Livin’ That Santa Barbara Bike Life

Pedaling On With Wheelie Kids and World-Saving Moguls

By Indy Staff | August 26, 2021

It was no accident that bicycles became almost impossible to buy in the early days of the pandemic. Biking was one of the few safe things you could do. Luckily, stocks have been replenished and the enthusiasm for two-wheeling never went away. In fact, the pause gave new trends and new ideas room to grow.

In this installment of our annual Wheels Issue, you’ll read about the Lords of Dogtown–like rise of a new sport, the corporate leader of a biking behemoth who has the brains and bankroll to change the world, and a homegrown shop that’s quickly becoming the cultural nexus of a new generation of rider. Enjoy, and please pedal responsibly.

City Teens Find a Positive Physical Outlet During the Pandemic

By Ryan P. Cruz

Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Santa Barbara Resident and Bicycling Guru Has Big Plans Locally and Globally

By Nick Welsh

Credit: Jeff Kennel

New De la Vina Shop Gives Old Mountain Bikes a Second Shot at Life