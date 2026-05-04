In anticipation of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta in August, El Presidente Colin Hayward revealed the Official 2026 Fiesta Poster, which features a variety of Mexican and Old Spanish Days elements, along with iconic Santa Barbara landmarks. Hayward’s vision was brought to life by Santa Barbara artist Pedro De La Cruz, who spent six months perfecting the poster.

The 2026 Old Spanish Days poster by Pedro De La Cruz | Photo: Courtesy

The poster is a colorful, character filled scene, featuring Santa Barbara’s famed Spanish architecture and representative figures. Scenes on the poster include dancing flamencas, mariachis, and vaqueros on horseback. The Old Mission, Casa De La Guerra, and Saint Barbara’s famed tower are all represented in this year’s edition — the 103rd anniversary of Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

“The font used on the poster for the word Fiesta is a duplication of our traditional Fiesta font that we have used since the 40’s,” said El Presidente Hayward during the poster unveiling. “We wanted the poster to blend in with posters that Old Spanish Days has created for more than 100 years.”

It has been tradition to create Old Spanish Days posters for most Fiestas since the inaugural celebration in 1924.

Three exclusive metal prints of this year’s poster were featured in a special auction during the La Primavera celebration at El Paseo Restaurant on May 2. The evening was also marked by the first official dance performed by this year’s Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez and Junior Spirit Penny Hernandez.

Printed posters are available at Ace Hardware Home Improvement Center in Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Old Mission Santa Barbara, and at Flag Factory in Carpinteria. They can also be purchased online at sbfiesta.org.

The Fiesta pin will be unveiled next for this year’s Fiesta 2026, which will run from August 5-9.