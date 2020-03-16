Additional Information CSUCI cancels classes March 16-19 and accelerates virtual instruction

Camarillo, California, March 15, 2020 – CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) has announced that classes are canceled March 16-19. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in response to local K-12 school closures and the Governor’s announcement asking seniors to self-quarantine at home.

Faculty and staff will finalize adjustments to transition to virtual instruction beginning March 20 and will remain in effect through the end of the spring semester concluding on May 22, 2020.

CSUCI continues to monitor daily with Ventura County Public Health and continues to remain safe and there are zero presumptive and no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on or related to CSUCI.

The campus will remain open for faculty, staff and students will continue to have access to student services as needed.

Additionally, all CSUCI employees who are 65 years and older or are vulnerable to COVID-19 have been asked to practice home quarantine and must stay off campus.

The University encourages students, faculty and staff to visit regularly the campus coronavirus website at: go.csuci.edu/covid19 along with accessing FAQs and other important resources and information. Updates will also be available on the University’s Information Hotline at 805-437-3911.

