Santa Barbara Gets Down to Business on Social Media
Entrepreneurship Gets the Online Treatment
By Celina García and Caitlin Kelley
Chances are that your iPhone’s weekly screen time report skyrocketed in the wake of the pandemic. It only makes sense that local entrepreneurs would take their business to social platforms as The New Normal took effect. So we followed the money across the digital footprints that led us back to Santa Barbara.
In our Business of Social Media issue, you’ll read about a downtown repair shop taking TikTok by storm, local chocolatiers dishing on the food vendors of the future, and content creators transforming follow counts into dollar signs. Enjoy, and touch glass.
