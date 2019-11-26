Local Heroes 2019

Rachael Ross Steidl

Youth Mental Health Advocate

Rachael Ross Steidl

When Rachael Ross Steidl sees a problem, she jumps in and figures out how to improve the situation.

When one of her teenaged daughters struggled with depression, however, Steidl discovered that she couldn’t just jump in and rescue her. She and her family realized there was a severe lack of local resources to help their daughter. And they also encountered the terrible stigma that surrounds mental illness.

“Many people in our lives at that time simply did not feel comfortable reaching out to offer our daughter or our family support,” Steidl explained. “It was a difficult journey and one I would never wish on anyone.”

That’s when Steidl did jump in and began focusing her efforts on youth mental health.

“I had no idea at the time what that meant. I started by having conversations with school counselors, providers, parents, and students, trying to figure out why so often youth had to be in crisis before they could get services,” she said.

Four years ago, Steidl and her youngest daughter, working with the Mental Wellness Center, started a Youth Wellness Connection (YWC) Club at San Marcos High School where students are encouraged to talk about mental health and taught to recognize signs of distress.

There are now YWC Clubs at five high schools, plus the YWC Council, a monthly leadership meeting of students from each high school who come together for in-depth training and advocacy opportunities.

Steidl also created SPOT (Supporting Parents of Teens) a group for parents who share resources, as well as the YouthWell Coalition, a group of stakeholders who seek to raise public awareness and identify barriers to service.

Steidl’s efforts have helped educate, illuminate, and remove the shame associated with mental illness. Yet she pointed out, “I believe that when we start dropping off a lasagna for a family struggling with a mental-health illness the same way we do when someone is battling a physical illness, we will have turned a corner.”