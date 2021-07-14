Indy Book Club: Thrillers for July

Discuss Peter Swanson’s Thriller with Book Clubbers on August 6

By Caitlin Fitch

What’s cozier than curling up and getting sucked into a good thriller? There’s something about pondering a mystery and putting the pieces together that lends itself to a quick summer read. That’s why, for July, the Indy Book Club​— ​a partnership between the Independent and the Santa Barbara Public Library — ​is focusing on the genre. Our featured book, Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson, stars unreliable narrator and bookstore owner Malcolm Kershaw, who’s contacted by the FBI regarding a series of murders that mimic classic novels. Let’s stop there before any required spoiler alerts.

After zooming through Eight Perfect Murders, I decided to go deeper and picked up Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke. It’s the first in a series about Black Texas Ranger Darren Mathews, who investigates crimes against the Black community in the South. Bluebird, Bluebird is a page-turning and atmospheric novel that examines systemic racism in the criminal justice system. Next on my list of thrillers is The Guest List by Lucy Foley.

I’m excited to discuss all of these thrillers and more with you during our live (!) Indy Book Club discussed at Municipal Winemakers on Wednesday, August 11, at 6 p.m. Come have a glass of wine or whatever and talk about this month’s recommendation and other authors and books. See independent.com/indybookclub.

