Photo: Paul Wellman Service Manager Roger Moore at Bicycle Bobs.

Bicycle Shop

Bicycle Bob’s

320 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta; 682-4699; bicyclebobs-sb.com

“My favorite part of the job is that I truly enjoy interacting with people, I look forward to it every day,” said Bob Zaratzian, owner of Bicycle Bob’s, voted best bike shop in Santa Barbara for 29 years running (or should we say riding). “The best part, though, is seeing kids super happy and excited when they get a new bike; it’s awesome!” Bob’s has an extensive inventory of mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrids, commuters, and children’s bikes, as well as beach cruisers, e-bikes, apparel, and accessories. Santa Barbara’s a good place for business, said Zaratzian. “People here are great, as is the climate and area that can support cycling so well.”

Runner-Up: Hazard’s Cyclesport

Fitness Program

Killer B Fitness

1107 State St.; 448-2222; killerbfitness.com

“We love having a local business in Santa Barbara/Goleta because the community is incredible and people love to be healthy and active,” said Bob Wilcher, owner of Killer B Fitness, which was voted our readers’ top program. “Working out at Killer B directly proves its value when someone lives an active lifestyle. Our cardio machines directly translate to being stronger on the local hikes, cycling, and the beach and water sports. We are thankful for the local farms and feel fortunate to have access to our farmers’ markets, which is especially helpful during our four-week Eat Clean and Fitness Challenges.”

Runner-Up: Bond Fitness

Yoga Studio

CorePower Yoga

Two locations; corepoweryoga.com

“Our favorite part of the job is witnessing how relaxed, invigorated, and content students are when exiting the classrooms,” said Cara Ferrick and Brandon Cox, co-owners of CorePower Yoga, our readers’ favorite studio. “Also being with people and watching them transform through yoga and community. We would not be where we are today without the people who show up. Thank you for your motivation and all you add to your community.” For Ferrick and Cox, getting this award means “all the training, hard work, and teamwork pays off. We know our teachers and team create a powerful experience. We are grateful for each of them.”

Runner-Up: Yoga Soup

Pilates Studio

Fit Buddha

330 State St.; 901-3440; fitbuddha.com

“The favorite part of my job is teaching and seeing how effective our workout is by the looks on our clients’ faces and the shaking in their bodies. Our Pilates routines are always challenging and innovative, so it never gets old and is deeply rewarding,” said co-owner Marcus Kettles. “Being the best means that we have really gone the extra mile to connect with the needs of our clients and provide that service to them with a loving heart and a smile on our face.” That smile includes bringing the fun with the fitness. “One of our top trainers, Kyle, taught an entire morning on Valentine’s Day in nothing more than short red booty shorts and angel wings. It’s always a big crowd pleaser and lots of fun.”

Runner-Up: La Playa Pilates & Wellness

Snowboard ◆ Ski Gear Store

Mountain Air Sports

14 State St.; 962-0049; mountainairsports.com

Active, outdoorsy types flock to Mountain Air Sports for all of their outdoor adventure gear. “Our community has kept this place rolling for 40 years. You make us who we are and give us the motivation to keep the stoke going for another 40 years,” said Joey Duddridge, self-titled director of “yeeeeeeeew!” “Our family thanks you so much for all the love and support over the years. We owe it all to you, and we hope to see you in Mammoth this winter.” Duddridge’s favorite part of the job? “Seeing our customers come back from a trip with a huge smile and pumped on the gear we set them up with, and a six-pack for the crew ​— ​you know who you are. Thanks!”

Runner-Up: REI

Place to Get Athletic Shoes

Santa Barbara Running

1046 Coast Village Rd., Ste. D; 899-8802; sbrunningco.com

“We are honored,” said Joe DeVreese, owner of Santa Barbara Running, voted the best place to get athletic shoes. “There is no question that the landscape of retail brick-and-mortar stores is changing, and people are shopping online more than ever. So, when the community chooses to purchase their athletic shoes at our shop, it means we get to keep the doors open and provide jobs within the community. And for that, we are very grateful. Thank you for believing in us and allowing us to get you into the best fitness gear for you. The caliber of athletes and fit people in this community is amazing. That’s super helpful for us, because active people can never have enough running shoes in their closet.”

Runner-Up: Big 5 Sporting Goods

Campground

El Capitán State Beach

968-1033; parks.ca.gov/elcapitan

“What being voted best campground means to us is that the public that visit California State Santa Barbara Parks, which includes El Capitán, are choosing to visit here. They are choosing this over other vacation, camping, and recreational opportunities. This makes us very happy,” said Dion von der Lieth, supervising state park peace officer (Lifeguard). “We would like to say thank you in recognizing El Capitán State Beach campground. There is so much to do and learn about this park and this area. We very much look forward to your next visit, or your first visit. If you have not had the chance to enjoy the serenity and diversity of the Gaviota Coast and Santa Barbara Sector State Parks, now is the time.”

Runner-Up: Refugio State Beach

Camping Gear Store

REI

321 Anacapa St.; 560-1938; rei.com

Santa Barbara loves the great outdoors, and REI is the place to get just about everything you need to enjoy being outside. From kayaks to camping equipment, foam rollers to climbing harnesses, this is the ideal place to gear up for your next adventure. Not only that, the store offers classes on bike chains and derailleurs, outdoor photography basics, and roadside geology of Southern California, among other topics. With so much to offer, it’s no wonder our readers have embraced this big-box store for several years in a row.

Runner-Up: Mountain Air Sports

Martial Arts Studio

Paragon Academy

Two locations; paragonbjj.com

People really love their workouts at Paragon Academy. “Several times over the years, we will have a packed gym during our evening classes when the power goes out and the building is pitch black! One hundred percent of the time, everyone finishes the workout in the dark, with a little help from phones and using primal senses,” shared Sean Apperson, co-owner of Paragon Academy, which features boxing, kickboxing, jiujitsu, wrestling, TRX suspension training, a Rock Steady/Parkinson’s program, and a kids/teens program. “My favorite part of my job is witnessing individuals fundamentally change their life by getting outside of their comfort zone into the unknown and forcing themselves to garner new skills in dealing with the new challenges.”

Runner-Up: Martial Arts Family Fitness

Dance Studio

Surf Shop

Channel Islands Surfboards

36 Anacapa St.; 966-7213; cisurfboards.com

Surfboard names such as Fred Rubble, Dumpster Diver, and Taco Grinder belie the serious chops of Channel Islands Surfboards, a home-grown company started in 1969 by Al and Terry Merrick. Now under the guidance of their son Britt, who carries on the tradition of shaping high-performance boards for top surfers like Lakey Peterson, Parker Coffin, Bethany Hamilton, and Dane Reynolds ​— ​as well as loads of local dawn patrollers ​— ​it may be the largest surfboard brand in the world, but Channel Islands Surfboards is still our favorite local surf shop.

Runner-Up: Surf N’ Wear Beach House

Swimwear Store

Bikini Factory

2275 Ortega Hill Rd., Summerland; 969-2887; bikinifactory.com

Some things never go out of style, and bikinis are on that list. The original Bikini Factory opened on Chapala Street in downtown Santa Barbara in 1965 and is still going strong in its Summerland location. Stocked with hundreds of bikinis as well as one-pieces, cover-ups, and other accessories, there’s swimwear for every style and body type here. Along with a wide in-store selection, customers can also custom design their own bathing suit to fit their unique needs and preferences.

Runner-Up: Surf N’ Wear Beach House

Skateboard Shop

Powell-Peralta

30 S. La Patera Ln., Goleta; powell-peralta.com

The reviews are in and the crowd-sourcing consensus is clear: Boarders love Powell-Peralta ​— ​and so do Indy readers, who picked it as their top skateboard shop. “Top-notch skate hub! Cannot go wrong in here. Everything you want and need all in one. Great workers and customer service. Highly recommended,” said customer Calvin K. “Excellent products, excellent help! Not for locals only; while there saw pilgrims from many lands scooping up new gear ​— ​all things skateboard and sweet tees, caps, shoes, stickers, patches, etc., it’s all good,” agreed B.C. And as for the Powell-Peralta team’s thoughts on the win, staff member Wonton “Animal” Chin, said, “It is flattering since we aren’t the easiest place to find. It feels great to be recognized by the community.”

Runner-Up: Lighthouse Skateshop

Place to Shoot Pool

Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

18 E. Ortega St.; 568-0702; darganssb.com

Come for a pint from the Emerald Isle and stay for the pool. Dargan’s was established in Santa Barbara in 1997, but the family surname has been associated with public houses in Ireland since the beginning of the 20th century. This authentic taste of true Irish hospitality is still hopping after all these years. The poolroom part of the pub can accommodate up to 170 people (and they are all there for any big-time soccer match), with a cozy bar, four pool tables, and a jukebox.

Runner-Up: Don Q Family Billiard Center

Golf Course

Sandpiper Golf Club

7925 Hollister Ave.; 220-9646; sandpipergolf.com

Established in 1972 as Santa Barbara County’s first resort course open to the public, Sandpiper is an inspiring 18 holes of seaside golf on an extraordinary, natural terrain of rolling flatland, steep barrancas thick with chaparral, and chalky bluffs and dramatic cliffs offering spectacular views of white sand beaches and the Pacific Ocean below. Designed by renowned architect William F. Bell and named by Golf Digest as one of the top 100 public golf courses in the United States, it’s no wonder that this memorable golf course is our readers’ top choice.

Runner-Up: Glen Annie Golf Club

Hiking Trail

Inspiration Point

“The mind-clearing fresh air, uphill workout, and stellar payoff vista will shake free all your great ideas. Inspiration Point is the slam dunk of hikes ​— ​a good workout with a great finish with its on-top-of-the-world view,” said Katie Davis, chair of the Santa Barbara Sierra Club. Our area Sierra Club hikes in a variety of spots, including Inspiration Point, every Wednesday and Friday nights and every Saturday and Sunday during the day. See sierraclub.org/los-padres/santa-barbara/hike-schedule for the schedule.

Runner-Up: Cold Spring

Health Club

Santa Barbara Family YMCA

36 Hitchcock Wy.; 687-7727; ciymca.org/santa-barbara

People love to work out at the Santa Barbara YMCA so much so that “one afternoon, the lights went out in the entire facility, and we went around to check on our members, and most people were content continuing their workout in the dark. They are a committed group,” said Craig Prentice, executive director. “The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has been supporting the community since 1887. This award is validation that we are relevant and make an impact in people’s lives for over 132 years.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Athletic Club, SWELL