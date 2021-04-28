2021 Summer Camp Guide

Find the Perfect Summer Experience for Your Kids Using Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Fun — In Person or Virtually

Word on the street is that summer camp in S.B. is a great antidote for living through a pandemic. For this year’s annual guide, we have compiled a diverse list of over 75 camps for kids to choose from. Students from tots to older teens can once again participate in this great summer tradition after a long school year of virtual learning. It’s time to hang with friends, meet new ones, learn a new activity, or improve on a particular talent. The guide includes camps that hone a young person’s skills in the visual and performing arts, deepen a love of nature, offer STEM classes, and keep kids active in every type of sport. The old favorites are back, such as Zoo Camp, S.B. Parks & Rec, S.B. Girls and Boys Clubs, and the YMCA with new additions such as Enriched Nature Camp, On the Same Page — All Ages Library Program (free), Rowing Camp at Lake Cachuma, West Coast Kite Life Flight Camp, and more. Don’t forget to ask about early-bird and sibling discounts as well as scholarships when signing up.

Let the S.B. Independent Summer Camp Guide assist you in finding the perfect experience for your hard-working kids. Choose camps that are in person, virtual, or a combination of both. School’s out, and freedom and fun are in! Happy summer!

ARTS

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Each day, children will prepare a meal with Apples to Zucchini culinary educators and skilled volunteers, and then sit down and enjoy it together. Afternoons will be spent on field trips focused on local culinary fun! In person.

Grades 3-7. Mon-Fri., July 26-30, 9am-3pm. $295. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call (805) 452-3497 or email nancy@atozcookingschool.org.

atozcookingschool.org

Art Camp S.B.

Campers’ imaginations will soar with an extravaganza of colorful arts & crafts projects created out of doors, in the woods! In person.

Ages 6-15. June 7-Aug. 13. $275/week. 4597 Camino Molinero. Call (646) 369-7277 or email thewoodsartstudio@gmail.com.

thewoodsartstudio.com

Art Explorers Visual & Digital Arts & Sewing Camps

Weekly camps: Extreme Art, Stop Motion, Special Effects, 2D & 3D Art, Spectacular Superheroes, Couturier, Famous Faces/Places & Art Expedition. In person.

Grades K-8. June 14-July 31.$245-$390/week. Two locations. Email ozwicke@artexplorerssantabarbara.com.

artexplorerssantabarbara.com

Art Studio 4 Kids

The Art Studio 4 Kids Summer Art program offers weekly sessions. In person.

Grades 1-8. June 14-Aug. 20, 9:30am-2pm. $288-$360/week. 815 Puente Dr. Call (805) 689-8993 or email geraldineotte@gmail.com.

artstudio4kids.com

Boxtales Summer Theatre Camps

Take a three-week journey into the Boxtales method that will include training in acting, storytelling, Acro-Yoga, mime, music, and mask in separate camps for youth or teens. In person.

Youth: ages 9-13; June 21-July 9. Teens: ages 14-19; July 12-30. $800/three weeks. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Call (805) 962-1142 or email info@boxtales.org.

boxtales.org/education/summer-camp

Composing Music for Film and Video Game

Learn how to compose and conduct music for video games and film from award-winning game composers and conductors.

Ages 13-18. $345/session. June 14-July 16. Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. Call (818) 601-0875 or email laurie@socalpianoacademy.com.

socalpianoacademy.com

Dance Jams Summer Camps

Join for a summer full of fun with two different styles of dance camp. Virtual and in-person classes.

Ages 5+. July 5-Aug. 13. Confirm by June 1: $110-$220/week; after June 1: $130-$240/week. Magnolia Ctr., 5130 Hollister Ave. Call (805) 225-6078 or email info@thedancenetworksb.com.

thedancenetworksb.com/summer-2021

Destination Dance

Small Classes. BIG Fun! Indoor and outdoor dance classes and camps for all levels! In person.

Ages 12 mo.-teen. June 14-Aug. 11. $55-$400. S.B. Dance Arts Performing Arts Ctr., 531 E. Cota St. Call (805) 966-5299 or email alana@sbdancearts.com.

sbdancearts.com

Goleta School of Ballet

Dance Camp offers classes in ballet, stretch, musical theater, dance history, sewing, and performance. Summer Intensive offers intermediate/advanced students a focus on classical ballet technique ending with a performance. In person.

Ages 9-17. June 21-Aug. 13. $840/three weeks-$1500/five weeks. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com.

goletaschoolofballet.com

Gustafson Dance Camps

Gustafson Dance offers a variety of one- and two-week themed camps throughout the summer including ballet techniques, musical theater, sewing projects, choreography class, and more. All programs culminate in a performance. In person.

Ages 3-16. June 7-Aug. 20. $225-$650. Gustafson Dance, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@gustafsondance.com.

gustafsondance.com

InterAct Theatre Camp — Act It! Move It! Make It!

Full program from the musical theater world including acting, dance/movement, and singing. Great fun creating characters/stories plus a performance. In person.

Ages 4-16. June 7-July 2. $295-$535. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St. Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@interacttheatreschool.com.

interacttheatreschool.com/summer-camps-2021

Momentum Dance Company Summer Dance Camps

Fun and fanciful dance camps with exciting themes like Shark-tacular Shenanigans, Pastel Popstars, and Rainbow Rockers, as well as crafts! Camps combine hip-hop, jazz, acro, and more! In person.

Ages 3-11. June 7-Aug. 13. $225-$250/week. Momentum Dance Company, 316 State St., Ste. A. Call (805) 364-1638 or email momentumdancesb@gmail.com.

momentumdancesb.com

The Nick Rail Summer Band Camp

This well-established four-week music program will provide students the opportunity to continue their musical learning in the summer and includes concert band and sectional instruction. In person.

Ages 9-14. June 14-July 9. $125/per student. La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeducation.org.

tinyurl.com/NickRailBandCamp

Outdoor Clay Camp

Campers will explore the fundamentals of clay in a peaceful outdoor setting. In person.

Ages 7-12. June 21-July 30. $300-$380/session. The Clay Studio, 1351 Holiday Hill Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 565-2529 or email info@claystudiosb.org.

claystudiosb.org/claycamp

Piano, Ukulele, and Music Camps

Campers will play, sing along, explore a large variety of instruments, and participate in active games and creative movement. In person.

Ages 4-8+. July 5-Aug. 12. $250/week. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd.; Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 729-0698 or email kindermusikathy@gmail.com.

kindermusikwithkathy.com/camp

SBEF Summer String Camp

This two-week camp welcomes participants with at least one year of experience on violin, viola, cello, or bass. In person.

Ages 9-14. June 14-25. $250. La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeduction.org.

sbefoundation.org

SBEF Summer Drumline Camp

All levels are welcome to this two-week camp that will expand understanding of music performance, rhythm reading, and playing technique. In person.

Entering grades 6-8. June 7-18. $250. La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeduction.org.

sbefoundation.org

Sew Much Fun

Kids will sew super-fun stuffed animals, beach bags, PJ pants, and more. Small classes arranged by appointment. In person.

K+. Eight hrs.: $200-$220; 12 hrs.: $275-$330. Overpass Rd. Call (805) 450-7129 or email heyprissy@gmail.com.

Stage Left Junior

Exploration and self-expression through performing and cooking. Small group classes include singing, dancing, acting, and cooking. Culminates with a final performance. In person.

Ages 6-12. June 28-July 26. $295. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call (805) 570-1661 or email stageleftjr@gmail.com.

stageleftsb.com

Stage Left Productions Performing Arts Camp

Training in auditioning, physical/vocal techniques, acting/dancing/singing, and set/costume/tech design. Culmination: a full-scale musical performance! In person.

Ages 10-17. June 28-July 26. $795. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call (805) 965-0880 or email stageleft@cox.net.

stageleftsb.com

Teen Film Club

A video production workshop for high school students to learn video and editing skills. In person and virtual.

Ages 13-18. Please inquire for session dates/times, cost, and location. Call (805) 452-7069 or email teenfilmclub805@gmail.com.

2021 YAC Summer Performance Workshop: Camp Broadway

Ensemble Theatre Company’s Young Actors Conservatory (YAC) will provide young performers the chance to expand their skills in the fundamentals of acting, singing, and dancing. In person.

Ages 8-12 (no audition necessary). July 5-17. $550/two weeks. New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St. Call (805) 965-5400 x541.

tinyurl.com/YAC-ETC

2021 YAC Summer Performance Workshop: Musical Theater Performance

Under the direction of award-winning actor/director Brian McDonald, participants will study vocal technique, dance, and acting, culminating in a live musical production of ’50s pop musical Zombie Prom: Atomic Edition. In person.

Ages 13-19 (acceptance by audition). July 19-Aug. 12. $950/four weeks. New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St. Call (805) 965-5400 x541.

tinyurl.com/YAC-ETC

GENERAL

AHA! Summer Program 2021

AHA! will host four-week morning and afternoon summer groups. In person.

Ages 13-18. July 6-29. Donation based. Location: TBD. Call (805) 770-7200 x3 or email enrollment@ahasb.org.

ahasb.org

Camp Haverim

This non-denominational camp is accredited by the American Camp Association and offers art, music, newspaper, drama, talent shows, swimming, and a full array of sports. In person.

Grades K-8. July 5-30. $325-$1100. Visit the website for CIT prices. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 895-6593 or email camphaverim@gmail.com.

camphaverim.com

Cate Summer Mini

In partnership with the Cate Early Learning Center, mini-camp is designed for preschool children. In person.

Ages 3-5. July 12-23, $300/week. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 or email catesummerprograms@cate.org.

cate.org/summer/mini

Costa de Oro Girl Scout Summer Day Camp

At Girl Scout Summer Day Camp, you will spend your summer trying new things, exploring the great outdoors, and making memories with new friends. In person.

Grades K-12. July 19-23. Email costadeorocamp@gmail.com for more information.

girlscoutsccc.org

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara: Camp Ignite!

Hands-on enrichment fun in a pro-girl environment! Girls practice team building and leadership, sports and movement, STEAM, and more! In person.

Grades transitional K-6. June 21-Aug. 13. Goleta Valley Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. $900/four weeks. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs/summer

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara: Camp Ignite for Teens!

A safe, supportive, pro-girl environment for teens featuring STEAM enrichment, leadership development, advocacy, movement, college prep, and more! In person.

Grades 7-12. June 21-Aug. 13. $500/four weeks. Goleta Valley Teen Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs/teens

InnerU Mindfulness Ocean Adventures

Through exploration, fun, and games, children will learn mindfulness skills and deepen their relationship with ocean wildlife.

Grades K-6. June 14-25. $370/week. Goleta and S.B. beaches and parks. Call (805) 708-6363 or email inneru4u@gmail.com.

mindfulnessnaturecamp.com

Marymount Summer Experience

There is something for everyone! Outdoor sports, theater arts, arts & crafts, and pool time! In person.

Entering grades K-6. June 14-July 16. $215/week. Marymount School, 2130 Mission Ridge Rd. Call (805) 569-1811 x114 or email ddowdy@marymountsb.org.

tinyurl.com/Marymount2021

Montessori Center School Elementary Summer Program

These summer sessions will enrich your child’s education with diverse and fun programs. In person.

Ages 6-12. June 15-July 30. $300-$375/week. Montessori Center School, 401 N. Fairview Ave., Ste. 1, Goleta. Call (805) 683-9383 or email l.tosta@mcssb.org.

mcssb.org/summer-camp

Santa Barbara Creative Education

Children can rotate through a variety of activities such as sports, games, art, music, theater, video/photography, science/nature, or academic tutoring. In person.

Ages 6-14. June 7-Aug. 9. $250/week. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call (805) 455-1124 or email darezzocenter@gmail.com.

darezzocenter.com/summer-camps

S.B. Zoo Camp

This award-winning Zoo Camp will offer age-appropriate themed programs featuring animal encounters and hands-on science.

Ages 3-12. June 7-Aug. 13. $195-$345/week. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call (805) 962-5339 or email cabbott@sbzoo.org.

sbzoo.org/learn/zoo-camp

Summer @ Laguna

Choose from Laguna’s favorite summer camps such as Arts @ Laguna or from over 30 new camp offerings which come in different shapes and sizes to satisfy a wide range of ages and interests. In person.

Ages 4-18. June 21-Aug. 13. $360/week. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr. Call (805) 687-2461 or email zmoore@lagunablanca.org.

lagunablanca.org/summer

EDUCATION/STEM

American Sign Language Camp

Daily themed American Sign Language lessons that include vocabulary, grammar, and Deaf Culture through fun interactive lessons, games, and music. In person.

Ages 8-12. June 21-July 30. $225/week. Stow Grove Park, 580 N. La Patera Ln., Goleta. Call (818) 515-6593 or email aslinsb@gmail.com.

aslinsb.com

California Learning Center

Elementary students can brush up on math or English, and rising seniors can take a college application or college essay workshop. In person.

Ages 8-18. July 26-Aug. 29. $100, $195, $675/camp or workshop. California Learning Ctr., 3324 State St., Ste. L. Call (805) 563-1579 or email info@clcsb.com.

clcsb.com/summer

Enriched Nature Camp

Nature activities enriched with social and emotional learning. Engage the senses with short hikes, games, art, observation, and discussion! In person.

Ages 6-10. June 28-Aug. 20. $275/week. Tucker’s Grove Park, Stevens Park, and S.B. Botanic Garden. Call (805) 895-2110 or email hello@enrichedathome.com.

enrichedathome.com/enriched-nature-camp

Math Camp at S.B. Family School

Fun, hands-on exploration of creative mathematics for kids who enjoy math. Weekly themes include: magic, art, codes, sports, games, money, and infinity. In-person and virtual classes.

Grades 4-9. June 8-Aug. 14. $300-$550/week. Goleta (near Goleta Library). Call (805) 680-9950 or email camps@sbfamilyschool.com.

sbfamilyschool.com/camps

MOXI Camp

Choose from these Moxi Camps: Summer Games, Craft + Create, Top Secret, and Super Messy Science. In person.

Grades 1-6. June 7-Aug.5. $230-$395. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St. Call (805) 770-5020 or email sales@moxi.org.

tinyurl.com/MoxiCamp2021

On the Same Page — All Ages Library Program

Free programs, a paper-chain reading log, a community-wide scavenger hunt, and a new mobile library! In person and virtual.

All ages. June 1-Aug. 15. Free. Carpinteria, Central, Eastside, and Montecito Libraries and the Library on the Go outreach van. Call (805) 962-7653 or email youthservices@santabarbaraca.gov.

sbplibrary.org

SBHS Computer Science Academy Creative Computing Camps

Learn to create digital art and animations through code. Fun and engaging activities taught by SBHS CS Academy students with school staff supervision. In person and virtual.

Grades 6-8. June 7-18. Free. S.B. High School, Rm. 26, 700 E. Anapamu St. Call (805) 966-9101 x5027 or email dmoschitto@sbunified.org.

sbhscs.org/summer-camp

Terrific Scientific STEAM Camps

STEAM Camps: Minecraft & Roblox, engineering and programming, Lego WeDo and EV3 robotics, drawing and sculpting, and fun, hands-on science!

Grades K-8. June 14-July 31. $245-$390. Providence School, 3224 Calle Pinon; and Art Explorers Studio, 5330 Debbie Rd., Ste. 100. Email ozwicke@terrificscientific.org.

terrificscientific.org

SLEEPAWAY

California Backpacking Camp

Stewardship through experience is this camp’s motto. Campers will be circumnavigating California; backpacking, rock climbing, sea kayaking, and mountaineering in the most epic parks along the way.

Ages 14-17. July 19-Aug. 13. $2,400. Call (415) 747-1451 or email yehudahrc@gmail.com.

caba.camp

Camp Natoma

Sleep under the stars, connect with nature, and be creative! Get outside this summer and experience true summer fun!

Ages 7-17. June 28-Aug. 15. $850/session. Adelaida mountains west of Paso Robles. Call (805) 316-0163 or email info@campnatoma.org.

campnatoma.org

Cate Summer Institute

Campers at this residential academic camp will experience boarding school, a different kind of academic experience, leadership, and the outdoors.

Grades 6-8. June 27-Aug. 7. $1,875/week. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd, Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 or email catesummerprograms@cate.org.

tinyurl.com/CateInstitute2021

Cate Summer Outdoors

In this Residential Outdoors program, campers will enjoy the natural beauty Santa Barbara County has to offer while challenging themselves.

Grades 6-10. July 12-23. $995/week. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 or email catesummerprograms@cate.org.

tinyurl.com/CateOutdoors2021

Dunn School

This fun-filled four-week overnight camp is for students needing academic support or who have learning differences.

Ages 13-17. July 10-Aug. 6. $8,000. Dunn School, 2555 W. Hwy. 154, Los Olivos. Call (805) 686-0615 or email summer@dunnschool.org.

dunnschool.org/summer/learning-strategies

Girls Rock S.B. Amplify Sleepaway Camp

Amplify Sleepaway Camp empowers girls and women through music, creative arts education, community, and positive mentorship.

Grades 5-12. June 27-July 31. $1,950-$3,650/session. Catalina Island. Call (805) 699-5247 or email girlsrocksb@gmail.com.

girlsrocksb.org

InnerU Get Wild Backpacking Adventure

Middle and high school girls will experience five days of fun and adventures backpacking in the S.B. backcountry. Get wild!

Ages 13-16. June 7-11. $650/week. Los Padres National Forest. Call (805) 708-6363 or email inneru4u@gmail.com.

mindfulnessnaturecamp.com

OUTDOOR

Summer Sailing with the S.B. Youth Sailing Foundation

There are five, two-week sessions in the morning to learn to sail and afternoon race-level classes. In person.

Ages 5-18. June 7-Aug. 13. $375/two-week session; $1,250/five-weeks. SBYSF, 130 Harbor Wy. Call (805) 965-4603 or email sbysf.director@gmail.com.

sbysf.org/summer

Wilderness Youth Project Summer Camp

At these one- to two-week camps in S.B. outdoor natural spaces, the focus is on child-centered nature exploration and play. Scholarships are available. In person.

Ages 4-17. June 7-Aug. 13. $250-$685/session. Various locations throughout S.B. and Goleta. Call (805) 964-8096 or email info@wyp.org.

wyp.org/kids-summer-camp/

SPORTS/WELLNESS

805 Beach Volleyball Club

This competitive beach volleyball club is for girls. In person.

Ages 12-18. June 14-Aug. 13. Email for pricing and registration. East Beach. Call (805) 259-9573 or email sb805beach@hotmail.com.

805beach.com

Bishop Diego Summer Volleyball Camps

These camps offer high-level instruction and competition for players of all abilities! Four weeks, two sessions per day. In person.

Ages 9-17. June 24-July 23. $150/session. Bishop Diego High School, 4000 La Colina Rd. Call (805) 967-1266 or email dbennett@bishopdiego.org.

tinyurl.com/BishopSummerVolleyball

Camp Wheez

Join for camp fun! Enjoy games, crafts, cooking, and more, all while learning about asthma. Taking care of your asthma will help you live your healthiest life. In person.

Ages 6-10 on Sept. 1. Aug. 2-5. Free. Veronica Springs Church, 949 Veronica Springs Rd. Call (805) 681-7672 or email campwheez@sansumclinic.org.

sansumclinic.org/camp-wheez

Cate Sports Academy

Half-day, day, and overnight camp options place an emphasis on both athletic advancement and personal development. Sports offered vary by week and include baseball, basketball, boys’ lacrosse, girls’ lacrosse, softball, tennis, and volleyball. In person.

Grades 3-11. July 12-Aug. 7. $195-$895/week. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 or email catesummerprograms@cate.org.

tinyurl.com/CateSports

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara: Gymnastics Camp

Tumble into Girls Inc.! Certified gymnastics instructors teach skill instruction, games, and performances to beginner-intermediate girls and boys. In person.

Ages 5-12. June 21-Aug. 13. $480/two-week session. Girls Inc. Gymnastics, 531 E. Ortega St. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs/gymnastics

Learn to Row Camp

Mission Rowing brings the first opportunity for local youth to explore and try the amateur Olympic sport of rowing. Learn the basics and develop your skill set. In person.

Entering grades 5-12. June 7-Aug. 13. $325/session. Mission Rowing, Lake Cachuma Recreation Area, 2225 Hwy. 154. Call (206) 660-3567 or email carol@missionrowing.org.

missionrowing.org/camps

Lovewater Half-Day Kids Surf Camp

This camps focuses on working with a select group of kids who are truly excited about surfing. Whether a total beginner or a little shredder, take your skills to the next level in the fun and encouraging atmosphere. In person.

Ages 5-13. June 7-Aug. 27. $70-$95/day; $275-$425/week. Campus Point Surf Break, Goleta. Call (805) 636-1552 or email info@lovewatersurf.com.

lovewatersurf.com/summer-surf-camps

Mountain Biking & Bike Mechanics Camp

Come learn proper bicycle riding techniques on trails and basic bike mechanics, taught by the experienced staff of S.B. Middle School! In person.

Ages 9-14. July 26-Aug. 5. $295/week. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Email summercamp@sbms.org.

sbms.org/sbms-summer-camps

one.Soccer Schools Summer Camps

For those playing at the highest club or new to soccer, one. Soccer Schools offers day and residential soccer camps. In person.

Ages 5-16. June 14-Aug 6. $299-$1,799. Various locations. Call (805) 845-6801 or email info@onescoccerschools.com.

onesoccerschools.com

Peak2Pacific Outdoor Adventures Summer Camps

Campers will have fun swimming, boogie boarding, surfing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, sailing, marine biology, ecology, and sports. In person.

Ages 5-12; CITs: ages 14-18. June 7-July 30. $100/day, $400/week. West Beach.Call (805) 689-8326 or email peak2pacific@gmail.com.

peak2pacific.com

Peak2Pacific Sailing Adventures Camp

Campers will gain skilled experience in the techniques and strategies of sail racing and also enjoy kayaking, boogie boarding, stand-up paddle boarding, and team-building games! In person.

Ages 7-12; CITs: ages 14-18. July 5-30. $100/day, $400/week. West Beach.

Call 689-8326 or email peak2pacific@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/Peak2Pacific2021

Rowing Camp Experienced

Refine your rowing skills and develop fitness levels and racing execution. In person.

Ages 13-21. June 7-Aug. 13. $115/week. Lake Cachuma Recreation Area, 2225 Hwy. 154. Call (206) 660-3567 or email carol@missionrowing.org.

missionrowing.org/camps

SBBIKE Cycling Camp

Taught by certified bike instructors, participants will learn bike handling skills, traffic laws, and bike maintenance and ride to fun destinations. In person.

Ages 10-14. Goleta: June 7-11; S.B.: June 14-18; Carpinteria: June 21-25. $150/session. Call (805) 875-3562 or email admin@sbbike.org.

www.sbbike.org/summer_camp

S.B. County Junior Lifeguards

The S.B. County Junior Lifeguards is a fun and educational program at Hendry’s and Goleta Beach. In person.

Ages 8-17. June 28-Aug. 6. $315/two-week session. Goleta Beach, 5986 Sandspit Rd., Goleta; Hendry’s Beach, 2981 Cliff Dr. Email sbcojg@sbparks.org.

sbparks.org/jg

S.B. Museum of Natural History: Nature Adventures from Home

Camps will cover kids’ favorite topics, from butterflies to bioluminescence, sea otters to space, and the chemistry of wizarding to grossology! Virtual.

Ages 4-12. June 7-July 9. $150-$250. SB Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Call (805) 682-4711 x171 or email tchin@sbnature2.org.

sbnature.org/natureadventures

S.B. Soccer Club Summer Day Camps

Camps offer a FUN introduction to the forging ground that encompasses the technical, tactical, physical, and mental aspects of the game. In person.

Ages 5-16. June 14-18. $165/half-day. Girsh Park Turf, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 452-0083 or email info@santabarbarasc.org.

tinyurl.com/SBSoccerClub2021

S.B. Soccer Kids Camp

Camps are designed for K-8 school year boys and girls field players and goalkeepers. In person.

Ages 5-16. June 7-Aug. 6. $40/day; $160/week. Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta. Call (714) 222-1903 or email sbsoccercamps@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/SBSoccerKids

Surf Happens Surf Camps

Get stoked! For the last 22 years, Surf Happens has introduced students to the joy of surfing. In person.

Ages 4-17. June 7-Aug. 27. $110-$160/daily; $450-$650/week. East side of Santa Claus Ln. Beach, Carpinteria. Call (805) 966-3613 or email info@surfhappens.com.

tinyurl.com/SurfHappens2021

Twin Lakes Junior Golf Summer Camp

This camp is designed for kids of all skill levels to fall in love with the game of golf. In person.

Ages 4-14. June 7-Aug.13. $300-$600/week. Twin Lakes Golf Course, 6034 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 223-7508 or email katy@donparsonsgolf.com.

twinlakesgolf.com/summer-camp

UCSB Campus Point Jr. Lifeguards

Participants gain a wide variety of skills, knowledge, and valuable experience, which builds self-confidence and skills for life. In person.

Ages 8-17. June 21-Aug. 13. $480/four-weeks. Campus Point, Goleta Beach, and UCSB Recreation Ctr. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/JrLifeguardUCSB

UCSB Swim Lessons

Learn to swim at the beautiful UCSB Recreation Center pools taught by experienced instructors. In person.

Ages 4-15. Dates and cost TBA. UCSB Recreation Ctr. pools. Call (805) 893-2501 or email swimlessons@recreation.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/SwimLessonsUCSB

UCSB Surf & Kayak Camp

Enjoy surfing and other beach activities at the best beach camp at the best location in town. Staff are certified lifeguards

Ages 9-15. June 21-Aug. 13. $30 one-time rash guard fee; $175/week. Campus Point, UCSB. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/Surf-KayakUCSB

West Coast Kite Life Flight Camp

Learn to fly stunt and power kites on the beach through teamwork and focus with fellow flight enthusiasts.

Ages 10-17. June 7-Aug. 13. $197-$237. East Beach (across from the Hilton S.B., 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 837-9666 or email westcoastkitelife@gmail.com.

westcoastkitelife.com

S.B. PARKS & REC and YMCA CAMPS

A Safe, Fun Summer with S.B. Parks and Rec

This summer, S.B. Parks and Recreation is offering many different camps at some of S.B.’s most iconic locations with full- and part-day camps, summer drop-in, and Junior Counselors. We’ve compiled a list of Parks and Rec camp titles with ages and cost for you to choose from. All summer camp information is available at: tinyurl.com/Park-RecSummer2021

tinyurl.com/FullDayCamps

tinyurl.com/PartDayCamps

tinyurl.com/DropInSummer

tinyurl.com/JrCounselors

Adventure and Ocean Explorers Camp: ages 5-14, $325-357/week.

Beach Volleyball Camp: ages 9-17, $150-$165

Beginning Water Polo: ages 9-14, $95-$105

Bizzy Girls Entrepreneurship Camp: ages 6-12, $345-$395

Boogie and Surf Camp: ages 5-17, $400-$440

Camp Millionaire: ages 10-14, $370/week

Ceramics Camp: ages 7-14, $207-$227

CSI Camp (Online): ages 12-17, $107

Hearts Horseback Riding Camp: ages 6-10, $425

Junior Lifeguards: Full Summer or Individual Sessions. Ages 9-17, $300-$330/session, $800-$880/full summer

LEGO-Inspired Engineering Camp: ages 5-12, $350-$385

Nature Camp: ages 6-12, $395-$435

Skate Camp: ages 6-12, $185-$205

Spotlight Kids Theater Camp: ages 6-12, $324-$356

Tennis and Swim Camp: ages 7-15, $275-$300

Travel Skate Camp: ages 8-12, $200-$220

Volleyball – Beach Camps: Ages 9-17, $150-$165/week

Youth Evolution Basketball: ages 5-10, $199-$219

Youth Evolution Soccer: ages 5-12, $169-$188

Make Your Summer Shine at the YMCA

The YMCA is ready to go for Summer Day Camp by offering a safe and fun environment for your child. Strict safety protocols have been established by the American Camping Association, including new COVID-19 operational guidelines.

Ages 2½-18. June 7-Aug. 13. Preschool Camp, Counselor in Training, Traditional Summer Day Camps: art, STEM activities, sports and outdoor recreation, field trips; Summer Specialty Camps: All Sorts of Sports, Explorer Camp, Kinder Camp, Pioneer Camp, Jr. High Camp. Visit the website for camp descriptions, locations, and cost. Call Montecito at (805) 969-3288 or S.B. at (805) 687-7727.

ciymca.org/summer-camp