Santa Barbara Gets Down to Business on Social Media

Entrepreneurship Gets the Online Treatment

By Celina García and Caitlin Kelley

Chances are that your iPhone’s weekly screen time report skyrocketed in the wake of the pandemic. It only makes sense that local entrepreneurs would take their business to social platforms as The New Normal took effect. So we followed the money across the digital footprints that led us back to Santa Barbara.

In our Business of Social Media issue, you’ll read about a downtown repair shop taking TikTok by storm, local chocolatiers dishing on the food vendors of the future, and content creators transforming follow counts into dollar signs. Enjoy, and touch glass.

The App Behind a Small-Business Boom

By Caitlin Kelley

Credit: Caitlin Kelley

Family Business Draws Support and Inspiration from Instagram and Customers

By Celina García

Courtesy of Lu’s Strawberries

Parlaying Popularity into Sponsorships, Pop-Ups, and Sales

By Caitlin Kelley