Santa Barbara Book Events

By Leslie Dinaberg | July 14, 2022

Attending an author interview, a reading or a book signing is a great way to expand your on the page connection to an in-person one. 

A few of the many noteworthy authors set to appear in Santa Barbara include suspense writer Julie Clark signing The Lies I Tell on July 19; children’s author Bruce Hale reading from Clark the Shark and Super Troop on July 24; and legendary winery owner and activist Iris Rideau signing her new biography FROM WHITE to BLACK: One Life Between Two Worlds on July 28 (Chaucer’s Books, chaucersbooks.com). 

UCSB Arts & Lectures (artsandlectures.ucsb.edu) brings an impressive array of authors to town. Among the literary lights announced to date: David Gergen (Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders are Made) on October 11; John Irving (The World According to Garp, A Prayer for Owen Meany, The Cider House Rules) on October 25; Ian Bremmer (The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats – and Our Response – Will Change the World) on November 10; Maria Ressa (How to Stand Up to a Dictator) on January 19; Amor Towles (Rules of Civility, A Gentleman in Moscow, The Lincoln Highway) on February 2; Nina Totenberg (Dinners with Ruth: The Power of Friendships) on February 7; and Siddhartha Mukherjee (Emperor of All Maladies, The Song of the Cell) on March 8. 

