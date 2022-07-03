Santa Barbara County Environmental Art Show Hits the Mission Trails — and the Interwebs

Inspired by the beautiful landscapes and historic trails that connect Santa Barbara County’s three Mission sites — Santa Bárbara, Santa Inés, and La Purísima Concepción — artists with the Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE), who have traditionally put brush to canvas in support of environmental causes, recently set their eyes on painting scenes from the California Missions Trail between Carpinteria and Guadalupe.

For their first online exhibition in SCAPE’s 20-year history, the plein air artists set up easels near the trail to capture images of the historic trail that represents a journey in time that begins with the footsteps of the Native Americans, traces historical expeditions, and continues today with pilgrims, hikers, and bikers enjoying the rich landscapes and Mission sites.

Showcasing 100 plein air paintings available through July 24 for sale online, half of the proceeds go to the artist and half support nonprofits including the California Missions Trail Alliance, Los Padres Forest Association, and SCAPE. “This is a really exciting collaboration between artists and nonprofits,” said Mark Wilkinson, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County Trails Council. “Each painting that is purchased and hung on a wall will not only inspire exploration and foster appreciation for the Trail, but also help to fund future trail projects.”

See californiamissionstrail.org/art-overview.

“Tree of Light” by Kevin Gleason | Credit: Courtesy

“El Capitan” by Ann Sanders | Credit: Courtesy

“Winter Glow” by Kerri Hedden | Credit: Courtesy

“View from the Foothills” by Libby Smith | Credit: Courtesy

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.