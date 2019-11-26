Local Heroes 2019

heroes

The Santa Barbara Independent’s Annual Celebration of Our Fantastic Neighbors

Published November 26, 2019

by Indy Staff | Photos by Paul Wellman

A great guitarist who jams in public parking lots. A chef who cooks for those in need. Two doctors, father and son, who add kindness to the art of healing. These are some of this year’s Local Heroes 2019. Their stories are tales of volunteerism, neighborliness, philanthropy, and countless selfless acts. 

The Santa Barbara Independent launched its first issue ever, three decades ago, by celebrating the Local Heroes of 1986. We’ve repeated the recognition every Thanksgiving week since. And every year since, our readers have nominated outstanding people in our community, many of whom have never received recognition. 

The staff of the Santa Barbara Independent sends our gratitude to all the heroes, past and present, who have made Santa Barbara County such an amazing place to live. They inspire us all.  