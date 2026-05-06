Cheese the Day!

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Brings

a Weeklong Celebration of World-Class

Food and Wine to Town

By Leslie Dinaberg & Matt Kettmann

May 7, 2026

Renowned Sommelier Bobby Stuckey Just One Star Coming to the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

SBCE Takes Wine and Cheese Pairing to a Whole New (Rooftop) Level

Surf Rat Brewer-Turned-Vintner Zach Petersen Breathing Life into Tiny and Timeless Vineyards

Get Your Taste of SBCE: May 11-17

Guests enjoy events at the 2025 Santa Barbara Culinary Experience. | Credit: Courtesy

Many of the nearly 80 events hosted under the S.B. Culinary Experience’s 2026 umbrella are already sold out. See a full list at sbce.events, or choose from one of these four, which showcase the wide range of experiences available.

STREET EATS:

Pair Singaporean street food — prawn toast, curry puffs, black pepper wings, and kaya toast — with craft brews at Lama Sama Uptown. May 13, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; 3435 State St.; $65.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE:

Zipline over the Santa Ynez Valley with Highline Adventures in Buellton, then chow down with Tacos El Bachas. May 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 700 E. Hwy. 246, Buellton; $150.

COCKTAIL CLASS:

Learn to make seasonal and sustainable cocktails with Rosewood Miramar’s drinks director Eliza Hoar. May 14, 2-4 p.m.; 1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito; $220.

BUTTER & BUBS:

The Butter Garden Party features a curated butter tasting, croissants and cinnamon rolls, and more with sparkling wines. May 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; The Dart Garden, 136 E. Yanonali St.; $140.