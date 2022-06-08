From Big Waves to Tall Trees

More Like This

For more than two decades at the Santa Barbara Independent, we’ve welcomed the summer season with our Blue & Green issue, our annual ode to outdoor adventure. In this year’s edition, you’ll learn how to better take photos from a kayak, get to know adventurer Chuck Graham, take a trip to the Los Padres high country, get in on the HipCamp secret, and much more. Please enjoy, and hike on.

