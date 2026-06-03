Parading with Pride

Around Santa Barbara County

Celebrations, Drag History, and Long-Lost Bars

By Callie Fausey, Christina McDermott, and Emily Vesper

June 4, 2026



Speaking to Santa Barbara’s pride organizations, one thing was clear: Visibility is now more important than ever.

June is Pride Month in the United States, commemorating the Stonewall riots 57 years ago. Back then, homosexuality was a crime in America and police around the country regularly harassed and arrested gays and lesbians and raided clubs and bars such as New York City’s Stonewall Inn. The 1969 riots erupted there to protest such a raid. For the first time, gay, lesbian, and trans patrons fought back defending their human rights. That moment marked the beginning of what was then known as the Gay Liberation Movement.

A year later, the first pride parade was held in New York, filling the streets with thousands of members of the LGBT community, their families, and friends. Since then, though the struggle was often intense and violent, much was achieved. Criminalizing laws were erased; marriages were legalized; men and women were, for the first time in U.S. history, able to proclaim their true identities — increasingly without fear. In some parts of the country, including California, Pride Parades became as commonplace as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Until recently.

Attacks on gay life have begun to spread, and under an administration that has refused to support the LGBTQ community, the rebellious spirit of Stonewall is being reignited — or, perhaps, it never went away.

While this rebellion may no longer involve throwing bricks at cops, the right to live openly and with pride no longer feels like a guaranteed liberty.

Santa Barbara’s LGBTQ community has a long and robust history. Gone are the gay bars that once provided a place for lesbian and gay residents to meet and be merry. However, in their place are year-round celebrations of queer identities through pride parades, festivals, and club nights for drag performances and gatherings.

For those looking to be loud and proud, the Independent took stock of some of Santa Barbara county’s pride celebrations that happen not just in June, but throughout the year. —Callie Fausey

From SBCC to SYV