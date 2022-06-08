Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 Primary Election Results
Cover Story By | Wed Jun 08, 2022 | 8:27pm

From Big Waves to Tall Trees

Our Annual Blue & Green Ode to Outdoor Adventure in Santa Barbara

By Indy Staff | June 9, 2022

For more than two decades at the Santa Barbara Independent, we’ve welcomed the summer season with our Blue & Green issue, our annual ode to outdoor adventure. In this year’s edition, you’ll learn how to better take photos from a kayak, get to know adventurer Chuck Graham, take a trip to the Los Padres high country, get in on the HipCamp secret, and much more. Please enjoy, and hike on.

Credit: Chuck Graham

How to Shoot Wildlife Photography from a Kayak

Here are some tips and tricks for capturing bald eagles and better around Channel Islands National Park.

By Chuck Graham

 Credit: Chuck Graham

Chuck Graham’s Life Outside

Behind the lifeguard-paddler-author-photographer’s new Channel Islands book.

By Matt Kettmann

The Friendships of Nature

Putting people over place in the high country of the Los Padres National Forest.

By Matt Kettmann

Adventure for Hire in Santa Barbara

Here are listings for many outdoor tour, rental, retail, and service companies.

By Indy Staff

Explore Central Coast Camping on HipCamp

Search for outdoor accommodations around Santa Barbara County.

By Vanessa Vin

“SilentWalk” Brings Musical Mediation to the Carpinteria Bluffs

The next event to connect with nature through compositions and concentration is on June 28 at Leadbetter Beach.

By Ellie Bouwer

Outdoor Adventure Gear Guide

Here’s a shirt, headlamp, and flask to enhance your wilderness fun.

By Indy Staff

