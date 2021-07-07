Music of Santa Barbara’s Past, Present, and Future
Listening to Popsicko, Music Academy of the West, and UCSB’s Amanda Gregory
By S.W. Lauden, Charles Donelan, and Melody Pezeshkian | July 8, 2021
The music makers of the world are ready to perform again — but if the constant emails to our inboxes about new songs and fresh music videos are any indication, they never really stopped.
As we try to put the pandemic behind us, we felt it was a good time to remind our readers of Santa Barbara’s rich musical tradition, which comes in many forms.
So read on to learn about the grungy 1990s alt-rock of Popsicko, the upcoming performances of clean classical from the Music Academy of the West, and the mind-bending multimedia efforts of Amanda Gregory at UCSB.