30pm. $295. Marymount of S.B., 2130 Mission Ridge. Call 569-1811 x114 or ddowdy@marymountsb.org. marymountsbcamps.org
Math Academy
This program includes individual sessions designed to help students increase common core math skills. Students receive an assessment, one-to-one tutoring sessions twice per week, and an online program with a flexible schedule.
Grades 3-11. Mon.-Thu., June 17-Aug. 8, 2:30-6pm. $650/14 sessions. Gateway Educational Services Learning Ctr., 4850-C Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call 895-1153 or email info@gatewayeducationalservices.org. gatewayeducationalservices.org/summer-camps
Math Camp at S.B. Family School
This fun, hands-on exploration of creative mathematics is for kids who enjoy math. Weekly themes include magic, art, codes, sports, games, money, and infinity. The camp is run by a math team coach and math circle leader with more than 20 years of experience.
Grades 3-9. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16. Morning and afternoon sessions available. $200-$450/week. Discounts available through Apr. 30 and May 31. Goleta. Call 680-9950. sbfamilyschool.com/camps
MOXI Camp: Game Design
Ever wonder how someone came up with Pokémon Go, Fortnite, or Monopoly? It took a game designer! Imagine, design, create, and test your very own game using old- and new-school techniques from paper and pen to computers and programming software. No experience necessary.
Entering grades 2-6. Mon.-Fri., 9am-3pm. Extended day: 8am-5pm. Grades 2-3: July 8-12. Grades 4-6: July 15-19. $295-$385/session. Member discounts available. MOXI, 125 State St. Call 770-5012. moxi.org
MOXI Camp: Materials Madness
Practice the prototyping process to bring your designs to life with a variety of media and materials. Explore the range of possibilities with media from cardboard to clay, paper to printing, sketching to stitching, and DIY to digital. Learn new techniques to make, create, and build.
Entering grades 2-3. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 12-16, 9am-3pm. Extended day: 8:30am-5pm. $295-$385. Member discounts available. MOXI, 125 State St. Call 770-5012. moxi.org
MOXI Camp: Super Messy Science
Calling all chemists! Are you intrigued by the ooey, the gooey, or things that snap, fizz, and smoke? Do you often ask, “I wonder what would happen if…?” Then come to MOXI for a week of laboratory fun with messy mixtures, experiments, and (carefully monitored) explosions.
Entering grades 2-6. Mon.-Fri., 9am-3pm. Extended day: 8:30am-5pm. Grades 2-3: June 10-14. Grades 4-6: June 17-21. $295-$385/session. Member discounts available. MOXI, 125 State St. Call 770-5012. moxi.org
MOXI + SONOS Speaker Design Workshop
Discover what it means to be an acoustic engineer as you create your own portable speaker (compatible with your phone, tablet, computer, or other audio device). Learn how to use a variety of technologies including in design and analysis software, a laser cutter, 3D printer, hand tools, and soldering equipment.
Entering grades 6-12. Mon.-Fri., 9am-3pm. Extended day: 8:30am-5pm. Grades 9-12: July 22-26. Grades 6-8: Aug. 5-9. $325-$415/session. Member discounts available. MOXI, 125 State St. Call 770-5012. moxi.org
Presidio Archaeology Camp
Discover S.B. history this summer by excavating the fort that founded our city in 1782. Campers will learn basic excavation techniques and artifact processing methods from archaeologists and will have the opportunity to excavate portions of the Spanish fort and the early 20th-century home of our Japanese community.
Ages 11-15. Mon.-Fri., July 8-12, 9am-1pm. $225 (lunch included). El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Call 965-0093. sbthp.org/presidiocamp
Robot City
Help build Robot City — the city of the future! Design architecture, create your own 3D-printed add-ons, power it up with electronics, and automate the city with robotic Lego machines with experienced mentors assisting along the way.
Entering grades 3-7. Mon.-Fri., June 24-28, 8:30am-12:30pm. $250. Providence San Roque Campus, 3225 Calle Piñon. Call 962-3091. providencesb.org/summercamp
SBHS Computer Science Academy Creative Computing Camps
Learn to create digital art and animations through code in Art &amp; Design camp or learn to create your own webpages from scratch, a great introduction to HTML and CSS and creativity in Web Design camp. Snacks, games, and fun and engaging activities included!
Grades 6-8. Mon.-Fri., 9am-noon. Art and Design: June 10-14. Web Design: June 17-21. $175/week. S.B. High School, Rm. 25, 700 E. Anapamu St. Email sbhscsacademy@gmail.com. sbhscs.org/summer-camp
S.B. STEM Camp at Peabody Charter School
Have fun discovering concepts in physics, chemistry, biology, coding, and engineering through exciting hands-on activities. Children may build electrical circuits, prepare food from scratch, and explore engineering challenges! Specially designed learning experiences will be taught by awesome, credentialed teachers!
Entering grades 1-6. Mon.-Fri., June 17-21 and 24-28, 9am-3pm. Extended day care available. $265/week. Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera. Email lauren.rodriguez@peabodycharter.net. sbstemcamp.com
Start Up Summer Camp: Entrepreneurship Camp
This one-week entrepreneur day camp combines hands-on workshops, guest speakers, and visits to start-ups and tech companies.
Ages 13-17. Mon.-Fri., June 24-28, 9am-4:30pm. $495. startupsummercamp.com/sbe2019
Start Up Summer Camp: International Innovation Camp
Join students from around the world in this two-week international innovation camp that features hands-on workshops, guest speakers, and visits to start-ups and tech companies.
Ages 13-17. July 8-19, 9am-5pm. $895. startupsummercamp.com/sbii2019
STEM Camp for Girls
Participate in fun and hands-on lab experiments, increase math skills, and learn computer coding, engineering, and environmental science that prepare girls for the 21st-century workforce.
Ages 10-15. Mon.-Fri.; June 24-28, July 8-12; 8:30am-2pm. $199/week. Scholarships are available. Gateway Educational Services Learning Ctr., 4850-C Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call 895-1153 or email info@gatewayeducationalservices.org. gatewayeducationalservices.org
Summer Literacy Experience
This literacy camp offers an innovative environment for kids to develop literacy skills while also engaging in hands-on creation and exploration. Over four weeks, students work in small groups on a variety of collaborative reading, writing, and discussion-based activities.
Grades 1-7. Mon.-Thu., July 8-Aug. 1, 9am-noon. McEnroe Reading and Language Arts Clinic, UCSB. Call 893-7905 or email readingclinic@education.ucsb.edu.
Terrific Scientific Summer Camps 2019
Inspire passion for the world of STEAM: science, engineering, robotics, art, and technology! Choose from 65 different hands-on, minds-on day camps in biology, chemistry, cooking, archaeology, visual arts, digital games, robotics, programming, engineering, bio-engineering, forensics, technology, medicine, astronomy, and oceanography that will spark your kid’s imagination and interest. Weekly themes, take-home projects, exceptional teaching staff, discovery-based learning—science was never this much fun!
Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 9. Grades K-1: 9am-2pm; grades 1-9: 9am-3:30pm. $275-$390/week. Multi-week and sibling discounts and pre- and post-care available. Vieja Valley Elementary School, 434 Nogal Dr. terrificscientific.org
Young Writers Camp (YWC)
Fun activities, guest authors, and walking field trips will inspire creative writing in half-day classes that nurture imagination and maximize learning. Groups of 20-25 students are led by teams of two credentialed teachers to engage in writing groups, public speaking, and various writing genres. New high school course in 2019!
Mon.-Fri., July 8-19, 9am-12:30pm. UCSB Creative Writing: Grades 3-12. UCSB Creative Writing in Digital Spaces: Grades 7-12. Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, UCSB. $355 (by Apr. 30); $375 (by May 30); $400. Call 893-5899 or email scwripywc@gmail.com. scwripyoungwriters.wordpress.com
Special Needs
Special Needs
Camp Chit Chat
Celebrating 10 years, Camp Chit Chat is a fun, language-rich therapy program for children with speech and/or language delays. Campers work on speech and language skills while participating in language activities, obstacle courses, arts and crafts, and pretend-play with peers.
Ages 3-5. June 3-July 25. Suggested donation of $150. The final deadline to apply is April 15. RiteCare Language Ctr., 16 E. Carrillo St., Call 962-8469. sbspeech.org
Camp Wheez
Sansum Clinic’s Camp Wheez is a day camp for children with asthma designed for their special needs. Campers will learn to manage their asthma while they participate in recreation, enjoy arts and crafts, and have old-fashioned camp fun. This camp is staffed by medical professionals, trained volunteers, and community members.
Grades 1-6. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-9, 8:30am-12:30pm. Free. Veronica Springs Church, 949 Veronica Springs Rd. Extended care available to 5:30pm at Boys & Girls Club of S.B., 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Transportation provided. Call 681-7672. sansumclinic.org/camp-wheez
Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp
Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital’s camp is for youth with physical disabilities who use, or could use, a wheelchair to participate in sports. Camp includes tennis, rock-wall climbing, handcycling, swimming, basketball, power soccer, and more. Transportation is available throughout the tri-county area.
Ages 6-19. July 15-19. Free. UCSB. Call 569-8999 x82102 or email rvanhoor@sbch.org. tinyurl.com/JuniorWheelchairCamp
Spiritual
Spiritual
6th Annual Bible Discovery Camp: Safe in the Ark
All children are welcome to a camp of Bible stories, singing, games, crafts, snacks, and new friendships.
Ages 3-11. Mon.-Fri., June 17-21, 9am-noon. $45. Discounts available. First Church of Christ, Scientist, 120 E. Valerio St. Call 845-1044 or email biblediscoverycamp@gmail.com. christiansciencesb.org
Power Up Vacation Bible School
All children are welcome to join us in a week of fun while powering up in God’s word! There will be games, devotions, verse challenges, new friends, and more.
Ages 3-11. Mon.-Fri., July 29-Aug. 2, 9am-1pm. $75. Coastline Christian Academy, 5950 Cathedral Oaks Rd., Goleta. Call 967-5834 or email assistant@coastlinechristianacademy.com.
General
General
Animal ABCs
Find out the difference between a mammal and a reptile through hands-on activities, up-close animal encounters, and zookeeper chats. Learn about the cool skills each type of animal has while you explore the zoo.
Ages 3-5. June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-3pm. $255-$285/week. Extended days: $75; lunches: $50. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoo-camp
AHA! Summer Program 2019
AHA! will be offering by-donation summer groups focusing on social and emotional development and having meaningful connections. AHA! is committed to a world in which we each feel safe, seen, and celebrated. Get ready for some summer playfulness with great relationship skills training.
Ages 13-18. Mon.-Thu., June 18-July 18. Donation based. AHA!, 1209 De la Vina Street, Ste. A. Call 770-7200 or email roxana@ahasb.org. ahasb.org
Backyard Biologist
Train as a professional field biologist alongside the zoo’s team, and learn how to be a steward of sustainability. This camp has a Thursday overnight at the zoo.
Ages 9-12. June 24-29, July 1-4, July 15-19, Aug. 12-16; 9am-3pm (Mon.-Wed.), 3:30pm-noon (overnight Thu.-Fri.). $270/week (members); $310/week (nonmembers). Extended days: $45; lunches: $30. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoo-camp
Best of the Best Summer Camp
This camp is packed with indoor and outdoor sports, games, crafts, field trips, self-defense training, a reading program, and inspiring special guests. Kids will build character, be active, and keep their minds sharp all summer!
Ages 6-10. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-4pm. $200-$300/week. Extended days available 7:30am-6pm. Discounts for multiple weeks and siblings. Martial Arts Family Fitness, 122 E. Gutierrez St. Call 963-6233. bestofthebestcamp.com
Boys & Girls Club of S.B.: Summer Spectacular 2019
This camp includes a wide range of activities, including athletics, art, dance, computers, swimming, and field trips. Breakfast, lunch, and a hearty snack are provided daily at no additional cost. Registration begins April 1.
Ages 5-18. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 9, 8am-5:30pm. $25/week. Boys & Girls Club of S.B., 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Call 962-2382 or email info@boysgirls.org. boysgirls.org
Camp Haverim
Camp Haverim Jewish day camp is back for its 15th season, offering activities such as art, music, newspaper, drama, daily swimming, and an array of sports.
Grades K-8. Mon.-Fri., July 8-19 and July 22-Aug. 2, 9am-3pm. $300/week, $550/two weeks, $1,000/four weeks. Visit website for CIT prices. Bus transportation available. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call 895-6593. camphaverim.com
Cate Summer Mini
In partnership with the Cate Early Learning Center, mini-camp is designed for preschool children. Your child will make new friends, build social skills, and develop teamwork in this encouraging environment.
Ages 3-5. Mon.-Fri., July 8-12 and 15-19, 8am-12:30pm. $300/week. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call 684-4127 x134. cate.org/summer/mini/
Conservation Champs
The S.B. Zoo saves soaring condors, adorable island foxes, and other animals, too. Discover how to help animals in your own community, and meet the endangered and threatened species at the zoo.
Ages 6-8. Mon.-Fri.; June 17-21, July 1-4, July 29-Aug. 2; 9am-3pm. $285-$325/week. Extended days: $75; lunches: $50. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoo-camp
Creative Critters
Animals are creative, and you can be too! Learn about animals that build nests, dams, and burrows in the wild, and see zoo animals who paint their own creations as part of their enrichment. You’ll also paint, sculpt, or craft your own creations.
Ages 6-12. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 22-26, Aug. 5-9; 9am-3pm. $305-$345/week. Extended days: $75; lunches: $50. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoo-camp
Cliff Drive Care Center Summer Camp
Continue summer learning in active, exploratory, and safe ways through a variety of adventures and a mix of fun, learning, and exploring. Develop large and small motor skills, creativity, and social development. This camp incorporates fun field trips and on-site activities, such as cooking and crafts.
Ages 5-12. Mon-Fri., June 6-Aug 16, 7:30am-5:30pm. $226/week or $920/month. Other schedules/rates available. Cliff Drive Care Ctr., 1435 Cliff Dr. Call 965-4286. cliffdrivecarecenter.org
Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara: Camp Ignite!
Camp Ignite offers fun, educational, enriching hands-on and minds-on programs for girls in a safe, structured, pro-girl environment. Activities teach girls to be strong, smart, and bold through team building and empowerment, swimming, field trips, sports, adventure, STEAM, cooking, dance, and more!
Grades K-6. Mon.-Fri., June 17-Aug. 9, 7:30am-6pm. $115-$210/week. Financial assistance and sibling discounts available. Goleta Valley Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta; call 967-0319. S.B. Ctr., 531 E. Ortega St.; call 963-4017. girlsincsb.org
Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara: Camp Ignite for Teens!
This camp offers a fun-filled environment with a sisterhood of support for teen girls. Weekly activities focus on empowerment through STEAM, leadership, community advocacy, outdoor adventures, sports, college prep, and more!
Grades 7+. Mon.-Fri., June 17-Aug. 9, 8:30am-4:30pm. $100/week. Extended care available 7:30am-6pm. Financial assistance and sibling discounts available. Goleta Valley Teen Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call 967-0319. girlsincsb.org
Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara: Gymnastics Camp
This fun-filled, weekly themed gymnastics camp for boys and girls will be led by certified instructors and feature skilled instruction, obstacle courses, games, and showcase performances. No experience is necessary; the camp is for beginner and intermediate gymnasts.
Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., June 17-Aug. 9, 9am-3:30pm. $250/week. Extended care option available. Girls Inc. Gymnastics, 531 E. Ortega St. Call 963-4492. girlsincsb.org
Girly Girl Camp
This dance camp will be full of feminine fun, such as making jewelry, practicing your runway walk, striking a pose, princess etiquette, nail painting, and more.
Ages 4+. Mon.-Fri., July 22-26, 9am-noon. $175/week. Aftercare available. Westside Dance Studios, 2009 De la Vina St. Call 637-8773. westsidedancesb.com/calendar.html
Jr. Veterinarian
Go behind the scenes at the zoo’s animal hospital, learn about the life of an exotic-animal veterinarian, and practice skills every vet needs.
Ages 8-12. Mon.-Fri.; July 1-4, July 8-12, July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29-Aug. 2; 9am-3pm. $305-$345/week. Extended days: $75; lunches: $50. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoo-camp
Jr. Zookeeper
Assist keeper staff in caring for some of the zoo’s exotic animals in this fascinating week at the zoo.
Ages 9-12. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, June 17-21, June 24-28, Aug. 5-9, Aug. 12-16; 9am-3pm. $305-$345/week. Extended days: $75; lunches: $50. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoo-camp
Kids in Motion Summer Camp @ Brasil Arts Café
Kids will learn to explore movement through martial arts and dance at this unique camp that will offer acrobatics, kickboxing technique, and hip-hop moves while doing yoga before and after class. Lunch options are available.
Ages 7-12. Mon.-Fri., June-July, 9am-noon or 9am-3pm. $250-$350/week. Brasil Arts Café, 1230 State St. Call 637-5355.
Montessori Center School Summer Camps
Sessions offered will include international cooking, sports camp, cheer camp, gardening explorations, ceramics, the dog days of summer, and more!
Ages 3-12. Mon.-Fri., June 11-Aug. 2, 8:15am-2:30pm. $270-335/week. After-school care available 2:30-5:30pm. Montessori Center School, 401 N. Fairview Ave., Ste. 1, Goleta. Call 683-9383. mcssb.org
MOXI Camp: Cardboard Racing + Building
Discover the unbelievable strength and flexibility of cardboard while designing, building, and testing your own cardboard creations inspired by exhibits in MOXI’s Speed Track along with marble runs, custom cars, and more!
Entering grades 2-3. Mon.-Fri., June 24-28, 9am-3pm. Extended day available 8:30am-5pm. $295-$385. Member discounts available. MOXI, 125 State St. Call 770-5012. moxi.org
MOXI Camp: Cardboard Canoes
Set sail for discovery and fun as you design, prototype, and test a usable canoe — made entirely of cardboard!
Entering grades 4-6. Mon.-Fri., July 1-5 (no camp on July 4), 9am-3pm. Extended day available 8:30am-5pm. $240-$310. Member discounts available. MOXI, 125 State St. Call 770-5012. moxi.org
Nature Adventures 2019
Little scientists are invited to experiment, experience, and observe the natural world through hands-on activities at the museum along Mission Creek or the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf. Nature Adventures offers 40 weeklong summer camps on topics including dinosaurs, bugs, beaches, tide pools, fossils, chemistry, and outer space.
Ages 4-14. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-3pm. $280/week (members); $299/week (nonmembers). Extended day: 8:30am-5pm; $360-$394/week. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, and Sea Ctr., 211 Stearns Wharf. Call 682-4711. sbnature.org/natureadventures
Preschool Camp Providence
Kids can enjoy fun-filled weeks of activities, art, games, and free time on the serene Providence campus located in the heart of San Roque. Snack is provided; bring lunch and water bottle, sunscreen and hat, and bathing suit and towel.
Ages 3-5; must be potty-trained. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, 17-21, and 24-28; 9am-1pm. $60/day, $275/week. Providence San Roque Campus, 3225 Calle Piñon. Call 962-3091 or email jdavis@providencesb.org. providencesb.org/summercamp
Pet Ready
From the feathered and furry to the scaly and slimy, learn how to care for pets of all types and create a terrarium habitat.
Ages 6-8. Mon.-Fri., July 1-4 and 15-19, 9am-3pm. $285-$325/week. Extended days: $75; lunches: $50. 500 Niños Dr. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoo-camp
Rainbow School Summer Camp 2019
This camp offers a safe, secure, noncompetitive, stimulating environment for children. Gardening, drama, creative writing, arts and crafts, games, cooking, and bowling will be offered as well as daily field trips to area parks, beaches, and natural, cultural, and historical sites.
Grades 1+. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 7:30am-5:30pm. $26.25/half day; $42.50/full day. Rainbow School, 5689 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call 964-4511 or email rainbow.school1@verizon.net. rainbowschoolsb.com
Safety Town
Safety Town teaches pre- to post-kindergarteners how to evaluate “safe” from “unsafe” and about general safety at home and in the community. Participants get to drive pedal cars, practice crossing the street in a miniature town, and tour an ambulance, fire truck, and more.
Must be age 5 by Sept. 1. Mon.-Fri., 8:30am-noon. Foothill School: June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19, July 22-26. 711 Ribera Dr., Goleta. El Camino School: June 10-14. 5020 San Simeon Dr. I.V. School: July 8-12 and 15-19. 6875 El Colegio Rd., Goleta. $175-$200/week. Call 252-7998 or email annegsb@cox.net. sbsafetytown.org
S.B. Charter School
Chart a course for your kids this summer with an opportunity to enjoy indoor and outdoor games, a creative playground, arts and crafts, and area field trips, including full days at the beach!
Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 9, 7:30am-5:30pm. $25/half day, $35/full day, $160/week. Goleta Valley Jr. High campus, 6100 Stow Canyon Rd., Goleta. Call 729-2152.
S.B. Zoo Camp
At the award-winning Zoo Camp you know and love, campers will enjoy games, crafts, Zoo Train rides, and daily animal encounters. Camp runs weekly with full-day and half-day options.
Ages 3-8. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-noon or 9am-3pm. $195-$285/week. Extended days: $75; lunches: $50. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoo-camp
Seaglass Summer Camp
This oceanfront eco experience for campers connects with nature through imagination, investigation, and environmental awareness!
Ages 5-10. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, 17-21, and 24-28; 9am-2pm. $350/week. Discounts may apply. Dos Pueblos Orchid Farm, 301 La Casa Grande Circle, Goleta. Email director@seaglasscamps.com. seaglasscamps.com
STEM Explorers
Learn about the awesome feats of construction of animals that dig, build, and create structures in their natural habitats. Put your thinking skills to the test and complete construction-related STEM challenges as a team.
Ages 9-12. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, June 17-21, July 22-26, Aug. 5-9; 9am-3pm. $270-$310/week. Extended days: $75; lunches: $50. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoo-camp
Summer @ Laguna
Students will be placed in age-based groups to experience arts and crafts, outside sports, and games that include rock-wall climbing, building with Legos, and prepping for singing stardom with music. Snacks, lunch, and a T-shirt are included.
Ages 4-10. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-9 and 12-16, 8:30am-2pm. Extended care available. $350/week. Laguna Blanca Lower School, 260 San Ysidro Rd., Montecito. Call 695-8143. lagunablanca.org/summer
SuperHero Camp
Create a superhero costume, envision your powers, and then go on adventures in this week of superhero fun!
Ages 4+. Mon.-Fri., July 8-12, 9am-noon. $175/week. Aftercare available. Westside Dance Studios, 2009 De la Vina St. Call 637-8773. westsidedancesb.com/calendar.html
Superheroes for Justice
This social justice camp will help kids learn to hear their inner voice of fairness and how to use those powers to be heroes for change. Using stories of parachuting cats and real-world heroes, the camp will introduce empathy, forgiveness, compassion, respect, courage, and perseverance through fun, age-appropriate activities.
Mon.-Fri., 9am-2pm. Ages 7-9: July 15-19; ages 10-12: July 22-26. $300. Aftercare available. Unitarian Society of S.B., 1535 State St. Call 965-4583. ussb.org
UCSB Recreation Center
The Rec Cen offers great summer recreation for the entire family, including swimming, a weight room, cardio equipment, the new rock wall, and use of the gymnasium.
All ages. June 24-Sept. 15. Adult hours: Mon.-Fri., 6:30am-9pm; Sat.-Sun., 9am-9pm. Children’s hours: Mon.-Thu., 10am-9pm; Fri.-Sun., 10am-8:30pm. $8-$15/day; $285-$395/membership (depending on affiliation). Recreation Ctr., UCSB. Call 893-3738. recreation.ucsb.edu
UCSB Summer Day Camp
The university will be celebrating its 38th summer with nine one-week sessions for boys and girls. Activities will include swimming, gymnastics, arts and crafts, a ropes adventure course, field games, and more.
Ages 5-14. Mon.-Fri., June 17-Aug. 16, 7:15am-5:30pm. $175-$205/week. Sibling discounts available. UCSB. Call 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu. recreation.ucsb.edu
Young Entrepreneur Camp
Learn how to build and run a business and support community needs through social responsibility with fun games and group projects focusing on social issues of land and sea. Grouped by age, campers will learn core concepts of business, leadership, creative and critical thinking, and how to contribute to the world.
Grades 3-12. Mon.-Fri., July 8-12 and 15-19, 9am-2pm. $372/week. Early drop-off at 8am: $25/day. Multiple weeks and sibling discounts available. D’Arezzo Creative Education, 1219 State St. darezzocenter.com
Outdoor/General
Outdoor/General
Adventure Camp
Campers will enjoy hiking, exploring sea creatures and plants, playing outdoor games, and creating art with natural found materials. Snacks and a T-shirt are included.
Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., Aug.5-9, 9am-3pm. $270/$250 for siblings. Watershed Resource Ctr., 2981 Cliff Dr. Call 884-0459 x16 or email rachel@ExploreEcology.org. exploreecology.org
Camp Elings
This variety of 10-week-long camps includes: Sports & Nature, Tennis, BMX, and Inclusion Camp, a partnership with Peer Buddies for kids and teens with special needs. Kids will enjoy games, hikes, arts and crafts, sports activities, and slip-n-slide fun on Fridays! Snacks, lunch, and a camp T-shirt included. Community service hours available.
Ages 5+. Mon.-Fri., June 10 -Aug 16, 8:30am-4pm. $230+/week. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. Call 569-5611 or email info@elingspark.org. elingspark.org/summer-camps
Cate Summer Outdoors
Challenge yourself with one of the new residential outdoor experiences this summer (Outdoor Adventure, Backpacking Adventure, or Urban Hiking) that offer students of every level an opportunity to explore the natural beauty of S.B. County and beyond.
Grades 6-10. July 22-26 and July 29-Aug. 2. $795-$1795/week. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call 684-4127 x134. www.cate.org/summer/
Crane Coyote Camp Directed by Konrad Kono
This camp offers experiential learning, creative expression, and exploration on Crane School’s 11-acre campus. Camp activities include music, dance, visual arts, engineering, and adventure. A T-shirt and morning snack are included.
Entering grades K-6. Mon.-Fri., July 8-12 and 15-19. 9am-2:30pm. $295/week. After-care available until 5pm at an additional cost. Crane Country Day School, 1795 San Leandro Ln. Call 969-7732. craneschool.org/about/summer-camps
Critter Camp
The S.B. Humane Society offers campers the opportunity to have fun learning about and caring for family pets, helping local wildlife, the humane treatment of all animals, and how to get involved. Engage in activities and lessons on animal behavior, pet care, crafts and games, and listen to guest speakers.
Ages 9-11. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, 24-28, July 8-12; 9am-3pm. $250/week. SBHS Education Ctr., S.B. Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Rd. Call 964-4777.
Destination Science Camp
At this fun summer science day camp, curious kids can build their own robots, mix up some magic molecules, take home a magnetic roller coaster, launch into space, and become science makers and innovators. There are four camp themes, three science stations per day, and 15 science activities per week, plus games, silly songs, and all the fun of traditional camp.
Ages 5-11, weekly, Mon-Fri, June 17-Aug 9, 9am-3pm. $339-$369. Foothill Elementary School, 711 Ribera Dr., and S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. (888) 909-2822 destinationscience.org
Fairview Gardens Farm Camp
Join for one-week camps all summer long on a 12.5-acre organic farm as campers engage in gardening activities, harvest and prepare farm-fresh snacks, create land-based arts and crafts, play games, climb trees, and tell stories to deepen their connection to their food and the natural world.
Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16 (no camp the week of July 4). Ages 4-5: 9am-1pm; ages 6-10: 9am-3pm. Sliding scale: $255-$355/week. Fairview Gardens, 598 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. Call 967-7369 or email education@fairviewgardens.org.
Hearts Beginner Summer Horse Experience
This camp offers a safe and integrated horse and ranch experience for able-bodied AND special-needs children. This unique learning experience includes horsemanship skills, horse science learning, horse art projects, unmounted horse activities, horse herd observation, and riding lessons with a certified riding instructor. This camp is intended for beginner riders only.
Ages 6-9. Mon.-Fri., June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19, Aug 5-9; Mon.-Thu., July 29-Aug. 1, 9am-1pm. $320-$400/week. Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Ctr., 4420 Calle Real. Call 364-5206. heartsriding.org
Ocean Explorers Summer Camp
Make waves with this weeklong program that focuses on ocean sports and marine education topics. Paddleboard, kayak, surf, snorkel, bodyboard, and more! Campers will interact and play in the waves to learn about ocean conservancy, marine wildlife, and ocean safety.
Ages 7-14. Mon.-Fri.; July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29-Aug. 2, Aug 5-9; Aug., 12-16; 9am-3pm. $299/week for members, $325/week nonmembers. Paddle Sports Ctr., 117 Harbor Wy. Call 617-3425. paddlesportsca.com/camps
Orca Summer Camp
Orca Summer Camp celebrates the longest-running and most fun beach camp with a dynamic program of building confidence in the water, bodyboarding, surfing, kayaking, beach games, tide pools, dolphin days, and driftwood designs. Experienced and enthusiastic counselors ensure your child stays safe, keeps learning, and has fun.
Ages 6+. July 15-Aug. 30, 9am-3pm. $350/week or $90/day. Backside Rincon, Carpinteria. Call 448-3308 or email orcaschool13@gmail.com. orcacamp.org
Peak2Pacific Amazing Race Biking Adventures Camp
Campers will bike, kayak, stand-up paddleboard, rock climb, and hike with their teams on an amazing race to find clues in the ultimate scavenger hunt and challenges through S.B. All skill levels can join the adventure!
Ages 8-14; CITs: ages 15-18. Mon.-Fri.; June 24-28, July 1-5; 9am-3pm. $100/day, $375/week. Call 689-8326. peak2pacific.com
Peak2Pacific Nature Arts & Science Adventures Camp
Campers will participate in hiking, creek exploration, tide pooling, swimming, surfing, boogieboarding, snorkeling, nature art, photography, and nature journaling.
Ages 6-14; CITs: ages 15-18. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, June 17-21; 9am-3pm. $100/day, $375/week. Call 689-8326. peak2pacific.com
Peak2Pacific Outdoor Adventure Camps
Campers will explore and learn the skills needed to become an expert “Leave No Trace” adventurer in various environments. Each day, campers will hike, swim, kayak, stand-up paddleboard, climb, backpack, bike, or sail to chart their next challenge and navigate new adventures.
Ages 6-14; CITs: ages 15-18. Mon.-Fri., July 15-19 and 22-26, 9am-3pm. $100/day, $375/week. Call 689-8326. peak2pacific.com
Peak2Pacific Sailing Adventure Camp
Campers will learn American Sailing Association Basic Sailing boat rigging, knots, navigation, wind mechanics, and rules of the “road”/right-of-way rules and gain skilled experience in the techniques and strategies of sail racing. Sailors can take a break and enjoy kayaking, swimming, surfing, boogieboarding, and team-building games too!
Ages 6-14; CITs: ages 15-18. Mon.-Fri. Aug. 5-9 and 12-16, 9am-3pm. $100/day, $400/week. Call 689-8326. peak2pacific.com
Peak2Pacific Sports Adventure Camps
Combine camaraderie, perseverance, and sportsmanship in athletic games such as beach volleyball, baseball, ultimate frisbee, swimming, and the awesome adventures of hiking, biking, climbing, bouldering, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and beach adventures to create the ultimate end-of-the-summer outdoor sports adventure!
Ages 6-14; CITs: ages 15-18. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 19-23 and 26-30, 9am-3pm. $100/day, $375/week. Call 689-8326. peak2pacific.com
Rancho Palomino Santa Barbara
Campers will enjoy horseback riding, farm animal care, art projects, archery, cooking, obstacle courses, games, culture, and water play. Contact for more information on Sleep-Away camp for ages 8+.
Ages 6+. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-4pm. $300/week before Mar. 31; $400/week. Sibling discount available. Rancho Palomino. Call 570-5075. ranchopalominosb.com
Ridgewood Farm Horse Camp
Join Ridgewood Farm at the historic Rancho Asoleado for fun in the sun with horses. This horse camp specializes in teaching children the fundamentals of hunter/jumper riding and horsemanship along with horse-related arts and crafts.
Ages 6-10. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, July 29-Aug. 2, Aug. 5-9; 9am-2pm. $750/session with a $50 discount for each additional session attended. 250 Nogal Dr. Call 886-2087 or email courtney@ridgewoodfarm.org. ridgewoodfarm.org
Romero Canyon Trail Restoration Camp
Learn about the plants, trees, and wildlife affected by the fire and mudslides, participate in restoration, and learn civic responsibility while helping restore the Romero Canyon Trail. Study beautiful flora and fauna and replant native trees, shrubs, grasses, and wildflowers. Create a photo album of your restoration work!
Grades 5-12. Mon.-Fri., June 17-21 and 24-28, 9am-2pm. $372. Early drop-off: 8am, $25/day. Multiple-week and sibling discounts available. D’Arezzo Creative Education, 1219 State St. darezzocenter.com
S.B. Youth Sailing Foundation Summer Sailing Program
The best place to learn to sail, make new friends, and challenge yourself this summer is on the water with the SBYSF! U.S. Sailing–certified instructors run programs for novice, intermediate, and advanced sailors. Sailboats are provided.
Ages 6-18. June 10-Aug 16, 9am-noon or 1-4:30pm. $375/two-week session, $1,250/five two-week sessions. SBYSF, 130 Harbor Wy. Call 965-4603 or sbysf.director@gmail.com. sbysf.org
Tuesday Tails & Tales Single Day Camp
Each one-day camp will focus on an aspect of animal welfare and services where campers will have fun learning about pet care, wildlife, and more through hands-on activities, games and crafts, and learning how to get involved.
Parents & Tots: 18 mos.-3 yrs. June 18, 10am-noon. $75/parent-tot pair. Ages 5-7: July 16, 9am-1:30pm. $99. Ages 12-14: July 23, 9am-3pm. $99. SBHS Education Ctr., S.B. Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Rd. Call 964-4777.
Wilderness Youth Project Summer Camp
Spend one or two weekday camps visiting a different wild place (beach, mountain, creek) in S.B. each day. The focus is on child-centered exploration and play by returning to the traditions of childhood wandering in nature, under the careful guidance of experienced and dedicated mentors.
Ages 4-17. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, various times. $255-$895/session. Scholarships available. Drop-off/pickup at many locations throughout S.B. and Goleta. Visit the website for specific dates and locations. Call 964-8096. wyp.org/kids-summer
Sports/Wellness
Basketball Camp
Girls and boys can challenge themselves to play at a higher level! Providence head basketball coach Steve Stokes will provide campers championship-level instruction, full-court games, camp awards, contests with prizes, and daily guest speakers. T-shirt is included.
Entering grades 6-9. Mon.-Thu., June 10-13, 9am-1pm. $75. St. Mary’s Seminary, 1964 Las Canoas Rd. Call 962-4400. providencesb.org/summercamp
Better Than Sex Ed
Using values of respect, responsibility, and inclusiveness, this camp provides comprehensive sexual education and an opportunity for teens to express their identities, confusion, and concerns. Diversity is embraced as natural and healthy. Using the respected Our Whole Lives curriculum, content is presented in fun, developmentally appropriate lessons and activities.
Ages 12-14. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-9, 10am-3pm. $350. Unitarian Society of S.B., 1535 State St. Call 965-4583 or email ussb@ussb.org.
Brady Tennis Camp
This is the 27th year of tennis camps at UCSB and is ranked among the top 20 world’s best tennis camps! Weeklong and weekend junior, adult, and family camps are available. All levels are welcome.
Ages 8+. July 21-26, July 28-Aug. 2, weekend July 27-28. UCSB. Call (310) 798-0333. bradycamps.com
Buku Annual Summer Overnight Lacrosse Camp
These two-night/three-day overnight camps will immerse the players into the game of lacrosse and teach new and advanced techniques and skills through high-impact training while focusing on developing the full lacrosse player on and off the field.
Ages 12-18. Fri.-Sun., Aug. 2-4. Buku Events, UCSB fields. Call (203) 214-1680. buku.events/summer-camp
Cate Sports Academy
This Academy offers tennis, basketball, water polo, swimming, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, volleyball, softball, swimming, baseball, and ultimate frisbee, which are all led by experienced coaches and instructors. Half-day, full-day, extended-day, and overnight options are available.
Grades 3-11. July 8-Aug. 2, various times. $195-$895/week. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call 684-4127 x134. catesportsacademy.org
Dunn Sports Camps
Multi-sports camp, beginner and experienced baseball camp, girls’ and boys’ basketball camp. Includes T-shirt, lunch, and pool time.
Ages 7-12. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, 17-21, 24-28, July 8-12; 9am-3:30pm. $150-$300/week. Dunn Sports Camp, 2555 W. Hwy 154, Los Olivos. Call 686-0615.
Empowered Wellness
Learn how to maintain your happiest, healthiest weight in this immersive cognitive-behavioral weight-loss camp led by licensed therapists and professional behavior coaches. Tuition includes 12 months of professional on-call support after camp and all meals, lodging, and activities, including grocery, restaurant, theme park, and local attraction outings.
Ages 12+. 4-6-week sessions begin June 23. Tuition starts at $7,500. Empowered Wellness, 6525 El Colegio Rd., Goleta. Call (844) 280-1190. empoweredwellness.com
Gauchos Girls’ Water Polo Camp
The GGWPC is coached by experienced female athletes and coaches to ensure the best instruction for female athletes of the sport. Girls are taught how to train, fuel their bodies, and make their water polo goals a reality.
Grades 6-12. Tue.-Fri., June 25-28. $455/day camp, $635/overnight. UCSB Campus Pool. Call 893-3225. gauchosgirlswaterpolocamp.com
Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Gymnastics Camp
This fun-filled, weekly themed gymnastics camp is led by certified instructors and features skill instruction, obstacle courses, games, and a showcase performance each week! No gymnastics experience is necessary. Great for beginner and intermediate girl and boy gymnasts.
Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., June 17-Aug. 9, 9am-3:30pm. $250/week. Extended care option available. Girls Inc. Gymnastics, 531 E. Ortega St. Call 963-4492. girlsincsb.org
Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards
This fun and educational junior lifeguard program is instructed and supervised by the S.B. County Lifeguards. Your child’s confidence and knowledge in and around the marine environment will improve through a variety of ocean and beach activities. Enrollment opens on April 16. Tryout dates will be posted on the website.
Ages 8-17. Mon.-Fri., June 17-July 5 and July 15-Aug. 2, 9:15am-1:45pm. $315/three-week session, $275 for siblings. Hendry’s Beach. Call 729-5028. sbparks.org/jgs
Ice Skating Camp
Ice skate at the coolest place in town! All levels are welcome, and no experience is required. There are group classes, open practice, off-ice training, games, indoor and outdoor activities, and catered lunches.
Ages 6-14. Mon.-Fri., June 24-28 and July 29-Aug. 2, 8:30am-4pm. $395/week. Early-bird registration and sibling discounts. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Call 879-1550 or email donnellyice@gmail.com. iceinparadise.org
International Soccer Camp
This development camp will focus on improving individual skills and team play. Boys and girls of all levels who love to play soccer will love this camp.
Age 8-18. Sun.-Sat., July 14-27, 9am-9pm. Residential Summer: $950/one week; $1,850/two-week academy. Call (818) 761-3248 or email info@internationalsoccercamp.com. internationalsoccercamp.com
Kids Bowl Free: Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond
Enrolled kids will bowl the long summer days away with two free games of bowling every day.
Ages 16 and younger. Daily, June 3-Sep. 2, 8:30am-4:30pm. Free. Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, 5925 Calle Real, Goleta. Call 967-0128. kidsbowlfree.com/zodos
Marymount Summer Sports Experience
Work on your jump shot or score a goal or perfect your serve with high-level coaches to develop your skills on the court and the field. Swim and play basketball, soccer, and volleyball. If younger campers can’t decide, there’s an All-Sport Camp with a little bit of everything!
Entering grades K-8, Mon.-Fri.; June 17-July 19, Aug. 19-23, 9am-2:30pm. $295. Early drop-off at 8:30am, extended day to 4:30pm. Marymount of S.B., 2130 Mission Ridge, Call 569-1811 x114 or email ddowdy@marymountsb.org. marymountsbcamps.org
Mountain Biking & Bike Mechanics Camp
Learn basic bike mechanics and how to ride your bicycle properly on trails at Wilcox Preserve, More Mesa, and more. Camp is taught by the experienced staff of S.B. Middle School. You must bring a bike, helmet, and gloves. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
Ages 9-13. Mon.-Fri.; June 24-28, July 8-12; July 15-19, July 22-26; 9am-3pm. $325/week. Intermediate to advanced bikers: Mon.-Wed., July 1-3, 9am-noon. $200/week. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Email summercamp@sbms.org.
Next Level Sports Camp
Campers can play baseball, basketball, football, soccer, and volleyball while learning from the area’s best professional, college, and high school coaches.
Ages 6-14. Mon.-Fri.; July 15-1. Half day: 9am-noon or 12:30-4pm; full day: 9am-4pm. $199-$369/week. Sibling discount available. Next Level Sports Camp, 4000 La Colina Rd. Call (714) 333-8623. nextlevelsportscamp.com
Nike Baseball Camp Westmont College
Youth players and high school players of all levels are invited to attend and take their game to the next level.
Ages 9-12 and 13-26. Sun.-Wed., July 28-31, 9am-3pm. Day camp and overnight available for both camps. Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Call (800) 645-3226 or email baseball@ussportscamps.com. tinyurl.com/Westmont-BaseballCamp
Nike Soccer Academy California
The academy offers a unique program of instruction that develops each camper’s skills and tactical awareness.
Ages 8-17. Week 1: Sun.-Fri., July 21-26. Week 2: Sun.-Wed., Aug. 4-7. Extended day and overnight available for all camps. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (800) 645-3226. tinyurl.com/NIKESoccerCamps
Nike Softball Camp UC Santa Barbara
Come join premier Nike Softball Camp director Debbie Nelson to learn and improve your softball skills while having fun.
Ages 9-18. Sun.-Wed., July 7-10. $565-$665. Overnight camp and extended day: 9am-9pm. UCSB. Call (800) 645-3226. tinyurl.com/UC-SoftballCamp
Nike Tennis Camps at the Cate School
Come join the fun and get better this summer at the Cate School. Gorgeous weather, superb tennis training, and fun off-court activities make this a wonderful youth-summer-camp experience. The goal is for every camper to take their game to the next level, create lasting friendships, and have a good time. Junior overnight and day-only camp options are offered for boys and girls of all ability levels.
Ages 11-17. Mon.-Fri., July 15-19 and 22-26. $450-$895. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (800) 645-3226.tinyurl.com/cate-tennis
Nike Vogelsinger Soccer Academy
This camp consists of professional staff and master teachers from all over the world. Campers will learn technical skills and tactical concepts. Become a better player and a better person as you learn how to work toward the goals you set for yourself.
All-Star 1: Ages 9-18. June 23-28. Mini Academy 1: Ages 12-18. June 23-July 5. Academy: Ages 12-18. June 23-July 12. All-Star 2: Ages 9-18. June 30-July 5. Mini Academy 2: Ages 12-18. June 30-July 12. All-Star 3: Ages 12-18. July 7-12. $725-$3,735. UCSB. Call (800) 645-3226. tinyurl.com/Vogelsinger-SoccerAcademy
One Soccer Schools Summer Camps
Celebrating its 20th year, one. Soccer Schools offers elite residential and day summer soccer camps. one. Soccer Schools’ goal and strength are to create an environment that focuses on player development, where players learn, improve, and ultimately have a blast!
Elite Residential Camps for Field Players and Goalkeepers (Club-level players): Ages 9-16. Five-day camps: June 16-20, 21-25, 26-30; 10-day camps: June 16-25 and 21-30; 15-day camp: June 16-30. $729-$2599. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Elite Day Camps: Mon.-Fri., June 10-14 and July 22-26, for field players and goalkeepers. Ages 9-16. 8:30am-4:30pm (half day Friday). $299-$359. For juniors: ages 5.5-9, 8:30am-noon. $199-$259. For Jett: Ages 3-4. Various times. $109-$129. Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta. Call 845-6801. onesoccerschools.com
Page Youth Center Summer Camps
Page Youth Center offers different coed camps for this summer.
Mon.-Fri., 9am-noon. Coed Basketball Camp: Grades 1-4, June 17-21. Grades 5-8, June 24-28. $150/week. Scholarships available. Page Youth Ctr., 4540 Hollister Ave. Call 967-8778. tinyurl.com/PageYouthSummer
Rick McLaughlin Volleyball Camp
The four-day camp features the UCSB Men’s Volleyball head coach and is held on the beautiful UCSB campus. Participants will benefit from intensive drills, competition, and instruction, and will receive expert coaching and extensive training in competitive volleyball fundamentals, tactics, and advanced conditioning techniques. Indoor courts. Overnight and day camp.
Ages 13-19. Sat.-Tue., July 27-30. $595-$685. Call (310) 528-1802 or email rickmclaughlinvolleyball@cox.net. rickmclaughlinvolleyball.com
Ritz-Carlton Bacara Summer Tennis Camp
All levels are welcome to learn to play tennis on four clay courts from USPTA-certified tennis professionals. All campers will play games and drills to learn the modern techniques of the game of tennis.
Ages 6-16. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, June 17-21, June 24-27, July 8-12, 1:15-4pm. $325/week, $75/day. The Ritz-Carlton Bacara S.B., 8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call 571-3386 or email Otis.smith@ritzcarlton.com.
SBBIKE Cycling Camp
Go green and safely experience the freedom of having a set of wheels. Learn bike skills and how to choose a route, fix a flat, and perform basic bike mechanics while you navigate neighborhood streets. Bring a bicycle and a helmet and be ready to have fun!
Ages 10-14. Mon.-Fri., June 10-14, 9am-noon. McKinley Elementary School, 350 Loma Alta Dr. June 17-21. Carpinteria Children’s Project, 5201 8th St., Carpinteria; and McKinley Elementary School, 350 Loma Alta Dr. $150/week. Call 699-6301. sbbike.org/summer_camp
S.B. 805 Water Polo Club
This water polo program offers athletes of all experience levels the opportunity to learn from and play with some of the best. With a wide range of athletes, there is room for all who are interested!
Ages 5-18. Mon.-Fri., June 3-Aug. 16, various times. $195-$495. San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave.; S.B. High School, 700 E. Anapamu St.; and Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Email kelsie@805wpc.org or connor@805wpc.org. 805wpc.org
S.B. Foresters Baseball Camp
The seven-time national champion S.B. Foresters put on the best baseball camp in town, with the team players acting as counselors. Learn baseball skills, play games, and have fun! Camp includes free admission to Foresters games all summer!
Ages 7-12. Mon.-Fri.; June 17-21 and July 8-12; 9am-2pm. $225/week. Discounts for multiple camps or campers. Bishop Garcia Diego High School, 4000 La Colina Rd. Call 684-0657. sbforesters.org
S.B. Rock Gym
Camps will provide kids with basic climbing skills, teach the importance of teamwork and community, and provide teens with rope skills and climbing techniques for S.B.’s best outdoor rock climbs. Members get a 10 percent discount.
Kids Climbing Camp: Ages 5-9. Mon.-Fri., beginning June 17, 9am-noon. $250/week. S.B. Rock Gym, 322 State St. Teen Rocks – Gym to Crag: Ages 10-15. Mon.-Fri., beginning June 17, 9am-4pm. $400/week. S.B. Rock Gym and outdoor rock climbs, including Lizard’s Mouth, Gibraltar Rock, and San Ysidro. Advanced Climbers Camp: Ages 10-15. Mon-Fri. Contact S.B. Rock Gym for dates. $425/week. S.B. Rock Gym and outdoor rock climbs, including Lizard’s Mouth, Gibraltar Rock, and San Ysidro. Call 770-3225. sbrockgym.com
S.B. Sailing Center Youth Kayak/Stand-Up Paddleboard Camp
Campers can choose each day between an Ocean Kayak Scrambler or a YOLO stand-up paddleboard as they learn basic paddling techniques and team-building activities, play water and beach games, and develop an appreciation of our local marine environment. Our main goal is to get kids active and having fun!
Ages 7-15. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 23, 8:30am-12:30pm. $185/week (members), $245/week (nonmembers). S.B. Sailing Ctr., between public boat launch ramp and Marina 4. Call 962-2826 or email ian@sbsail.com. sbsail.com
S.B. Sailing Center Youth Sailing Camp
With an emphasis on safety and fun, this popular camp teaches nautical terminology, knots, rules of the road, tacking, jibing, sail trim, and points of sail.
Ages 7-15. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 23, 1-5pm. $185/week (members), $245/week (nonmembers). S.B. Sailing Ctr., between public boat launch ramp and Marina 4. Call 962-2826 or email ian@sbsail.com. sbsail.com
S.B. Surf Adventures Camp
The long, rolling waves at Leadbetter Beach make this camp great for beginners. Each camper receives a camp hat or T-shirt, gift bag, and raffle prizes. Lunch and drinks from Shoreline Café and soft boards and wet suits are provided.
Ages 8+. Mon.-Fri., June 11-Aug. 16 (no camp July 4), 9am-3pm. $62/day, $310/week for first week, $240/week for additional weeks. Leadbetter Beach. Call 963-1281. santabarbarasurfadventures.com
S.B. Tennis Club Junior Tennis & Swim Camp
All levels of players will learn the awesome sport of tennis in a fun and exciting way. Campers will improve their strokes and strategies with daily instruction from top S.B. pros. Modern technique is taught, fun games are played, prizes are given, and there’s even pizza on Fridays! Advanced players will be challenged playing singles and doubles matches and can come to the high-performance clinic after camp if approved by Hugh Stratman.
Ages 5-16. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-3pm. $425/day. S.B. Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Rd. Call 680-4941 or email hugh@sbtennisclub.com.
S.B. Water Polo Camp & Premier Club
Olympians and expert athletes will teach your kids fundamentals, skills, and teamwork at this nationally ranked program. All instructors are CPR certified and trained in first aid. Kids are split by age and skill levels.
Ages 8-18. Day camp: 9am-4:30pm; resident boarding at UCSB: 8am-9:30pm. June 29-July 3, July 8-12, 19-23, July 29-Aug. 1, Aug. 1-4. $445-$695/week. UCSB Campus Pool. Email goletapolo@yahoo.com. santabarbarawaterpolocamps.com
Snow Valley California Boys’ Basketball Schools
Head to UCSB’s famous Thunderdome for one week of intensive boys’ overnight basketball camp! Led by USA Basketball–licensed coaches, you’ll receive the best of the best instruction among other serious players.
Ages 11-18. Sun.-Thu., July 7-11, extended day: 8am-8pm. $595; overnight: $795. UCSB Thunderdome. Call (800) 645-3226. tinyurl.com/SnowValley-Basketball
Snow Valley California Basketball School
If you’re a serious athlete, Snow Valley California Basketball Schools is for you! Train exclusively with USA Basketball–certified coaches at this long-standing competitive basketball camp on the stunning S.B. coastline.
Ages 11-18. Sun.-Thu. Girls: June 23-26, extended day: 8am-8pm. $495; overnight: $675. Boys: July 14-18, extended day: 8am-8pm. $595; overnight: $745. Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Call (800) 645-3226. tinyurl.com/SV-BasketballCamp
Summer Ice Hockey School
This camp will include three hours of daily ice time, along with videotape replay of each player skating, off-ice training sessions, and a written evaluation for player improvement at the conclusion of the camp.
Mon.-Fri., June 24-28, 9am-3pm. $450/by May 1, $495. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Call (586) 864-8510. christensenhockeyprograms.com
Summer Surf Days! A Half-Day Surf Camp
Summer Surf Days! is Santa Barbara’s fun, flexible, surf-centric alternative to your full-day beach camps. This camp focuses on working with a select group of kids who are truly excited about, yes, surfing. Whether your little one is a total beginner or a little shredder, our skilled team will create an encouraging atmosphere where kids can build confidence, meet new surf buddies, and take their skills to the next level.
Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 23 (no camp July 4-5). 11am-2pm. Sliding scale: $250-$350/week, $55-$65/day. Campus Point Beach, Goleta. Call 636-1552 or email info@lovewatersurf.com. lovewatersurf.com
Surf Happens Surf Camps
Learn the fundamentals of surfing and the history of the sport and the rewards of self-discipline, commitment, and teamwork. Other activities include dodgeball, obstacle courses, paddle races, custom hat designing, and beach cleanups. Scholarships, intermediate-elite travel camp, Surfaris, and single/half-day rates are available.
Ages 4-17. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 30, 9am-3pm. $350-$400/week (extra $200 for ages 6 and younger). East side of Santa Claus Ln. Beach, Carpinteria. Call 966-3613. surfhappens.com
UCSB Baseball Summer Youth Camps
Players will get the chance to learn from Gaucho players and coaches through specific training and drills, as well as compete against their friends and teammates in numerous games. Players will be split into age/skill groups in order to gear the instruction properly.
Ages 6-13. Mon.-Fri., July 8-12, 15-19, and 22-26; 9am-3pm. $200/week. Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, UCSB. Call 893-2376 or email dmjones@ucsb.edu.
UCSB Jr. Lifeguards
Participate in a program that will improve self-esteem, teamwork, physical fitness, first aid/ocean-safety skills, and environmental awareness — and a program that’s just plain fun.
Ages 8-17. Mon.-Fri., June 24-July 19 and July 22-Aug. 16, 8:30am-12:30pm. $380/four-week session, $615/both sessions. Campus Point, Goleta Beach, and Recreation Ctr., UCSB. Call 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu. recreation.ucsb.edu
UCSB Summer Swim Lessons
Private and group lessons are offered.
Ages 3+. Registration opens Apr. 17. Sessions begin June 17. $75/group lesson, $190/private lesson. Call 893-2501 or email swimlessons@recreation.ucsb.edu. recreation.ucsb.edu
UCSB Surf & Kayak Camp
Campers will enjoy a fantastic surf break for beginning and intermediate surfers and stand-up paddleboarders. Don’t want to surf? Explore past the surf zone on a paddleboard or kayak, frolic in the waves on a boogie board, or just hang out. All instructors are certified lifeguards.
Ages 9-15. Mon.-Fri., June 17-Aug. 16, 1-5pm. $125/week. Campus Point, UCSB. Call 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu. recreation.ucsb.edu
UCSB Swim Tune-Up Clinic
In anticipation of upcoming summer aquatic activities, such as junior lifeguards, swim lessons, surfing, and kayaking, ocean sports, pool activities, summer swim leagues, or various camps, join the youth Swim Tune-Up Clinic, a fun way to splash back into aquatic activities.
Ages 8+. Sun., Apr. 7, 14 and 28 and May 5 and 12. 3:20-3:50pm. $50/session. UCSB Recreation Ctr. Call 893-2501 or email swimlessons@recreation.ucsb.edu. recreation.ucsb.edu
UCSB Tennis Camps
Held on the scenic campus of UC Santa Barbara, and directed by UCSB coaches Blake Muller and Simon Thibodeau, this premier camp provides the ideal environment to learn from some of the best coaches and players in the country. The camp welcomes levels beginner to advanced and college preparation.
Ages 7-18. Mon.-Thu.: 8:30-4:15pm; Fri.: 8:30-11:30am; Sun.: 2-4:15pm. July 7-12 and 14-19. $300-$795/week; Overnight $1,095/week (ages 10+). UCSB. Email bmuller@ucsb.edu or sthibodeau@ucsb.edu. totalcamps.com/ucsbtenniscamps
UCSB Women’s Volleyball Camps
This volleyball camp will focus on skill instruction and implementing those skills into gameplay.
Entering grades 7-12. Clinics: Sat., 9am-3pm, June 8 and July 13. $125. Advanced Camp: Fri.-Sun., all day, July 19-21. $480 (commuter)-$580 (overnight). Call 893-2241 or email matt.jones@ucsb.edu. tinyurl.com/UCSB-VolleyballCamp
Westmont Summer Sports Day Camps
Directed mostly by Westmont varsity coaches, campers will be taught basic sports skills as well as how to excel at a sport they already have an interest in, including baseball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, archery, cheer, dance, soccer, track, and more.
Ages 5-13. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-July 26; full day: 9am-3pm, half day: 9am-1pm. Extended care available. $240-$270/week. Early-bird special and family rates available. Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Call 565-6010. westmont.edu/summercamps
Find Your Summer Vibes at the YMCA
Venture outdoors, learn new skills, have intriguing cultural experiences, work with others, and make new friends at these camps. All activities are carefully designed for specific age groups under the supervision of well-trained staff. Camps are open to all, with financial assistance available.
Montecito: call 969-3288; S.B.: 687-7727.
ciymca.org/montecito | ciymca.org/santa-barbara
Montecito YMCA Counselor in Training
Entering grades 9-12.
Montecito YMCA Preschool Camp
Ages 2½ - 5.
Montecito Family YMCA Youth Day Camps (Ages 5-14)
• Adventureland
• Midsummer Celebrations
• Montecito’s Wonder Emporium
• Myths and Legends
• Ohana
• Red, White, and Blue
• Spirit Week
• Superheroes
• Vive la Fiesta en Santa Barbara
• Where the Wild Things Are
Montecito Family YMCA Sports Camps (Ages 5-12)
• Basketball
• Flag Football
• Soccer
• Sports at the Beach
• Sports of All Sorts
• Tennis
• Y Games
Santa Barbara
S.B. Family YMCA Summer Specialty Camps (Entering Grades 1-6)
• Chefs Around the World
• Harry Potter’s Magic Camp
• Jr. Cook-Off Camp
• KickstART Your Imagination Camp
• Mad Science Camp
• Next Level Dance Camp
• Robotics Camp
• Rockets, Drones, and Flight Camp
• Splash Camp
S.B. Family YMCA Summer Sports Camps (Entering Grades 1-6)
• Aqua Sports and All Sorts
• Basketball Camp
• Flag Football Camp
• Soccer/Futsal Camp
• Sports Camp at the Beach
• Sports of All Sorts
S.B. Family YMCA Summer Day Camps
• Explorer Day Camp: entering grades 4-6
• Jr. High Camp: entering grades 7-9
• Kinder Day Camp: entering kindergarten
• Pioneer Day Camp: entering grades 1-3
SB YMCA Counselor in Training
Entering grades 10-12.
Sleepaway Camps
Camp Fox, Catalina Island (June 16-22)
California Caravan (July 8-13)
Camp Sequoia Lake (Aug. 4-9)
Family Camp at Sequoia Lake (Aug. 11-17)