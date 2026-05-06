Cheese the Day!
Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Brings
a Weeklong Celebration of World-Class
Food and Wine to Town
By Leslie Dinaberg & Matt Kettmann
May 7, 2026
Toasting Julia Child’s Love for Live
Renowned Sommelier Bobby Stuckey Just One Star Coming to the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience
Sip, Savor, and Share at Cheese the Day!
SBCE Takes Wine and Cheese Pairing to a Whole New (Rooftop) Level
The Hands-On Hard Work of Mazette Wines
Surf Rat Brewer-Turned-Vintner Zach Petersen Breathing Life into Tiny and Timeless Vineyards
Get Your Taste of SBCE: May 11-17
Many of the nearly 80 events hosted under the S.B. Culinary Experience’s 2026 umbrella are already sold out. See a full list at sbce.events, or choose from one of these four, which showcase the wide range of experiences available.
STREET EATS:
Pair Singaporean street food — prawn toast, curry puffs, black pepper wings, and kaya toast — with craft brews at Lama Sama Uptown. May 13, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; 3435 State St.; $65.
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE:
Zipline over the Santa Ynez Valley with Highline Adventures in Buellton, then chow down with Tacos El Bachas. May 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 700 E. Hwy. 246, Buellton; $150.
COCKTAIL CLASS:
Learn to make seasonal and sustainable cocktails with Rosewood Miramar’s drinks director Eliza Hoar. May 14, 2-4 p.m.; 1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito; $220.
BUTTER & BUBS:
The Butter Garden Party features a curated butter tasting, croissants and cinnamon rolls, and more with sparkling wines. May 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; The Dart Garden, 136 E. Yanonali St.; $140.
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