Adventure for Hire in Santa Barbara

Listings for Outdoor Tour, Rental, Retails, and Service Companies

A-Frame Surf Shop: Retail surf shop offering lessons. 3785 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria;

(805) 684-8803; aframesurf.com.

Bici Centro: Nonprofit bike shop, education center, and repair help. 434 Olive St.; (805) 617-3255;

bicicentro.org.

Bicycle Bob’s: Bike shop with service. 320 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta; (805) 682-4699; bicyclebobs-sb.com.

Bluewater Hunter: Dive & fishing shop with classes and charters. 117 Harbor Way #D;

(805) 294-0013; blueh20.com.

Cal Coast Adventures: Bike/kayak/paddleboard rentals/tours, surf lessons. Bikes: 736 Carpinteria St.; Boards: West Beach by Stearns Wharf;

(805) 628-2444; calcoastadventures.com.

Calico Hunter Charters: Fishing trips specializing in sea bass. (805) 794-4821.

Captain Jack’s Tours & Events: Every type of tour. (805) 564-1819; captainjackstours.com.

Celebration Cruises: Public, private, and parasailing tours. 237 Stearns Wharf; (805) 465-6676;

celebrationsb.com.

Channel Islands Adventure Company: Guided Channel Islands and Santa Barbara kayaking, surf lessons, stand-up paddleboarding, wine tours, and more. (805) 884-9283; islandkayaking.com.

Channel Islands Expeditions: Kayaking, camps, dive trips, and more. (805) 899-4925;

explorechannelislands.com.

Circle Bar B Stables: Renting horses for 81 years. 1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta; (805) 968-1113;

circlebarb.com.

Cloud Climbers Jeep Tours: Wine, adventure, and more in Santa Barbara and Ojai.

(805) 646-3200; ccjeeps.com.

Condor Express: Whale-watching and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 882-0088; condorexpress.com.

E-Bikery: Electric bike rental/sales/tours/accessories. 506 State St., (805) 869-2574; e-bikery.com.

El Capitan Canyon Resort: Coastal nature lodging. 11560 Calle Real, Gaviota coast; (866) 685-3887;

elcapitancanyon.com.

Eagle Paragliding: Paragliding lessons, pilot training, and tours by a team of instructors led by Rob Sporrer. 415 W. Anapamu St.; (805) 968-0980;

eagleparagliding.com.

Fastrack Bicycles: Bike shop. 118 W. Canon Perdido St.; (805) 884-0210; fastrackbicycles.com.

Fly Away Hang Gliding: Lessons and new and used equipment. (802) 558-6350;

flyawayhanggliding.com.

Hazard’s Cyclesport: Bike shop. 110 Anacapa St.; (805) 966-3787; hazardscyclesport.com.

Island Packers: Transportation to Channel Islands, whale-watching, and harbor cruises. 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Ste. 105B, Ventura; (805) 642-1393;

islandpackers.com.

Isla Vista Bicycle Boutique: Bike shop serving the Isla Vista community for more than 30 years. 880 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista; (805) 968-3338;

islavistabicycles.net.

J7 Surfboards: Surf shop. 24 E. Mason St.;

(805) 290-4129; j7surfdesigns.com.

Ka Nai’a Outrigger Canoe Club: Competitive and noncompetitive canoeing and lessons.

(805) 969-5595; kanaia.com.

Mountain Air Sports: Skis, snowboards, camping equipment, kayaks, footwear, trail running,

specialty, and more. 14 State St.; (805) 962-0049;

mountainairsports.com.

Muller Aquatic Center: Aquatic physical therapy, open swim, and aquatic fitness classes. 22 Anacapa St.; (805) 845-1231; mulwebpt.com.

Open Air Bicycles: Sales, rentals, repairs, and safety checks. 1303 State St., Ste. A; (805) 962-7000;

openairbicycles.com.

Paddle Sports Center: Stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals. 117 Harbor Wy., Ste. B; (805) 617-3425; paddlesportsca.com.

Play It Again Sports: Secondhand and new gear. 4850 Hollister Ave., Ste. B; (805) 967-9889;

playitagainsports.com.

REI: Gear, rentals, repairs, classes, and organized outings. 321 Anacapa St.; (805) 560-1938;

rei.com/stores/134.

S.B. Adventure Company: Outdoor tours including kayaking at Channel Islands and S.B. coastline, wine tasting, and more. (805) 884-9283;

sbadventureco.com.

S.B. Aquatics: Scuba shop offering lessons, equipment, rentals, classes, scuba certification, and more. 5822 Hollister Ave., Goleta; (805) 967-4456;

santabarbaraaquatics.com.

S.B. Bicycle Coalition: Advocacy and resources for bike safety, access, and education.

(805) 845-8955; sbbike.org.

S.B. Rock Gym: Indoor gym, outdoor tours, classes, and youth programs. 322 State St.;

(805) 770-3225; sbrockgym.com.

S.B. Sailing Center: Coastal and Channel Island cruises, a sailing club, rentals, lessons, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and more. 302 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 962-2826; sbsail.com.

S.B. Sea Charters: Fishing, charters, tours, filming, photography, and transportation. (805) 896-0541; sbseacharters.com.

S.B. Swim Club: Make swimming a daily routine. Youth and adult programs offered. 401 Shoreline Dr.; (805) 966-9757; sbswim.org.

S.B. Wine Country Cycling Tours: Pedal through the vines. 1693 Mission Dr., Solvang; (805) 557-8687; winecountrycycling.com.

Santa Barbara Landing: Jet Ski and kayak rentals, fishing, charters, scuba, whale-watching, and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 963-3564;

sblanding.com.

Segway Of S.B.: Multiple tours, Segway and SoloCraft sales, Polaris Slingshot rentals. 122 Gray Ave.; (805) 963-7672; segwayofsb.com.

Sunset Kidd: Sails, whale-watching, charters, cruises, and more. 125 Harbor Wy., Ste. 13; charters: (805) 962-8222, yachts: (805) 965-1675; sunsetkidd.com.

Surf Happens: Surf lessons and camps for all ages and retail shop. 3825 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 966-3613; surfhappens.com.

Surf ’N’ Wear Beach House: Retail surf shop offering lessons. 10 State St.; (805) 963-1281;

surfnwear.com.

Velo Pro Cyclery: Rentals, sales, and repair. 15 Hitchcock Wy. and 5887 Hollister Ave., Goleta; (805) 963-7775 and (805) 964-8355; velopro.com.

Wheel Fun Rentals: Skates, bikes (specialty and otherwise), boogie boards, and more. 24 E. Mason St.; Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 966-2282; wheelfunrentalssb.com.