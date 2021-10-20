Owner, David Munoz, Angie Munoz, DJ Munoz, Peter Munoz. | Credit: Brian Kuhlmann

New Car Dealership

Santa Barbara Auto Group

With Acura, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche all in one location, Santa Barbara Auto Group handles more premium automobile brands than any other dealer on the Central Coast. General Managers Scott Westbrook and Bill Fogg pride themselves on the team building they do with their expert staff and the lifelong relationships they form with their customers. As Westbrook writes in response to this award, “We are a family with one goal: providing outstanding customer service to everyone who visits us.”

Runner-Up: Toyota of Santa Barbara

Used Car Dealership

Toyota of Santa Barbara

In a year when the low supply of quality used vehicles actually made the news, Toyota of Santa Barbara carried this category by stocking loads of great cars at competitive prices. Thanks to the high demand for Toyota’s new vehicles, they’ve got lots of options available, including plenty of Toyotas and other brands, as well. Whether you’re looking for a sweet low-mileage Prius or a rugged Tundra to haul all your stuff, Toyota of Santa Barbara can put you behind the wheel.

Runner-Up: Milpas Motors

Car Wash/Detailing

Educated Car Wash

A perennial winner in this category, the family-owned business Educated Car Wash provides great service, low gas prices, and a handy location to its loyal customers. The whimsical displays and thoroughly stocked accessory shop make the time spent waiting for the wash fly.

Runner-Up: Prestige Hand Car Wash

Quick Oil Change

Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair

At Ian’s Tire, owner Eric Miller considers the best part of his job to be “always the people involved.” He loves At Ian’s Tire, owner Eric Miller considers the best part of his job to be “always the people involved.” He loves knowing most of his customers by name, “meeting people from all walks of life, constantly working on cultivating the best work atmosphere I can with our employees, and having some fun doing it all.” Asked if there were any funny stories he could remember, he offered the following anecdote. One day there “was a dog leashed up to a chair outside. The dog ran after its owner, and the chair was speeding across the parking lot like Santa’s sleigh. Apparently, Rudolph looks like a black lab.”

Runner-Up: Jiffy Lube

Place to Get Tires

Big Brand Tire & Service

Customers at the Santa Barbara branch of Big Brand Tire & Service on Milpas Street praise the efficiency with which they handle even the busiest days. Regardless of how stacked up things get, the Big Brand team has a strong reputation for keeping to their schedule and getting things done on time. A remarkable number of people report getting help from them for small repairs for free. Now that’s how to build a Big Brand!

Runner-Up: Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair

Car Rental

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

In a year of rental car apocalypse rumors, the staff at Enterprise on Chapala Street have kept their cool and their In a year of rental car apocalypse rumors, the staff at Enterprise on Chapala Street have kept their cool and their customers. Busy weekdays and even busier weekends mean that the sales team has to have patience and endurance. Branch Manager Julia Brady writes that “being the ‘best’ to me means that you try hard every day no matter the circumstances.” She loves being surrounded by motivated people like her coworkers who hold the same goals ​— ​to provide great service to every person who comes in to rent a car.

Runner-Up: Hertz

Auto Repair

Muñoz’s Auto Repair

At Muñoz’s Auto Repair, the motto has been the same for 41 years ​— ​“preparing today for tomorrow’s cars.” Owner David Muñoz and his wife, Angie Muñoz, were both born and raised in Santa Barbara, and thanks to the loyal customers of Muñoz’s Auto Repair, they have been able to raise their three children here with great success. When it comes to being the best, David says that no matter what field you are in, “it’s not what you think of yourself, but what others see in you.” Congratulations to Muñoz’s Auto Repair, as our readers see your excellence.

Runner-Up: Top Shop Automotive