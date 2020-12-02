’Tis the Season 2020

You can also choose from an array of creative virtual events, such as learning how to make sufganiyot (jelly-filled donuts) for Chanukah, perusing galleries to view and purchase artwork, shopping for unique items from museum stores, and uniting with family and friends for a ceremony to honor those who cannot be with us this holiday season. The Independent’s wish is that our annual guide will encourage families, friends, and neighbors from all communities to find support, the time to relax, mindfulness (masks), and to have a little fun!

Let the Santa Barbara Independent’s complete guide to holiday happenings assist you in planning a modified but festive agenda with safety guidelines for in-person events, such as finding the perfect Christmas tree, taking photos with Santa, walking through a nightly snowfall, dining, and, of course, shopping.

Who would have considered back in March that we would still be celebrating holidays and traditions during this continued pandemic? Well, here we are. But hopefully we’ve all been enlightened to the importance of family and community.

CHRISTMAS TREES

Anthony’s Christmas Trees

Get just the right Christmas tree through Dec. 24. Mon.-Thu.: 9am-8pm; Fri.-Sat.: 9am-9pm; Sun: 10am-7pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 966-6668 or email elves@anthonyschristmastrees.com.

anthonyschristmastrees.com

Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees

Beautiful trees will be available daily. Through Dec. 23, 10am-9pm. 3865 State St. (La Cumbre Plaza, Macy’s parking lot). Free. Call (805) 218-0282.

bigwavedaveschristmastrees.com/christmas-trees

*$ Carpinteria Boy Scouts Christmas Tree Lot

Pick out a beautiful, top-quality tree, and support the Boy Scouts, Carpinteria Troop 50. Through Dec. 19. Sat.: 1-6:30pm; Sun.: 8:30am-6:30pm; Mon.-Wed.: 3-8:30pm. 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Call (805) 698-4372.

tinyurl.com/BoyScoutXmasTrees

COMMUNITY

37th Annual Ceremony of Light, Love, Remembrance, and Unity

Join this heartwarming virtual ceremony (registration is required) to remember and honor the many that are missed this holiday season. The traditional Trees of Remembrance with stars will be placed at the following locations: Santa Barbara (Lobero Theatre), Montecito (Upper Village Green), Goleta (Camino Real Marketplace), and Carpinteria (Seal Fountain). Wed., Dec. 16, 6-7pm.

hospiceofsb.org/lual

HOLIDAY FUN FOR CHILDREN

The Buellton Christmas Farmers’ Market

There will be an arts and crafts kit for the kids to take home, a food truck, and an opportunity take a socially distanced photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus 3-5pm, music from the S.Y.V. Jazz Band, and a light display at 6pm. Sun., Dec. 6, 2-6pm. Village Park, 330 Valley Vineyard Cir., Buellton. Free.

tinyurl.com/BuelltonHoliday

Snowfall: Walk Thru a Winter Wonderland

Play in the nightly snow, which is actually made from vegetables and is gluten-free, nontoxic, and non-damaging. “Snow-cial” distancing and face masks will be required. Through Thu., Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 25), 5:30, 6:30, and 7pm. Center Court, Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free.

http://paseonuevoshopping.com/events/snowfall

Photos with Santa at La Cumbre Plaza

Take your photo with Santa! Visit the website to learn about what to expect during your contactless visit with Santa and to make a reservation. Dec. 4-24 (closed Dec. 7). Fri.-Sat.: 11am-3pm and 4-8pm; Sun.: 11am-3pm and 3:30-7pm; Thu., Dec. 24: 9am-1pm and 2-5pm. Free.

shoplacumbre.com/SantaPhotos

12/09: A&L at the Drive-in: Elf

UCSB Arts & Lectures invites you to arrive early for food trucks, concessions, and entertainment before watching 2003’s Elf (PG) at 8pm, starring Will Ferrell as the man who was raised as an elf at the North Pole. Visit the website for safety guidelines. Wed., Dec. 9, 8pm (gates open at 7:40pm). Goleta West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., #3833, Goleta. Free.

http://tinyurl.com/ArtsLecturesDrive-In

Selfies with Santa

Bring family, friends, and pets for a selfie with Santa in front of the huge Christmas tree. Tag your photos @ShopPaseoNuevo #SelfiesWithSanta to be entered to win weekly prizes. Masks are mandatory. No appointments required. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 19-20, noon-6pm. Free.

tinyurl.com/SantaSelfies

HOLIDAY FUN FOR EVERYONE

Buellton’s Holiday Poker Run

This family event can be done at your own pace as you drive or ride bikes to five various stops in town to collect a card to complete your poker hand. Prizes awarded for most spirited, so dress up and decorate your cars and bikes. Winners will be announced following the event at the Chamber & Visitors Bureau (597 Ave. of the Flags, Ste. 101, Buellton). Sat., Dec. 5, 10am-4pm. $20; $5/extra hand.

tinyurl.com/BuelltonHoliday

Christmas in the Country

Visitors will embark on a drive-through magical holiday light experience with displays presented by area businesses and families (health and safety protocols permitting). Wed.-Sun.; through Jan. 3, 2021; 6-9pm. Elks Event Ctr., 4040 Hwy. 101, Santa Maria. $40/car. Call (805) 925-4125.

tinyurl.com/SantaMariaChristmas

Rockstar Tour of Lights

Climb aboard the trolley for a 90-minute tour of all the amazing Christmas lights and decorations in S.B. Tours are available for private charters only this year. Dec. 5-24; 5:30, 7, and 8:30pm. 20-30 passenger tours: $600-$700/per trolley.

http://rockstartrolley.com

12/12: PCPA Presents Home for the Holidays Virtual Cabaret

Stream this performance of PCPA artists performing beautiful songs. Sat., Dec. 12, 6pm. Free.

http://pcpa.org/support/page-11

Festive Alfresco Movie Night

Watch your favorite holiday movie classics under the stars as you recline on the Pacific Lawn. Enjoy popcorn, artisanal candies, apple cider, and cookies. Blankets and personal headphones will be supplied. Reservations are required and cancellation fees apply. Wed.-Fri., Dec. 23-25, 7:30-9:30pm. Belmond El Encanto S.B., 800 Alvarado Pl. $75/adult; $35/ages 12 and under. Call (805) 845-5800 or email elencanto@belmond.com.

http://tinyurl.com/AlFrescoBelmond

HOLIDAY CLASSES/WORKSHOPS

Holiday Box Craft Virtual Class

Adults and kids of all ages can create a decorative box that has a cardstock bottom and origami paper top. Pick up a kit with all the materials at Solvang Library (1745 Mission Dr., Solvang) and follow the live online instruction. Please register online. Thu., Dec. 3, 3pm. Free.

tinyurl.com/HolidayBoxClass

Get Baked with Chef Doug: Sufganiyot

Join Chef Doug Weinstein on Zoom and learn how to make sufganiyot (jelly-filled donuts) just in time for Chanukah. Thu., Dec. 3, 2pm. Free. RSVP to rvargeson@sbjf.org.

tinyurl.com/GetBakedChefDoug

Painted Cabernet Virtual Holiday Classes

Join an in-studio class via Zoom. All painters will receive a kit: 16×20 canvas, paints, and brushes. Visit the website to choose Glowing Tree, Starry Trees, Mr. Snowman, Red Christmas Truck, Christmas in Paris, Blue Christmas, and Gingerbread House. Register to receive a Zoom link by email. Dec. 4-6, 11-13, and 19-20; 1 or 6pm most days. $35.

tinyurl.com/PaintedCabernetHoliday

Painting in the Garden

Paint a beautiful Starry Tree outdoors with guidance from a Painted Cabernet professional while you sip on area wines and enjoy your own plate of cookies. Safety guidelines will be in place. Reservations are required. Sun., Dec. 13, 2pm. Belmond El Encanto S.B., 800 Alvarado Pl. $89/includes two glasses of wine. Ages 21+. $89.

tinyurl.com/StarryTree

DIY Holiday Craft Virtual Class

Adults and kids are invited to create a holiday craft. If you need supplies for the craft, please contact the library via phone to arrange pick up during curbside hours. Sat., Dec. 19, 2pm. Free. Call (805) 688-3115.

http://tinyurl.com/HolidayCraftClass

Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol

Tony Award–winning actor Jefferson Mays portrays 50 roles that conjure the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theater home for the holidays. Stream this world premiere that was captured live on Nov. 28 through Jan. 3, 2021. $50.

http://tinyurl.com/RubiconAChristmasCarol

SHOPPING

Locals’ Collective

Shop small and local at this unique pop-up that will feature Anna Janelle Jewelry, (In)Larkin, Jilli Vanilli, La Calle Studios, Menchaca Chocolates, RoHo, artist Rod Lathim, and more. Private appointments and shipping are available. Thu.-Sun., through Jan. 3, 2021; also open Mon.-Wed., Dec. 21-23. Thu.-Sat.: 11am-8pm; Sun.: 11am-7pm. 931 State St. Free. Email localscollectivesb@gmail.com.

http://facebook.com/localscollectivesb

S.B. Outdoor Christmas Market

Shop safely for your holiday gifts, such as jewelry, clothing, candles, artwork, books, chocolate, skin care, and more, from area artisans and small businesses. Thu.-Sun. and Tue., through Dec. 24. Thu.-Fri.: 3-8pm; Sat.:-Sun.: 11am-7pm; Tue.: 3-6pm. Paseo Nuevo at De la Guerra Place, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free.

tinyurl.com/XmasOutdoorMarket

A Crimson Holiday

S.B.’s uptown artisan gift gallery offers safe shopping for items from 40-plus of the area’s most talented artists, designers, and authors through January 15, 2021. Visit the website to learn about Monday-morning private shopping and Thursday-morning senior shopping opportunities. Hours vary. Through Dec. 31. La Cumbre Plaza (across from Chico’s), 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 570-1987.

acrimsonholiday.com

12th Annual 100 Grand Exhibition (100 Works of Art $1,000 or Less)

100 Grand will display 108 quality works of art such as paintings, drawings, photographs, assemblage, and sculpture by emerging and established artists. Visit the website or in person for socially distant viewing through Mon., Dec. 28. Masks are mandatory. 10am-5:30pm (contact the Gallery for holiday closures). Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 730-1460.

tinyurl.com/100Grand2020

*$ Folks & Tribal Arts Pop-Up

Visit this outdoor version of the annual fundraiser over four weekends. Shop for wool clothing from Peru; clothing and textiles, jewelry, sculptures, and Talavera pottery from Oaxaca; and beaded leather sandals, cowhide bags, and more from Kenya. 25 percent of sales will support the museum. Fri.-Sun., Nov. 27-Dec. 20, 10am-5pm. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol. Call (805) 682-4711.

sbnature.org

53rd Annual Yes Store

This virtual shop, which will continue year-round, highlights some of the area’s finest artisans of woodworking, ceramics, fine jewelry, glasswork, fabric, leather, and more. Choose items to be shipped or picked up at 121 State St. Thu.-Sun., 12:30-5pm.

theyesstore.com

Boutique du Magique

This boutique was created by Arlene Larsen, cofounder of the Magic Castle Cabaret, and offers holiday ornaments and decorations, jewelry, sequined coats and jackets, and items from the Magic Castle gift shop in Hollywood. Masks are required (and for sale). Tue.-Sat., through Dec. 31, 11:30am-4pm. Free. 30 Los Patos Wy., Montecito. Call (805) 845-0555 or email magicccsb@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/BoutiqueDuMagique

S.B. Arts & Crafts Show

Shop from area artists and artisans. Masks are required. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 5-20. Sat.: 10am-5pm; Sun.: 10am-6pm. Between Cabrillo Boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free. Call (805) 560-7557.

tinyurl.com/100Grand2020

*$ The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Holiday Book

Purchase gift-quality used children’s, coffee table, cooking, and current reads while supporting Planned Parenthood. Sat.-Sun, Dec. 5-6, 9am-3pm. Free. Planned Parenthood Warehouse, 5726 Thornwood Dr., Goleta. Call (805) 722-1522.

ppcccbooksale.com

The Goleta Valley Art Association’s 10th Annual Picasso for Peanuts

Visit the GVAA website to shop from a selection of art pieces in a variety of media priced at $300 or less from 200 member artists through March 2021.

tgvaa.org/virtual-show

State Street Promenade “Shop Local” Market

Downtown S.B. will host a market to highlight downtown businesses and area artisans and local goods. The marketplace will be located on the 1000 block of State Street between Carrillo and Figueroa streets. Thu.; Dec. 3, 10, and 17;0. 3-7:30pm. Free.

downtownsb.org/events

*$ Give Art with Heart: Holiday Virtual Art Market

Shop unique artwork and handmade gifts by 25 local artists while helping to empower professional and creative growth for artists with disabilities. Printed artwork and special gifts may be ordered and shipped directly to your home. Reserve your artwork by calling S.B. Art Works gallery at (805) 260-6705. Dec. 3-30.

tinyurl.com/GiveArtWithHeart

Bettina Norton: The Holiday Shop

Shop online for unique gifts such as mugs, cards, candles, ornaments, and canvases for the horse person in your life created by artist Bettina Norton. Email bettina@bettinanorton.com.

tinyurl.com/BettinaNorton

Gem Faire

Find the perfect gift for every budget from over 40 exhibitors. Safety protocols will be practiced. Masks are required. Fri., Dec. 11, noon-6pm; Sat., Dec. 12, 10am-6pm; Sun., Dec. 13, 10am-5pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $7/weekend pass.

tinyurl.com/SBGemFaire

S.B. Museum of Art, Museum Store: ’Tis the Season Collection

Simplify your holiday shopping experience with store gift guides, designed to bring joy to every person on your list. Check out the new 2020 holiday snow globes, home decor, and ornaments! Tue.-Sun., 10am-5pm (closed Mondays and holidays). 1130 State St. Call (805) 884-6454.

sbmastore.net/collections/tis-the-season

Wildling Museum of Art & Nature Online Museum Store

This gift store is full of unique merchandise, books, and locally made crafts and jewelry that show love for art and nature! Call (805) 688-1082 or email store@wildlingmuseum.org.

store.wildlingmuseum.org

S.B. Maritime Museum Store

Shop antique nautical reproductions, books, clothes, toys, and home decor. Thu.-Sun., noon-5pm. S.B. Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Ste 190. Call (805) 962-8404.

http://sbmm.org/museum-store

Old Mission S.B. Serra Shop

Shop for books, chocolate, home decor, jewelry, religious gifts, and more. Mon.-Sun., 9:30am-5pm. Curbside pickup and free delivery in Goleta, Montecito, and S.B. Old Mission S.B., 2201 Laguna St. Call (805) 682-4149.

santabarbaramission.org/gift-shop

HOLIDAY EATS

Helena Bakery Holiday Provisions For Hanukkah and Christmas

These take-out provisions, including Parker House rolls; a stuffing kit made from artisan sourdough, Challah bread, and pies, will upgrade any holiday meal. Available while supplies last through Mon., Dec. 28. Helena Avenue Bakery, 131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. 7am-2pm. $11-$28/menu item. Call (805) 880-3383.

tinyurl.com/HelenaProvisions

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Angel Oak

Select from a specialty brunch or a seaside full dinner menu. Reservations are recommended. Thu.-Fri., Dec. 24-25, 11am-2:30pm and 5-10pm. Prices vary. The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, 8301 Hollister Ave. Call (805) 571-4220.

tinyurl.com/BacaraHolidayDining

Christmas Eve at Malibu Farm

Enjoy a family-style dinner with a choice of an à la carte breakfast or lunch seating or a prix-fixe dinner. Thu., Dec. 24. Brunch: 7:30-11am; lunch: 11:30am-2:30pm; dinner: 5-10pm. $140/adult; $65/ages 4-12; free/ages 0-4. Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. Call (805) 900-8388.

tinyurl.com/RosewoodHoliday2020

Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinner at Caruso’s

Enjoy Chef Massimo Falsini’s Feast of the Seven Fishes, also known as La Vigilia or The Eve, a traditional Italian-American meal that consists of exquisite fish and seafood dishes. Thu., Dec. 24, 5:30-9:30pm. Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. $225/adult; $85/ages 4-12; free/ages 0-4. Call (805) 900-8388.

tinyurl.com/RosewoodHoliday2020

Christmas Day at Malibu Farm

The brunch buffet will pair regionally influenced Christmas classics with a cut-your-own-salad garden and seasonal dishes. Select from an à la carte breakfast menu in the morning or opt for a festive family-style prix-fixe dinner. Fri., Dec. 25. Breakfast: 7:30-11am; dinner: 11:30am-8:30pm. $125/adult; $65/ages 4-12; free/ages 0-4. Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. Call (805) 900-8388.

tinyurl.com/RosewoodHoliday2020

Christmas Day at Caruso’s

Celebrate early with a Christmas Day brunch, and in the evening, enjoy selections from a sumptuous four-course prix-fixe menu. Fri., Dec. 25. Brunch: 11:30am-2:30pm. $110/adult; $65/ages 4-12; free/ages 0-4. Dinner: 5:30-9:30pm. $165/adult; $85/ages 4-12; free/ages 0-4. Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. Call (805) 900-8388.

tinyurl.com/RosewoodHoliday2020

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at bouchon

Enjoy a three-course, seasonal wine country cuisine dinner choosing from the entire menu. Thu., Dec. 24, 4-8:30pm; Fri., Dec. 25, 3-8pm. $95. bouchon, 9 W. Victoria St. Call (805) 730-1160.

bouchonsantabarbara.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AND DAY

New Year’s Eve at bouchon

Choose from the entire bouchon menu or a seasonal dinner cuisine. Thu., Dec. 31, 5-10pm. $95. Bouchon will offer normal dinner service on Fri., January 1, 2021, 5 and 9:30pm. bouchon, 9 W. Victoria St. Call (805) 730-1160.

bouchonsantabarbara.com

Belmond El Encanto’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Drink champagne and listen to live jazz in the dining room or terrace and enjoy a three-course fine dining experience. Thu., Dec. 31, 5-9:30pm. $165/person. Belmond El Encanto S.B., 800 Alvarado Pl. Call (805) 845-5800 or email ele.restaurant@belmond.com.

tinyurl.com/BelmondHolidayDining

New Year’s Day at Angel Oak

Enjoy a specialty seaside brunch with delicious menu items, Angel Oak’s Bloody Mary design bar, and other signature spirited and un-spirited crafted beverages. Reservations are recommended. Fri., Jan. 1, 11am-2:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, 8301 Hollister Ave. Call (805) 571-4220.

tinyurl.com/BacaraHolidayDining