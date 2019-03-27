2019 Summer Camp Guide

Arts

Action/Adventure Movie Stunt Camp

Fun and dynamic activities include parkour/free running, gymnastics, martial arts, choreography, fencing, and the behind-the-scenes work of action movie production. Kids will come together and make a short movie with scenes based on popular genres such as Star Wars, ninjas, pirates, zombie apocalypse, superheroes, and more. Open to all levels.

Ages 7-14. Mon.-Fri.; June 17-21, July 8-12, Aug. 5-9; 9am-2pm. Call 687-1514 or or email valhallaetc@gmail.com.

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Each day children will chop, slice, measure, and stir to prepare a meal with Apples to Zucchini culinary educators and skilled volunteers, and then sit down and enjoy it together. Afternoons will be spent on field trips focused around local culinary fun!

Grades 4-8. Mon-Fri., July 22-26, 9am-3pm. $295. Teaching Kitchen, SDRI, 2219 Bath St., 3rd fl. Call 452-3497 or email nancy@atozcookingschool.org. tinyurl.com/ATOZCamp

Art Camp S.B.

Art projects galore will keep young artists inspired as well as nature walks, park picnics, and art supplies, including self-hardening clay, every paint imaginable, whimsical assemblages, and storytelling masks, and all done in a magical outdoor setting above San Antonio Canyon.

Mon.-Fri., 9am-2:30pm. Ages 5-10: June 17-21, July 8-12, Aug. 12-16. Ages 11-14: July 29-Aug. 2. $195/week, $350 for siblings. Call (646) 369-7277. thewoodsartstudio.com

Art Explorers Summer Camps 2019

Let your inner artist shine and unleash your creative energy and spirit in this fun, themed multi-arts camps. Grab your passport for Fantastic Beasts, chart the waters and discover treasure in Pirate Camp, discover your Superhero talent, try out filmmaking with Stop Motion Explosion, perfect the techniques of Special Effects, learn Sewing &amp; Pattern Making, and experience the Great Masters of Art &amp; Engineering hands-on camps. Let your imagination run wild with Harry Potter, Star Wars, or Enchanted Creatures art-themed camps. Go to the max with EXTREME Art, and 3D Art &amp; Design. Using artist-quality media and engaging curriculum, campers will draw, paint, sew, sculpt and produce fantastic art creations.

Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 9. Grades K-1: 9am-2pm; grades 1-9: 9am-3:30pm. $275-$390/week. Multi-week and sibling discounts and pre-and post-care available. Vieja Valley Elementary School, 434 Nogal Dr. terrificscientific.org

Art Impact Summer Camps

There are six one-week art camps with different themes and an art show at the end of each week. Partial scholarships are available.

Ages 5-13. Mon.-Fri., 9am-3pm. Drawing: July 8-12. Paint-Color: July 15-19. Animals &amp; Imaginary Creatures: July 22-26. People &amp; Faces: July 29-Aug. 2. Landscape &amp; Still Life: Aug. 5-9. Drawing: Aug. 12-16. $400/week; $385/week (CITs ages 14-17, siblings, and referrals). Extended day: $15/hour; drop-in: $85/day. 3803 Connie Wy. Call 448-6289. poppinsfamilyservices.com

Art Studio 4 Kids

This fun and enriching program will educate, inspire, and entertain creative young minds. Explore a variety of art projects such as drawing, painting, sculpting, papier-mâché, sewing, tie-dye, batik, and printmaking.

Grades 1-8. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-28, July 8-12; 9am-2pm. $310/week. Art Rm., Vieja Valley Elementary School, 434 Nogal Dr. Call 689-8993. artstudio4kids.com

Arts by the Sea

The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center will offer seven weeks of summer day camp of fine-art creations and the performing arts with an art show and music/drama performance every week as well as a beach field trip to paint. Materials, supplies, snacks, and a T-shirt are included.

Ages 6-11. Mon.-Fri., June 24-Aug. 9, 9am-3pm. $250/week (members), $275/week (nonmembers). Carpinteria Arts Ctr., 855 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Call 684-7789 or email kristina@carpinteria artscenter.org. carpinteriaartscenter.org

Boxtales Summer TEEN Theatre Camp

Take your acting to the next level in this three-week intensive in the Boxtales method, including training in acting, storytelling, acro-yoga, mime, music, and collaboration, ending with an original production of Homer’s classic, The Odyssey.

Ages 14-19. July 22-Aug 9. Mon.-Thu., 9am-3:30pm; Fri., 9am-12:30pm. $800. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Call 962-1142 or email info@boxtales.org. boxtales.org

Boxtales Summer YOUTH Theatre Camp

Campers will take a three-week journey in the Boxtales method, including training in acting, storytelling, acro-yoga, mime, music, and collaboration, ending with an original production of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen.

Ages 8-13. June 24-July 12. Mon.-Thu., 9am-3:30pm; Fri., 9am-12:30pm. $800. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Call 962-1142 or email info@boxtales.org. boxtales.org

Broadway on the Riviera

Led by Dauri Kennedy (in partnership with SOPA and PVAC), students will train in voice, acting, choreography, and more, concluding with a performance of Aladdin July 26-28 at the Jo Ann Caines Theatre. Auditions will be July 1-2.

Entering grades 3-10. Mon.-Fri., July 8-26, 9am-4pm. $795. Early drop-off available at 8:30am. Marymount of S.B., 2130 Mission Ridge Rd. Call 569-1811 x114 or email.ddowdy@marymountsb.org. marymountsbcamps.org

Destination Dance

Build confidence, make friends, and learn proper technique with nurturing staff (CPR and first-aid certified) in age-appropriate classes for beginning to advanced-level dancers who work toward weekly performances in a fun and positive environment. Classes include jazz and hip-hop, aerial, tumbling, ballet, and more. There are master classes, themed mini-camps, and mini-sessions. Free lunch daily.

Ages 2-teen. Mon.-Thu., June 10-Aug. 15. Morning, afternoon, drop-in, and all-day sessions. $30-$350. S.B. Dance Arts Performing Arts Ctr., 531 E. Cota St. Call 966-5299. sbdancearts.com

DP Media Camp

Overlord squids? Yup! Penguins in sombreros selling a rice cooker? You betcha! Anything is possible. An awesome staff of experienced media teachers and high-school media students will provide kids with the skills and equipment they need to express their creativity with videos, photos, and more.

Ages 8-13. Mon.-Fri., July 8-Aug. 9, 8am-noon, 1-4:30pm, or 8am-4:30pm. Media Lab, Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Email info@dpmediacamp.com. dpmediacamp.com

Fiesta Camp

Music, dance, costumes, and crafts end with participation in the parade. Help decorate the float, learn songs and dances to perform in the parade, and be showered with flowers by family, friends, and onlookers.

Ages 4+. Mon.-Sat., July 29-Aug 3, 9am-noon. $200/week. Aftercare available. Westside Dance Studios, 2009 De la Vina St. Call 637-8773. westsidedancesb.com/calendar.html

Garden Street Academy Art Camp

Students will have the opportunity to explore art through a variety of different media, learn valuable techniques, and be inspired by nature and Bob Ross in three camps for different age groups.

Mon.-Fri., 8:30am-noon. Session 1: Art Explorers. June 10-14. Ages 5-9. Session 2: Nature Inspiration. June 17-21. Ages 8-12. Session 3: Paint like Bob Ross. June 24-28. Ages 10-14. $115/session. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 687-3717 or email camps@gardenstreetacademy.org. gardenstreetacademy.org/summer-camps

Garden Street Academy Dance Camp

Students with little or no experience can learn beginning tap and musical theater basics with a short or intermediate level dance class. Students in the All That Jazz camp will begin their day will yoga or Pilates and then learn jazz choreography, with all camps ending with a performance on the final day (tap, ballet, or jazz shoes required).

Mon.-Fri., 8:30am-noon. Session 1: Tappin’ Onto Broadway. June 10-14. Ages 5-9. Session 2: Tappin’ Onto Broadway. June 17-21. Ages 9-14. Session 3: All That Jazz (And More!). June 24-28. Ages 9-14. $115 /session. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 687-3717 or email camps@gardenstreetacademy.org. gardenstreetacademy.org/summer-camps

Garden Street Academy Music Camp

Singers of all levels will learn concepts including how to choose a repertoire, what it means to support, healthy vocal projection, and effective stage presence, either in the Broadway or classical genre. Singers will finish the week with a live performance of their solos and songs!

Ages 8-12. Mon.-Fri., 12:30-4pm. Session 1: Singer’s Academy: Broadway. June 10-14. Session 2: Singer’s Academy: Classical. June 17-21. Session 3: Singer’s Academy: Broadway. June 24-28. $115/session. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 687-3717 or email camps@gardenstreetacademy.org. gardenstreetacademy.org/summer-camps

Garden Street Academy Theater Camp: James and the Giant Peach Jr.

Join an exciting three weeks of acting, singing, and dancing! Build relationships, learn technical skills, and grow as performers in a fun and educational environment with an end-of-camp performance on June 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Mon-Fri., June 10-28, 8:30am-3:30pm. $550. Extended day: 3:30-5:15pm. Additional $250.Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 687-3717 or email camps@gardenstreetacademy.org. gardenstreetacademy.org/summer-camps

Girls Rock S.B. Amplify Sleep Away Camp

Girls will spend each week focusing on one of six tracks: playing music, learning photography and filmmaking, music production, deejaying, coding, or journalism. Stay one week or all seven! Scholarships available.

Ages 10-18. Sun-Sat; June 16-22, June 23-29, June 30-July 6, July 7-13, July 14-20, July 21-27, July 28-Aug 3. $1550/week. Ojai Valley School Upper Campus, 10820 Reeves Rd., Ojai. Call 861-8128. girlsrocksb.org

Girls Rock S.B. Summer Day Camp

Learn to play an instrument or rock the instrument you already play, form a band, write an original song, and perform. Nonmusical tracks in photography and filmmaking and in music journalism will also be offered.

Ages 7-15. Mon.-Fri., Aug 5-9, and 12-16, 9am-3pm. $375/week. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 861-8128. girlsrocksb.org

Goleta School of Ballet Dance Camp

Students in levels 2-6 can take classes in ballet technique, stretch, repertory, musical theater, and dance history, as well as make sewing and craft projects. The program will end with a performance at Center Stage Theater on July 6.

Ages 8-12. Mon.-Fri., June 17-July 6, 9am-2:30pm. $675/three weeks. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call 328-3823. goletaschoolofballet.com

Goleta School of Ballet Summer Primary Program

This four-week summer session is designed to introduce young students to the Goleta School of Ballet’s Primary Program.

Ages 4-5: 3:15-4pm; ages 6-7: 4-4:45pm. Wed., July 10-31. $60/four classes. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call 328-3823. goletaschoolofballet.com

Goleta School of Ballet Summer Intensive

This intensive will focus on classical ballet technique and is open to students in pre-elementary, elementary, intermediate, and advanced levels. It will culminate in a performance at the Center Stage Theater on August 10. Guest teachers include Leta Biasucci, soloist dancer for Pacific Northwest Ballet.

Ages 13-17. Mon.-Fri., July 8-Aug. 9, 9am-3pm. $1,250/five weeks. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call 328-3823. goletaschoolofballet.com

Goodland Woodworking Camps

Camps offer the youth of our community the opportunity to enrich their interest, knowledge, and skill in the world of carpentry and woodworking. Maximum of 16 campers per camp.

Grades 5-12. Mon.-Fri.; July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29-Aug. 2, Aug. 5-9; 9am-noon. $185/week. Rm. T4, Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Call 403-0917. goodlandwoodworkingcamps.com

Guitar &amp; Keyboard Camp

Learn how or enhance skills playing acoustic guitar and basic piano! Skilled or just starting, learn chords, tabs, picking, strumming, keyboard, music theory, and songwriting; perform rock, pop, and classical; and write original song and perform it for family, friends, and fellow students.

Grades 3-12. Mon.-Fri., June 17-21 and 24-28, 9am-2pm. (When June sessions fill, July 8-12 and 15-19 sessions will be added). $372/week. Early drop-off at 8am: $25/day. 10 percent multiple-week and sibling discounts available. darezzocenter.com

Gustafson Dance Camps

Gustafson Dance offers a variety of summer programs for ages 3-16, complete with a variety of dance forms, art, and more. All programs culminate in a performance.

Musical Theatre Intensive: Ages 8-16. Mon.-Fri., June 10-21, 9am-3:30pm. Junior Intensive: Ages 8-16. Mon.-Fri., July 22-Aug. 2, 9am-3:30pm. Wizard of Oz Mini Dance Camp: Ages 3-6. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-16, 9am-noon. Wizard of Oz Dance Camp: Ages 6-12. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-16, 9am-3:30pm. Under the Sea Mini Dance Camp: Ages 3-6. Mon.-Fri., June 10-14, 9am-noon. Disney Mini Dance Camp: Ages 3-6. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 19-23, 9am-noon. $200-$550. Gustafson Dance, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call 563-3262 x1 or email info@gustafsondance.com. gustafsondance.com

Inspire Dance S.B: Afternoon Disney Dance Camp

This Jungle Book–themed one-week children’s creative project in dance is open to boys and girls and includes a class performance on the last day. There will be lessons in ballet, arts and crafts, and a performance, as well as snack time.

Ages 3-6+. Mon.-Fri., June 24-28, 1:30-5:30 pm. $160 (before June 1)-$180. Inspire Dance S.B., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call 770-5295. inspiredancesb.com

Inspire Dance S.B: Ballet Intensive: Sleeping Beauty Classical Ballet Variations

Campers will take lessons in ballet technique, character dance, pre-pointe, pointe, variation dance, set design, and costume design with experience in an accelerated format of training in performance and technique, culminating in a short production at Center Stage on August 11 and 12. An MTD bus pass may be required for field trips to a museum and parks.

Ages 6-18. Mon.-Fri., July 29-Aug. 9, 11am-5:30pm. $650 (if paid before June 1)-$800; $350/week. Performances in studio on Aug. 9, 5:30pm. Inspire Dance S.B., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call 770-5295. inspiredancesb.com

Inspire Dance S.B.: Morning Disney Dance Camps

This one-week children’s creative project in dance is open to boys and girls and includes a class performance on the last day. There will be lessons in ballet, arts and crafts, and a performance, as well as snack time.

Ages 3-6+. Mon.-Fri., 8:45am-noon. Frozen: June 17-21. Alice in Wonderland: Aug. 12-16. $160 (before June 1)-$180. Inspire Dance S.B., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call 770-5295. inspiredancesb.com

Inspire Dance S.B.: Wizard of Oz Dance Camp

This four-week children’s creative project in dance is open to boys and girls and includes a class performance on the last day. There will be lessons in ballet, arts and crafts, and a performance at Center Stage July 26 at 2 p.m.

Ages 6-18+. Mon.-Fri., July 1-26, 11am-5:30 pm. $875 (before June 1)-$1,000. Inspire Dance S.B., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call 770-5295. inspiredancesb.com

InterAct British School of Musical Theatre

Join a fun-filled week at Arabian Nights and Merlin theater camp, with a stage production on the final day.

Ages 4-16. July 8-12 and July 15-19, 9am-4pm. $198+. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call 724-9530. interacttheatreschool.com

Make A Pizza! Camp

Make a pizza from seed to table! Campers will garden, make sauce, mill grains, and cook their delicious handmade creations in a mobile wood-fired pizza oven. Join this week of cooking and gardening fun!

Ages 8-12. Mon.-Fri., Aug. 5-9, 9am-3pm. $300; $280/sibling. Pilgrim Terrace Urban Farm, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Dr. Call 884-0459 x16 or email rachel@exploreecology.org. exploreecology.org

Momentum Summer Dance Camps

Fill your summer with sizzlin’ hot dance camps for boys and girls of all skill levels, including jazz, hip-hop, tumbling, and ballet in a high-energy and encouraging environment that combines dance, arts and crafts, and imagination with an end-of-the-week performance with a new theme every week!

Ages 3-11. Mon-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-4pm. Early drop-off and half days available. $225-$250/week. Momentum Dance Company, 316-A State St. Call 364-1638 or email momentumdancesb@gmail.com. momentumdancesb.com

MOXI Camp: Making for Fiesta

Get crafty and colorful in preparation for the biggest party of summer in S.B.! Construct confetti launchers, fabricate paper flowers and beads, experiment with papier-mâché and color mixing, and more. Viva la creativity!

Entering grades 2-3. Mon.-Thu., July 29-Aug 1. $240-$310, (member discounts available). MOXI, 125 State St. Call 770-5012. moxi.org

Music, Music, Music!

Southern California Piano Academy will offer fun days of tailored music instruction by visiting symphonic artists, workshops in sight-reading, music notation, composition, choir, theory, and jazz, with MTNA international curriculum while younger musicians will be able to discover which instrument inspires them before the next school year.

Ages 8-12. Mon.-Fri.; June 10-14, 17-21, 24-28. $345/week. Scholarships available. Early drop-off at 8:30am: $25/week. Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd., Call 770-7942. socalpianoacademy.com

Natural Artists Camp

Explore nature and make art projects as campers go on treasure hunts, dye with indigo, and incorporate natural colors into their art. Snacks and a T-shirt are included.

Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., 9am-3pm. Session 1: Leaves, Stems, and Petals. June 17-21. Session 2: Natural Patterns. June 24-28. $270; $250/sibling. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St., and Watershed Resource Ctr., Arroyo Burro Beach, 2981 Cliff Dr. Call 884-0459 x16 or email rachel@exploreecology.org. exploreecology.org

The Nick Rail Summer Band Camp

This well-established music program will provide campers the opportunity to continue their musical learning and includes concert band and sectional instruction.

Ages 9-13. Mon., Tue., Thu.; June 17-July 11. Beginner: 8-9am. Intermediate: 8-10am. Advanced: 10am-noon. $125. Scholarships available. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Call 284-9125. sbefoundation.org

Opera S.B. Youth Summer Program

If you like to sing and are curious about opera, you will enjoy unparalleled exposure to the workings of a professional opera company. Participants will spend two weeks learning Odyssey, an opera based on Homer’s epic tale, and perform it onstage at the end of camp.

Ages 8-18. Mon.-Fri., June 10-23, 10am-4pm. $300. Scholarships available. Alhecama Theater, 215 A, E. Canon Perdido St. Email lex@operasb.org. operasb.org

Performing Arts Camp

Learn how to prepare for and present on stage from auditions to performance in talent shows, theater, and music. Build characters from rehearsal to performance in a safe, fun-filled environment while you study acting, music, and theater techniques. Build confidence and social skills by age group. Enroll in multiple weeks and learn advanced skills and earn star rolls.

Grades 3-12. Mon.-Fri.; June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19; 9am-2pm. $372/week. Early drop-off at 8am: $25/day. Multiple-week and sibling discounts available. D’Arezzo Creative Education, 1219 State St. darezzocenter.com

Photojournalism Camp

Do your kids love technology? Learn photography and integrate writing to create a fun blog with all your new skills. There will be daily photography field trips around town and photojournalist guest speakers.

Ages 10-13. Mon.-Fri., July 29-Aug. 2, 8:30am-2pm. $199. Gateway Educational Services Learning Ctr., 4850 Hollister Ave., Ste. C. Call 895-1153 or email info@gatewayeducationalservices.org. gatewayeducationalservices.org

S.B. Kindermusik with Kathy &amp; Friends

Weekly full- or half-day camps with FUN, dynamic and intimate settings for instrument instruction, music, dance, and singing with small groups, where your camper will get ample personal attention and learn music. Children can play the keyboard, ukulele, xylophones, percussions, drums, and learn multicultural music, including dance, all in the key of fun!

Ages 4-9. Mon.-Fri. $105-295. S.B. Kindermusik, First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Call 680-0749. kindermusikwithkathy.com

S.B. Museum of Art: Art Camp

Each exciting week is focused on a different art technique, such as building magical machines and fantasy structures, or playing with scale, size, and subject matter in drawing, painting, and printmaking.

Ages 5-12. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-3pm. $250/week (members), $300/week (nonmembers). SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Ctr. at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. Call 884-6441. sbma.net/kidsfamilies

S.B. Museum of Art: Ceramics Camp

These weeklong, full-day camps will introduce sculptural and functional ceramic and include hand building, wheel throwing, finishing, and glazing techniques around age-appropriate, always-new themes. Class size is limited to 13. Ages 6-14. Mon.-Fri., June 10-Aug. 16, 9am-3pm. $300/week (members), $350/week (nonmembers). SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Ctr. at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. Call 884-6441. sbma.net/kidsfamilies

S.B. Summer Stock Youth Theater Camp

This creative, community-based, nonprofit youth theater company will stage a production of The Myth of Perseus. Come act, dance, and sing your way along the adventure as the theater is transformed into the mythological land of Greek gods and humans in this story of heroism and deceit.

Ages 6-14. Mon.-Thu., June 17-July 13, 9am-1:30pm. Performance: Thu.-Sat., July 11-13. $675. Lotus Theater, S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call 284-6114. sbsummerstock.com

SBEF Summer String Camp

This string camp is a one week program for violin, viola, cello or bass players, with at least one year experience. Activities include ensemble playing, music-based games, and lots of time spent playing your instrument.

Ages 9-14. Mon.-Fri., June 10-14, 9am-noon. $125. Scholarships available. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Call 284-9125. sbefoundation.org

SBEF Summer Drumline Camp

This drumline camp is for all levels. Participants will be exposed to all different types of percussion instruments that are used in a large percussion ensembles.

Entering grades 6-8. Mon.-Fri., June 17-28, 9am-noon. $175. Scholarships available. La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd. Call 284-9125. sbefoundation.org

SBIFF Film Camp

In partnership with the United Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, SBIFF is thrilled to present the fourth annual Film Camp, an educational summer program for underserved youth. Campers are taught the art of filmmaking working in production teams to write and create their own short films.

Ages 12-16. June 16-21. Camp Whittier, 2400 CA-154. Sign up at your local UBGCSB or call 681-1315. unitedbg.org

Sew Much Fun

Sewers will develop fine-motor skills and focus as they sew American Girl Doll clothes, pajama pants, beach bags, ponchos, Scottie dogs, dolphins, cats, travel pillows, and more. Sewing machines will be provided.

K+. Flexible times; call to arrange. $275/six 2-hr classes. Overpass Rd. Call 450-7129 or email HeyPrissy@gmail.com.

Shakespeare in the Park at Marymount

Led by Miriam Dance’s team of professional artists, students will rehearse and perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Daily small group sessions will develop all aspects of a young actor with a focus on dialect, vocal production, costume design, storytelling through dance, and character development.

Entering grades 4-10. Mon-Fri., June 10-28, 9am-4pm. $750. Early drop-off available at 8:30am. Marymount of S.B., 2130 Mission Ridge. Call 569-1811 x114 or email ddowdy@marymountsb.org. marymountsbcamps.org

Shutterbugs Photo Camp by Kacie Jean Photography

Enjoy the discovery of photography during this weeklong outdoor summer camp. Learn to express yourself through images utilizing light, shadows, movement, perspective, and composition. Daily photo scavenger hunts, nature walks, and art creations.

Ages 7-12. Aug. 12-16, 9am-3:00pm. $350. Stow Grove Park, 580 N. La Patera Ln., Goleta. Call 705-6264 or email shutterbugsphotocamp@gmail.com. shutterbugsphotocamp.com

Solstice Camp

A week of creating “wonder” using music, dance and crafts. Students will create items they can wear during your family festivities at the parade or park and learn songs and cheers to join in the fun. This dance camp will fully embrace the pure joy of creativity, fantasy, and art!

Ages 4+. Mon.-Fri., June 17-21. 9am-noon. $175/week. Aftercare available. Westside Dance Studios, 2009 De la Vina St. Call 637-8773. westsidedancesb.com/calendar.html

Stage Left Junior

Exploration and self-expression are emphasized through the creative arts of performance as well as cooking! Under the direction of Steven Lovelace and Shana Lynch Arthurs, small-group classes include singing, dancing, acting, and cooking. Camp culminates with a finale performance and a kid-created cookbook.

Ages 6-12. Mon.-Fri., June 10-14, 9am-3pm. Extended hours available. $275/week. Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera. Call 570-1661 or email stageleftjr@gmail.com. stageleftsb.com

Stage Left Productions: Grease

Shana Lynch Arthurs and Steven Lovelace will teach intensive training in audition technique, physical comedy, characterization, vocal technique, dance, and set and costume design and construction with a technical track available, where students will learn about lights, sound, backstage training, and more. Camp will culminate with four performances of Grease!

Ages 10-17. Mon.-Fri., July 1-July 29, 1-6:15pm. $775. Goleta Valley Jr. High, 6100 Stow Canyon Rd., Goleta. Call 965-0880 or email stageleft@cox.net. stageleftsb.com

Teen Film Club

Learn the art of filmmaking and collaboration while creating great projects for our community. Students will learn video and editing techniques to create short films for local nonprofit organizations in this hands-on workshop. Students need their own computer with video editing software.

Grades 9-12. Please inquire for session dates/times and enrollment forms. Call 452-7069 or email teenfilmclub805@gmail.com.

Young Singers Club

This high-energy, creative, fun week will include daily voice lessons, choreography, acting, performance prep, mic skills, stage skits, team-building games, and tons of fun.

Ages 5-12+. Mon.-Fri., June 24-Aug. 16, 9am-3pm. $250-$315. Young Singers Club, 4713 Chandler St. Call 280-9802. youngsingersclub.com

Video Production Camp

Work in groups (by age groups) to write, design, edit, and produce a video! Choose a topic, write the storyboard, and capture film clips. All levels can learn songwriting and write original music, basic guitar and keyboard. Share personalized video with family and friends.

Grades 3-12. Mon.-Fri., June 17-21 and 24-28, 9am-2pm. (When June sessions fill, July 8-12 and 15-19 will be added). $372/week. Early drop-off at 8am: $25/day. 10 percent multiple-week and sibling discounts available. darezzocenter.com