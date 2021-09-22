News Nearly Half of Santa Barbara Voters Didn’t Vote in Recall Majority of County Voters Chose to Keep Governor Gavin Newsom in Office

With 30 days to go before election results become official, Gavin Newsom is still California’s governor, according to the latest counts at the Secretary of State’s office as of September 21. He kept his office with 7.3 million votes against the recall, or 62.8 percent of the 11.6 million votes counted so far. Had the recall gone the other way, Larry Elder would be in the lead with 47.8 percent or 3.1 million votes; his nearest rival, Democrat Kevin Paffrath, has 645,717 votes.

In Santa Barbara County, the latest totals from the Elections Office show 55.54 percent of county voters turned out to cast a ballot. Santa Barbarans also chose to keep Newsom in office, 62.7 percent to 37.28 percent, or 82,871 votes for. Interestingly, the polling booth numbers are in favor of the recall — 5,080 to 2,286 — while the mailed-in ballots weigh heavily against — 80,585 to 44,169. The election will be certified on October 22.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites