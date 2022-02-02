Coronavirus News Goleta to Provide Free COVID-19 Test Kits at West Wind Drive-in More Than 10,000 At-Home Kits Will Be Available at Drive-Thru Distribution on Feb. 5

The City of Goleta has announced a drive-thru distribution of more than 10,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits on Saturday, February 5, at the West Wind Drive-In Theatre.

Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. or as long as supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. Bicycles and scooters are also welcome, but walk-ups are not allowed for safety reasons. Test kits will be provided free of charge, and community members can receive up to six kits per household.

Credit: Courtesy

The West Wind Drive-In Theatre is located at 907 South Kellogg Avenue in Goleta, and people are encouraged to use Kellogg Avenue to access the distribution center. Face coverings are required.

Goleta received the test kits through the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, and Goleta city staff and Community Emergency Response Team members will be working at the distribution center. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County assisted with the planning and logistics of the event.

Free at-home test kits can also be ordered online at covidtests.gov.

